Edition:
United States

CGI Group Inc (GIBa.TO)

GIBa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

66.86CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.05 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
$66.91
Open
$67.00
Day's High
$67.34
Day's Low
$66.78
Volume
438,483
Avg. Vol
482,941
52-wk High
$69.22
52-wk Low
$60.91

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 02:00pm EDT 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc ::Says CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership to include industry 4.0 digital transformation initiatives.Says ‍renewal, expansion of 30+ year partnership with Rio Tinto Aluminium; estimated value of contract renewals and expansion is about $30 million​.  Full Article

CGI awarded Passport Production contract renewal with U.S. Department of State
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 08:30am EDT 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Cgi Group Inc :CGI awarded Passport Production contract renewal with U.S. Department of State.CGI Group - awarded base plus 4 years and potential ceiling of $900+ million contract renewal with U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs​.  Full Article

CGI to participate in indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to support U.S. Army
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 08:30am EDT 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc ::CGI Group - ‍selected to participate in an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to support U.S. Army communications-electronics command.CGI Group - ‍contract with regards to responsive strategic sourcing for services requirements carries a $37.4 billion ceiling with 10-year ordering period​.  Full Article

CGI Group says has been selected by European Commission for a five-year contract valued at 64.9 mln euro
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 07:30am EDT 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc :European commission selects CGI to oversee quality assurance and control for Pan-European taxation and customs systems.CGI Group Inc says has been selected by European Commission for a five-year contract valued at 64.9 million euro to oversee it quality assurance.  Full Article

CGI reports Q3 earnings per share C$0.92
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 06:30am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc ::CGI reports strong Q3 growth of 6.4pct.Q3 earnings per share C$0.93 excluding items.Q3 earnings per share C$0.92.Q3 revenue C$2.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$2.78 billion.Q3 earnings per share view C$0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.CGI Group Inc qtrly bookings of C$2.7 billion.CGI Group Inc qtrly backlog of C$20.8 billion.  Full Article

CGI awarded $92.5 mln in contracts to support U.S. Army
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 08:30am EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc ::CGI awarded $92.5m in contracts to support U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) Programs.CGI Group Inc- ‍each of contracts was awarded to CGI as part of a subcontracting team to incumbent prime contractor​.CGI Group Inc- ‍each of contracts are five years in length if all option years were to be exercised​.  Full Article

CGI Group wins $68.7 mln, 5-year contract by Lacoe
Tuesday, 18 Jul 2017 08:30am EDT 

July 18 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc ::CGI Group - awarded $68.7 million, 5-year contract by lacoe for modernization of its financial, HR IT systems.  Full Article

CGI awarded $133.9 mln contract to develop US ACWS
Wednesday, 14 Jun 2017 09:20am EDT 

June 14 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc :CGI awarded $133.9 m contract to develop the U.S. Army Contract Writing System (ACWS).CGI Group Inc - ‍selected for a 10-year idiq contract valued at $133.9 million​.  Full Article

CGI secures contract with city of Los Angeles
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 08:30am EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc :CGI group-awarded 10-year, us$43 million managed advantage contract from city of Los Angeles for cloud-hosting and managed digital application services.  Full Article

CGI Q2 earnings per share c$0.91 excluding items
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 06:30am EDT 

May 3 (Reuters) - Cgi Group Inc ::Cgi reports strong q2 results.Q2 earnings per share c$0.91 excluding items.Q2 earnings per share c$0.90.Q2 revenue c$2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.74 billion.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Says qtrly bookings of $2.7 billion.Says qtrly backlog of $21.0 billion.  Full Article

CGI Group Inc News

BRIEF-CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership

* Says CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership to include industry 4.0 digital transformation initiatives

» More GIBa.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials