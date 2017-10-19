CGI Group Inc (GIBa.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership

Oct 19 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc ::Says CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership to include industry 4.0 digital transformation initiatives.Says ‍renewal, expansion of 30+ year partnership with Rio Tinto Aluminium; estimated value of contract renewals and expansion is about $30 million​.

CGI awarded Passport Production contract renewal with U.S. Department of State

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Cgi Group Inc :CGI awarded Passport Production contract renewal with U.S. Department of State.CGI Group - awarded base plus 4 years and potential ceiling of $900+ million contract renewal with U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs​.

CGI to participate in indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to support U.S. Army

Oct 12 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc ::CGI Group - ‍selected to participate in an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to support U.S. Army communications-electronics command.CGI Group - ‍contract with regards to responsive strategic sourcing for services requirements carries a $37.4 billion ceiling with 10-year ordering period​.

CGI Group says has been selected by European Commission for a five-year contract valued at 64.9 mln euro

Sept 27 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc :European commission selects CGI to oversee quality assurance and control for Pan-European taxation and customs systems.CGI Group Inc says has been selected by European Commission for a five-year contract valued at 64.9 million euro to oversee it quality assurance.

CGI reports Q3 earnings per share C$0.92

Aug 2 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc ::CGI reports strong Q3 growth of 6.4pct.Q3 earnings per share C$0.93 excluding items.Q3 earnings per share C$0.92.Q3 revenue C$2.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$2.78 billion.Q3 earnings per share view C$0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.CGI Group Inc qtrly bookings of C$2.7 billion.CGI Group Inc qtrly backlog of C$20.8 billion.

CGI awarded $92.5 mln in contracts to support U.S. Army

July 19 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc ::CGI awarded $92.5m in contracts to support U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) Programs.CGI Group Inc- ‍each of contracts was awarded to CGI as part of a subcontracting team to incumbent prime contractor​.CGI Group Inc- ‍each of contracts are five years in length if all option years were to be exercised​.

CGI Group wins $68.7 mln, 5-year contract by Lacoe

July 18 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc ::CGI Group - awarded $68.7 million, 5-year contract by lacoe for modernization of its financial, HR IT systems.

CGI awarded $133.9 mln contract to develop US ACWS

June 14 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc :CGI awarded $133.9 m contract to develop the U.S. Army Contract Writing System (ACWS).CGI Group Inc - ‍selected for a 10-year idiq contract valued at $133.9 million​.

CGI secures contract with city of Los Angeles

May 9 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc :CGI group-awarded 10-year, us$43 million managed advantage contract from city of Los Angeles for cloud-hosting and managed digital application services.

CGI Q2 earnings per share c$0.91 excluding items

May 3 (Reuters) - Cgi Group Inc ::Cgi reports strong q2 results.Q2 earnings per share c$0.91 excluding items.Q2 earnings per share c$0.90.Q2 revenue c$2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.74 billion.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Says qtrly bookings of $2.7 billion.Says qtrly backlog of $21.0 billion.