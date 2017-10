GIC Housing Finance Ltd (GICH.NS)

April 26 (Reuters) - GIC Housing Finance Ltd :March quarter net profit 466.1 million rupees versus profit 358.7 million rupees year ago.March quarter revenue from operations 2.66 billion rupees versus 2.33 billion rupees year ago.Says recommends dividend of INR 5/share.Says revises limit of raising funds via NCD/bonds issue up to 8 billion rupees.Says approves related party transactions up to 10 billion rupees.Says approves increase in borrowing powers from 100 billion rupees to 125 billion rupees.