Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL.TO)

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gildan Activewear Inc :Gildan Activewear reports strong second quarter earnings per share and confirms earnings guidance at high-end of range.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 excluding items.Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.48.Q2 sales rose 3.8 percent to $715.4 million.Now expects full year 2017 adjusted EPS to be at high end of guidance range.2017 adjusted diluted EPS is now expected to be at high end of $1.60-$1.70 range.Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Now anticipates adjusted EBITDA at high-end of its previous guidance range of $555-$585 million for 2017.Capital expenditures for year are currently projected to come in at approximately $100 million.Sees consolidated and segmented net sales growth in high-single-digit range for 2017.
June 27 (Reuters) - Gildan Activewear Inc ::Gildan announces resignation of director Patrik Frisk.Gildan Activewear - Patrik Frisk, who had been appointed to board of directors on may 4th, 2017, stepped down as director of co effective immediately.Gildan Activewear Inc - frisk has accepted position of president and chief operating officer of Under Armour, Inc, effective July 10.
May 3 (Reuters) - Gildan Activewear Inc :Gildan Activewear reports strong first quarter results and reaffirms full year guidance for 2017.Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39 excluding items.Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.36.Q1 sales rose 12.2 percent to $665.4 million.Reaffirmed its full year 2017 financial guidance.
Gildan Activewear Inc - : Gildan Activewear establishes automatic share purchase plan .Entered into an automatic share purchase plan with a designated broker to allow for purchase of common shares under NCIB.
Gildan Activewear Inc : Gildan Activewear reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and initiates guidance for 2017 . Q4 earnings per share $0.32 . Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.32 excluding items . Gildan Activewear Inc - qtrly net sales $587.9 million versus $543.8 million . Q4 revenue view $603.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Gildan Activewear Inc - Renewal of normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to 5 percent of issued and outstanding common shares . Gildan Activewear Inc - For 2017, Gildan expects to achieve adjusted diluted eps in range of $1.60 to $1.70 . Gildan Activewear Inc - Approved a 20 percent increase in amount of current quarterly dividend and has declared a cash dividend of $0.0935 per share . Gildan Activewear Inc - Net sales in 2017 in printwear and branded apparel segments are each expected to increase in high single digit range . Gildan Activewear Inc- Company is also projecting free cash flow generation in excess of $400 million for 2017 . Gildan Activewear Inc - Company expects an approximate $0.05 to $0.07 per share accretive impact on earnings from acquisitions in 2017 . Gildan Activewear Inc - contribution on earnings from acquisition of American Apparel is expected to be neutral in 2017 and accretive thereafter . Gildan Activewear Inc - Projected earnings growth for 2017 is expected to be weighted in first half of year with strong earnings growth in Q1.
Gildan Activewear Inc :Gildan announces completion of acquisition of American Apparel Brand.
Gildan Activewear Inc : Gildan Activewear wins auction in bankruptcy process to acquire American Apparel Brand . Gildan will not be purchasing any retail store assets. . Company's final cash bid of $88 million includes acquisition of worldwide IP rights related to American Apparel Brand .Will also separately purchase inventory from american apparel "to ensure a seamless supply of goods to printwear channel".
Gildan Activewear Inc : For full year 2016, company is now projecting adjusted diluted EPS to be in range of $1.50-$1.55 . Consolidated net sales in Q2 of 2016 amounted to $688.9 million, down 3.5% . Qtrly earnings per share $0.40 . Now projecting capital expenditures for full year of approximately $150-$175 million in 2016 .Consolidated net sales for year are now projected to be approximately $2.65 billion.
Gildan Activewear Inc:Projects FY 2016 adjusted EPS of $1.50 - $1.60 on a diluted basis, on projected consolidated net sales in excess of $2.6 billion.Says adjusted EBITDA for FY 2016 is projected to be about $545 - $570 million.
