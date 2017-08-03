Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gildan Activewear Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.48

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gildan Activewear Inc :Gildan Activewear reports strong second quarter earnings per share and confirms earnings guidance at high-end of range.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 excluding items.Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.48.Q2 sales rose 3.8 percent to $715.4 million.Now expects full year 2017 adjusted EPS to be at high end of guidance range​.‍2017 adjusted diluted EPS is now expected to be at high end of $1.60-$1.70 range​.Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Now anticipates adjusted EBITDA at high-end of its previous guidance range of $555-$585 million for 2017​.Capital expenditures for year are currently projected to come in at approximately $100 million​.Sees ‍consolidated and segmented net sales growth in high-single-digit range for 2017​.

Gildan announces resignation of director Patrik Frisk

June 27 (Reuters) - Gildan Activewear Inc ::Gildan announces resignation of director Patrik Frisk.Gildan Activewear - Patrik Frisk, who had been appointed to board of directors on may 4th, 2017, stepped down as director of co effective immediately.Gildan Activewear Inc - frisk has accepted position of president and chief operating officer of Under Armour, Inc, effective July 10.

Gildan Activewear Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39 excluding items

May 3 (Reuters) - Gildan Activewear Inc :Gildan Activewear reports strong first quarter results and reaffirms full year guidance for 2017.Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39 excluding items.Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.36.Q1 sales rose 12.2 percent to $665.4 million.Reaffirmed its full year 2017 financial guidance.

Gildan Activewear establishes automatic share purchase plan

Gildan Activewear Inc - : Gildan Activewear establishes automatic share purchase plan .Entered into an automatic share purchase plan with a designated broker to allow for purchase of common shares under NCIB.

Gildan Activewear reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.32/shr

Gildan Activewear Inc : Gildan Activewear reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and initiates guidance for 2017 . Q4 earnings per share $0.32 . Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.32 excluding items . Gildan Activewear Inc - qtrly net sales $587.9 million versus $543.8 million . Q4 revenue view $603.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Gildan Activewear Inc - Renewal of normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to 5 percent of issued and outstanding common shares . Gildan Activewear Inc - For 2017, Gildan expects to achieve adjusted diluted eps in range of $1.60 to $1.70 . Gildan Activewear Inc - Approved a 20 percent increase in amount of current quarterly dividend and has declared a cash dividend of $0.0935 per share . Gildan Activewear Inc - Net sales in 2017 in printwear and branded apparel segments are each expected to increase in high single digit range . Gildan Activewear Inc- Company is also projecting free cash flow generation in excess of $400 million for 2017 . Gildan Activewear Inc - Company expects an approximate $0.05 to $0.07 per share accretive impact on earnings from acquisitions in 2017 . Gildan Activewear Inc - contribution on earnings from acquisition of American Apparel is expected to be neutral in 2017 and accretive thereafter . Gildan Activewear Inc - Projected earnings growth for 2017 is expected to be weighted in first half of year with strong earnings growth in Q1.

Gildan announces completion of acquisition of American Apparel Brand

Gildan Activewear Inc :Gildan announces completion of acquisition of American Apparel Brand.

Gildan Activewear wins auction in bankruptcy process to acquire American Apparel Brand

Gildan Activewear Inc : Gildan Activewear wins auction in bankruptcy process to acquire American Apparel Brand . Gildan will not be purchasing any retail store assets. . Company's final cash bid of $88 million includes acquisition of worldwide IP rights related to American Apparel Brand .Will also separately purchase inventory from american apparel "to ensure a seamless supply of goods to printwear channel".

Gildan Activewear qtrly earnings per share $0.40

Gildan Activewear Inc : For full year 2016, company is now projecting adjusted diluted EPS to be in range of $1.50-$1.55 . Consolidated net sales in Q2 of 2016 amounted to $688.9 million, down 3.5% . Qtrly earnings per share $0.40 . Now projecting capital expenditures for full year of approximately $150-$175 million in 2016 .Consolidated net sales for year are now projected to be approximately $2.65 billion.

Gildan Activewear Inc gives FY 2016 guidance

Gildan Activewear Inc:Projects FY 2016 adjusted EPS of $1.50 - $1.60 on a diluted basis, on projected consolidated net sales in excess of $2.6 billion.Says adjusted EBITDA for FY 2016 is projected to be about $545 - $570 million.