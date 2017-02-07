Edition:
Gillette India Ltd (GILE.NS)

GILE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

5,840.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs43.10 (+0.74%)
Prev Close
Rs5,796.90
Open
Rs5,850.00
Day's High
Rs5,850.00
Day's Low
Rs5,810.05
Volume
418
Avg. Vol
4,190
52-wk High
Rs5,850.00
52-wk Low
Rs4,022.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gillette India Dec-qtr profit up about 5 pct
Tuesday, 7 Feb 2017 04:12am EST 

Gillette India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 547.5 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 3.97 billion rupees . Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 522.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 4.43 billion rupees .Says unforeseen liquidity crunch in market impacted trade inventories and consumer offtake.  Full Article

Gillette India says June-qtr profit falls about 35 pct
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 05:45am EDT 

Gillette India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 469 million rupees; net sales INR 5.09 billion . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 728.3 million rupees; net sales was 5.40 billion rupees . Recommended dividend of 20 rupees per share .  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

