DMG Mori AG (GILG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DMG Mori buys back 760,700 shares for 1.34 bln yen in August

Sept 6 (Reuters) - DMG Mori Co Ltd <6141.T>:* Says it repurchased 760,700 shares for 1.34 billion yen in total, in August .* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Jan. 13 .* Says it accumulatively repurchased 1.3 million shares for 2.34 billion yen in total as of Aug. 31 .

Software AG says joint venture ADAMOS founded

Sept 5 (Reuters) - SOFTWARE AG ::‍DMG MORI, DÜRR, SOFTWARE AG AND ZEISS AS WELL ASM PT FOUND JOINT VENTURE​.‍ADAMOS TO START WORLDWIDE ON 1 OCTOBER 2017 WITH 200 EXPERTS​.STRATEGIC ALLIANCE FOR FUTURE TOPICS OF INDUSTRIE 4.0 AND INDUSTRIAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IIOT).

Fuchs Petrolub and DMG Mori to launch technology partnership

Sept 4 (Reuters) - FUCHS PETROLUB SE ::DGAP-NEWS: TWO STRONG PARTNERS INTENSIFY LONG-STANDING BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP: FUCHS AND DMG MORI << >> TO LAUNCH TECHNOLOGY PARTNERSHIP.‍GOAL OF TECHNOLOGY PARTNERSHIP IS TO JOINTLY DEVELOP NEW LUBRICANT SOLUTIONS AND SERVICES FOR MACHINE TOOL APPLICATIONS​.

DMG Mori Q2 EBIT at 43.3 million euros

July 27 (Reuters) - DMG MORI AG :ORDER INTAKE ROSE BY 22% IN THE SECOND QUARTER TO € 690.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: € 566.6 MILLION‍​.SALES REVENUES IN THE SECOND QUARTER ROSE BY 4% TO € 574.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: € 551.1 MILLION).Q2 EBITDA ACHIEVED € 58.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: € 51.8 MILLION), EBIT AMOUNTED TO € 43.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: € 37.3 MILLION).RAISES ITS FORECAST FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017.OUTLOOK 2017: WE ARE NOW EXPECTING AROUND € 2.5 BILLION IN ORDER INTAKE AND AROUND € 2.3 BILLION IN SALES REVENUES.OUTLOOK 2017: EBT SHALL AMOUNT TO AROUND € 160 MILLION. MOREOVER, WE ARE NOW EXPECTING AROUND € 60 MILLION IN POSITIVE FREE CASH FLOW.

DMG Mori buys back 222,300 shares for 394.3 mln yen in June

July 12 (Reuters) - DMG Mori Co Ltd <6141.T>:* Says it repurchased 222,300 shares for 394.3 million yen in total, in June .* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Jan. 13.* Says it accumulatively repurchased 569,600 shares for 999.9 million yen in total as of June 30 .

DMG Mori Q1 EBIT up 23 pct to EUR 34.3 million

April 27 (Reuters) - DMG Mori AG ::Q1 order intake rose by 17 percent to EUR 693.9 million ($756.49 million).Q1 sales revenues amounted to EUR 533.9 million (previous year: EUR 541.4 million).Q1 earnings after taxes rose to EUR 22.8 million (+26%; previous year: EUR 18.1 million).Q1 EBIT increased by 23 percent to EUR 34.3 million (previous year: EUR 28.0 million).Confirm our forecast for financial year 2017. As before, we are planning around EUR 2.3 billion in order intake and around EUR 2.25 billion in sales revenues.Q1 EBITDA improved by 15 percent to EUR 48.7 million (previous year: EUR 42.4 million).EBT shall amount to around EUR 130 million in 2017.

DMG Mori sees 2017 revenues of 2.25 bln euros

DMG Mori : says sees 2017 orders at 2.3 billion euros, revenue of 2.25 billion euros, earnings before tax of around 130 million euros . says sees q1 orders of around 630 million euros . says sees q1 revenue of 520 million euros and stable earnings before tax at around 26 million euros Further company coverage: [GILG.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

DMG Mori AG FY order intake up at 2,369.9 mln euros

DMG Mori AG : FY order intake reached a new record value of 2,369.9 million euros(previous year: 2,282.8 million euros). . FY sales of 2,265.7 million euros, slightly down on the previous year (2,304.7 million euros). .FY EBITDA was 169.7 million euros (previous year: 243.1 million euros), EBIT was 103.9 million euros(previous year: 185.9 million euros), and EBT amounted to 94.1 million euros.

DMG Mori says has short-list of buyers for battery business

DMG Mori AG CEO tells Reuters : Reorganisation to involve sale of non-core businesses and headcount reduction . Will sell loss-making battery business, already have a short-list of possible buyers . Reviewing all business areas as part of reorganisation . Says already cut 100 jobs in Q3 Further company coverage: [GILG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

DMG Mori AG affirms guidance after H1 results

DMG Mori AG : H1 sales 1.09 billion eur . H1 order intake 1.158 billion eur . H1 pretax profit 61.2 million eur . Affirms guidance . H1 net profit 42.8 million eur . Says still sees volatile business development in H2 Further company coverage: [GILG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).