Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV (GISSAA.MX)

Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV acquires 100 pct in Automotive Components Europe SA

Automotive Components Europe SA:Says that it received on Dec. 23 an official notification from Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV (GIS) on the acquisitions of shares in the company.GIS acquired the total number of 21,230,515 shares of the company, constituting 100 pct of its share capital.

Automotive Components Europe SA sells its treasury shares to Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV

Automotive Components Europe SA:Says that on Dec. 22 it sold 988,844 treasury shares each having a nominal value of 0.15 euro, acquired under the buyback program, to Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV at a price per share of 16.20 zlotys.Sold shares give a right to 988,844 votes at the General Meeting of Shareholders representing 4.6577 pct of the total number of votes.After the transaction ACE has no more treasury shares.

Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV buys 19,554,219 shares of Automotive Components Europe SA -Reuters

Automotive Components Europe SA:Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV buys 19,554,219 shares of Automotive Components Europe SA (ACE)-Reuters.Mexican company intended to buy 21,230,515 shares in ACE, representing 100 percent stake in producer of car parts, offering 16.2 zloty per share.On Thursday Grupo Industrial Saltillo said that it will buy the shares of ACE, even if the condition of subscription for at least of 95 percent of stake in ACE was not meet.

Automotive Components Europe SA updates on tender offer announced by Grupo Industrial Saltillo

Automotive Components Europe SA:On Dec. 16 all participants of the management incentive scheme for senior executives of ACE and its subsidiaries submitted for sale all shares acquired by them within the scheme to the tender offer announced on Oct. 27 by Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.C.Casting Brake S.L., entity controlled by certain executive members of the board of ACE, on Dec. 16 submitted additional 4,716 shares of ACE for sale under tender offer.

Group of Automotive Components Europe SA executives to sell shares to Grupo Industrial Saltillo in tender offer

Automotive Components Europe SA:group of its senior executive officers reached agreement with GRUPO INDUSTRIAL SALTILLO, S.A.B. de C.C., (offeror) specifying terms of long-term cooperation concerning ACE’s strategy and strengthening its market position in case offeror would acquire control over ACE as result of tender offer.Received an information that Casting Brake S.L., an entity controlled by certain executive members of the ACE’s board, on Dec. 14 did reply to the offer by submitting for sale 2,430,607 of ACE’s shares held.The tender offer for ACE’s shares was announced by GRUPO INDUSTRIAL SALTILLO, S.A.B. de C.C. as an offeror on Oct. 27.

Grupo Industrial Saltillo increases purchase price for 100 pct stake in Automotive Components Europe

Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV:Says it has decided to increase a purchase price in its tender offer for 100 pct stake in Automotive Components Europe to 16.20 Polish zlotys per share from 13.50 zlotys per share.The subscription period is not extended and ends on Dec. 16.

Funds say they will not sell Automotive Components Europe SA’s shares in tender offer announced by Grupo Industrial Saltillo

Automotive Components Europe SA:Receives copy of the letter signed on behalf of the pension funds: OFE PZU Zlota Jesien, Aviva OFE Aviva BZWBK, Nationale-Nederlanden OFE and Nordea OFE (Funds) addressed to Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.C.Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.C. is offeror in the tender offer for the shares of the company announced on Oct. 27.Funds say that price proposed for company’s shares in tender offer does not reflect fair value of company’s shares and therefore, each fund separately represents to offeror and undertakes towards other funds that it will not ACE’s shares in reply to tender offer in consideration for that price.