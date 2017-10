Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd (GJIP.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Gujarat Industries Power Co June-qtr profit rises

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd ::June quarter profit 629.2 million rupees versus 549.7 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 3.25 billion rupees versus 3.58 billion rupees year ago.

Gujarat Industries Power Co approves appointment of Shahmeena Husain as MD

May 22 (Reuters) - Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd ::Says approved appointment of Shahmeena Husain as MD.

Gujarat Industries Power signs purchase deal with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd : Says signing of power purchase agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited .Says execution of PPA with GUVNL for entire 50.4 MW Kuchhdi wind farm has been completed.

Gujarat Industries Power signs power purchase deal with Gujaraturja Vikas Nigam

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd :Signed Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Gujaraturja Vikas Nigam Limited for 23.1MW wind power project at Kuchhdi Site.

Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd June-qtr profit rises

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd : June-quarter net profit 549.7 million rupees versus 540.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 3.53 billion rupees versus 3.34 billion rupees last year .

Gujarat Industries Power says Sujit Gulati appointed chairman

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd : Appointment of Sujit Gulati, as director and chairman .

Gujarat Industries Power Co chairman L. Chuaungo resigns

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd : L. Chuaungo, chairman of the company has tendered resignation from the board of directors .

Gujarat Industries Power bids successfully for one more 40 MW solar power project in gujarat solar park

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd : Gipcl bids successfully for one more 40 mw solar power project in gujarat solar park, under national solar mission . Gipcl become successful bidder for total 80 mw (2 x 40 mw) solar power projects at village charanka .

Gujarat Industries Power bids successfully for 40 mw solar power project

Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd : Gujarat industries power company-bids successfully for 40 mw solar power project in gujarat solar park, village charanka under nsm phase-ll, batch IV .