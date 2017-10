GKN PLC (GKN.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

‍GE Additive signed MoU with GKN PLC for additive manufacturing​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - General Electric Co :Co, Concept Laser, Arcam AB have signed MoU with GKN to collaborate on additive manufacturing​.Agreement includes provision of additive machines and services to GKN, allowing them to be a GE Additive production partner​.‍GKN also becomes a non-exclusive preferred AM powder supplier to GE Additive, affiliated companies​.

GKN expects higher FY management profit before tax

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Gkn Plc ::TRADING UPDATE FOR PERIOD SINCE HALF YEAR RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT ON 26 JULY 2017​.NOW EXPECTS MANAGEMENT PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR 2017 TO BE SLIGHTLY ABOVE 2016​.‍HAS BEEN MADE AWARE OF TWO PROBABLE CLAIMS WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A CHARGE OF AROUND £40 MILLION IN Q4​.MADE AWARE OF TWO PROBABLE CLAIMS WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A CHARGE OF AROUND £40 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017​.‍ONE RELATES TO GKN AEROSPACE AND OTHER GKN DRIVELINE​.‍OVERALL IN Q3, GROUP ACHIEVED GOOD ORGANIC SALES GROWTH​.‍BOTH CLAIMS ARE COMMERCIALLY SENSITIVE WITH NO ADDITIONAL INFORMATION DISCLOSABLE AT THIS TIME​.‍CLAIMS ARE COMMERCIALLY SENSITIVE WITH NO ADDITIONAL INFORMATION DISCLOSABLE AT THIS TIME.​.‍WITH GKN DRIVELINE CONTINUING TO OUTPERFORM MARKET AND GKN AEROSPACE DELIVERING SALES SLIGHTLY UP ON PRIOR YEAR​.‍GROUP TRADING MARGIN IN Q3 WAS LOWER THAN COMPARABLE PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR​.‍GROUP TRADING MARGIN IN Q3 WAS LOWER THAN COMPARABLE PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR​.‍IN COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE, Q3 SALES WERE MARGINALLY DOWN WHILST MILITARY SALES WERE UP COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR​.‍GKN DRIVELINE CONTINUED TO DELIVER GOOD Q3 SALES WELL AHEAD OF GLOBAL INDUSTRY PRODUCTION RATES THAT WERE UP 2%​.‍GKN AEROSPACE. CURRENT TRADING IN Q3 HAS BEEN DISAPPOINTING​.‍GKN POWDER METALLURGY'S ORGANIC SALES GROWTH CONTINUED IN Q3​.‍GKN DRIVELINE'S TRADING PROFIT CONTINUES TO BEAR ADDITIONAL COSTS OF RAW MATERIALS AND EDRIVE INVESTMENTS​.

GKN says Jos Sclater to start as group finance director on Nov 10

Oct 3 (Reuters) - GKN Plc ::LEAVING DATE OF ADAM WALKER, GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN AGREED AS NOV 10, JOS SCLATER WILL TAKE OVER THAT ROLE FROM SAME DATE.

UK engineering group GKN's CEO to retire, finance director to leave

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Gkn Plc :‍CHIEF EXECUTIVE NIGEL STEIN HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE​.KEVIN CUMMINGS, CURRENTLY CHIEF EXECUTIVE AEROSPACE, WILL SUCCEED NIGEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JANUARY 2018.‍STEIN WILL STEP DOWN FROM THAT ROLE ON 31 DECEMBER 2017 AND AS A DIRECTOR ON 14 MARCH 2018​.ADAM WALKER, GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR SINCE FEBRUARY 2014, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE GKN TO TAKE UP AN OPPORTUNITY OUTSIDE OF ENGINEERING SECTOR.BOARD HAS APPOINTED JOS SCLATER TO ROLE OF GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR TO SUCCEED WALKER.

GKN ‍announces multi-year partnership with Panasonic Jaguar Racing​

Sept 13 (Reuters) - GKN Plc :‍ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH PANASONIC JAGUAR RACING​.‍WILL APPLY ITS DRIVELINE AND ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING EXPERTISE TO FORMULA E RACING SERIES​.

GKN H1 pretax profit rises

July 26 (Reuters) - Gkn Plc :H1 PRETAX PROFIT 559 MILLION STG VERSUS 182 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 5 PERCENT TO 3.1 PENCEPER SHARE.GKN PLC - "MADE PROGRESS IN FIRST HALF AND ARE ON TRACK FOR FULL YEAR" - CEO.GKN PLC - "2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE ANOTHER YEAR OF GROWTH" - CEO.GKN PLC - GKN AEROSPACE'S 2017 ORGANIC SALES EXPECTED TO GROW SLIGHTLY ABOVE THE MARKET.

GKN signs multi-million pound agreement with Kawasaki Heavy Industries

June 19 (Reuters) - GKN ::Signed multi-million pound, LTA with Kawasaki Heavy Industries to supply;contract covers planned production period for programme to 2027.

Britain's GKN says encouraging growth rate may not last

April 26 (Reuters) - GKN Plc :Reg-Gkn plc: 1st quarter trading update.Overall in q1, group achieved good organic sales growth.Issues a trading update for period since 1 january 2017..Automotive market performing better than expected and growth in aerospace being slightly slower than planned.Group trading margin has moved ahead of last year primarily due to an increase in gkn driveline.Gkn powder metallurgy are seeing an impact from higher raw material costs.Gkn aerospace is tracking in-line with plan.Operating cash flow was similar to equivalent period last year..Encouraging growth rate achieved to date may not be sustained as year progresses and comparators get tougher.We expect 2017 to be another year of growth.