GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLAX.NS)

GLAX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,430.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-24.50 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
Rs2,454.50
Open
Rs2,450.00
Day's High
Rs2,450.00
Day's Low
Rs2,424.20
Volume
1,007
Avg. Vol
8,602
52-wk High
Rs3,000.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,201.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals June-qtr profit down about 63 pct
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 04:52am EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd :June quarter profit 264.2 million rupees versus profit of 722.7 million rupees last year.June quarter total revenue from operations 6.07 billion rupees versus 7.05 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

India's Glaxosmithkline Pharma March-qtr profit rises about 6 pct
Friday, 19 May 2017 06:24am EDT 

May 19 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd :March quarter net profit 1.13 billion rupees.Says recommended a dividend of 300 pct on equity share capital.March quarter total income from operations 7.84 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.06 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income from operations was 7.06 billion rupees.Says re-appointed Andrew Aristidou as CFO.  Full Article

Glaxosmithkline Pharma says promoter Glaxosmithkline Pte raises stake in co by 3.77 pct
Thursday, 30 Mar 2017 01:20am EDT 

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Says promoter Glaxosmithkline Pte Ltd raises stake in co by 3.77 percent to 28.10 percent.  Full Article

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals June-qtr profit down 23 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 03:50am EDT 

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd : says June-quarter net profit 722.7 million rupees . Says June-quarter total income from operations 7.05 billion rupees .  Full Article

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma March-qtr profit up about 3 pct
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 05:30am EDT 

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.06 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.03 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 6.86 billion rupees versus 6.13 billion rupees year ago . Recommended dividend of INR 50 per share .  Full Article

BRIEF-India's Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals June-qtr profit down about 63 pct

* June quarter profit 264.2 million rupees versus profit of 722.7 million rupees last year

