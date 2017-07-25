GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLAX.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals June-qtr profit down about 63 pct

July 25 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd :June quarter profit 264.2 million rupees versus profit of 722.7 million rupees last year.June quarter total revenue from operations 6.07 billion rupees versus 7.05 billion rupees last year.

India's Glaxosmithkline Pharma March-qtr profit rises about 6 pct

May 19 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd :March quarter net profit 1.13 billion rupees.Says recommended a dividend of 300 pct on equity share capital.March quarter total income from operations 7.84 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.06 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income from operations was 7.06 billion rupees.Says re-appointed Andrew Aristidou as CFO.

Glaxosmithkline Pharma says promoter Glaxosmithkline Pte raises stake in co by 3.77 pct

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Says promoter Glaxosmithkline Pte Ltd raises stake in co by 3.77 percent to 28.10 percent.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals June-qtr profit down 23 pct

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd : says June-quarter net profit 722.7 million rupees . Says June-quarter total income from operations 7.05 billion rupees .

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma March-qtr profit up about 3 pct

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.06 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.03 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 6.86 billion rupees versus 6.13 billion rupees year ago . Recommended dividend of INR 50 per share .