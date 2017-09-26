Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLEN.NS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval from U.S. FDA for desonide lotion
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Jaguar subsidiary Napo and Glenmark pharma sign agreement returning key rights in 141 countries to Napo
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Glenmark Pharma gets ANDA approval for nitroglycerin sublingual tablets
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for desonide ointment, 0.05 pct
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for acyclovir ointment USP, 5 pct
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reports positive data in phase 2A study of GBR 830 for treatment of patients with atopic dermatitis
July 31 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals June qtr consol profit up about 47 pct
July 27 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Glenmark pharmaceuticals enters exclusive agreement with Cyndea Pharma S.L.
July 18 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for hypertension treating tablets
July 7 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Glenmark Pharma gets MHRA approval for anti-malarial medication as pharmacy license in UK
July 4 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for aprepitant capsules USP
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for aprepitant capsules USP Source text - http://bit.ly/2gHsEFg Further company coverage: