Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLEN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval from U.S. FDA for desonide lotion

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Gets ANDA approval from U.S. FDA for desonide lotion, 0.05 percent.

Jaguar subsidiary Napo and Glenmark pharma sign agreement returning key rights in 141 countries to Napo

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Jaguar subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals sign agreement returning key rights in 141 countries to Napo, solidifying Jaguar’s global commercial control of Mytesi (Crofelemer), Jaguar’s fda-approved human drug.Jaguar Health- Glenmark will continue to serve as CGMP-compliant commercial manufacturer of Crofelemer for Jaguar and Napo at its FDA-approved facilities in India.Jaguar Health- agreement also provides Napo with commercial rights to existing regulatory approvals for Crofelemer in Brazil, Ecuador, Zimbabwe & Botswana.

Glenmark Pharma gets ANDA approval for nitroglycerin sublingual tablets

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Says receives ANDA approval for nitroglycerin sublingual tablets usp, 0.3 mg, 0.4 mg, and 0.6 mg.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for desonide ointment, 0.05 pct

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for desonide ointment, 0.05%.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for acyclovir ointment USP, 5 pct

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for acyclovir ointment USP, 5%.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reports positive data in phase 2A study of GBR 830 for treatment of patients with atopic dermatitis

July 31 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd ::Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reports positive data in a phase 2A study of GBR 830 for the treatment of patients with atopic dermatitis.‍Firmly committed to advancing GBR 830 for patients with AD, plans to initiate a Phase 2B trial in H1 of calendar year 2018​.

India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals June qtr consol profit up about 47 pct

July 27 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd :June quarter consol profit 3.33 billion rupees versus profit of 2.27 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for june quarter consol profit was 2.93 billion rupees.June quarter consol revenue from operations 23.63 billion rupees versus 19.69 billion rupees last year.Says "despite challenges in India and US markets, the performance of these businesses have been good".

Glenmark pharmaceuticals enters exclusive agreement with Cyndea Pharma S.L.

July 18 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd ::Entered into a development, license, manufacture and commercial supply agreement with Cyndea Pharma S.L..Under agreement, co receives exclusive rights to United States, Canada markets for generic,soft-gelatin capsule formulations.Under agreement, co receives exclusive rights in exchange for sharing development costs and profits from future sales.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for hypertension treating tablets

July 7 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for amlodipine and olmesartan medoxomil tablets.

Glenmark Pharma gets MHRA approval for anti-malarial medication as pharmacy license in UK

July 4 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Says receives MHRA, UK approval for Maloff protect, anti-malarial medication as a pharmacy license in UK.