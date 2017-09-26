Edition:
United States

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLEN.NS)

GLEN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

608.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.85 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
Rs606.70
Open
Rs608.50
Day's High
Rs611.00
Day's Low
Rs606.05
Volume
115,727
Avg. Vol
891,262
52-wk High
Rs994.00
52-wk Low
Rs567.80

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval from U.S. FDA for desonide lotion
Tuesday, 26 Sep 2017 11:58pm EDT 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Gets ANDA approval from U.S. FDA for desonide lotion, 0.05 percent.  Full Article

Jaguar subsidiary Napo and Glenmark pharma sign agreement returning key rights in 141 countries to Napo
Monday, 25 Sep 2017 09:00am EDT 

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Jaguar subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals sign agreement returning key rights in 141 countries to Napo, solidifying Jaguar’s global commercial control of Mytesi (Crofelemer), Jaguar’s fda-approved human drug.Jaguar Health- Glenmark will continue to serve as CGMP-compliant commercial manufacturer of Crofelemer for Jaguar and Napo at its FDA-approved facilities in India.Jaguar Health- agreement also provides Napo with commercial rights to existing regulatory approvals for Crofelemer in Brazil, Ecuador, Zimbabwe & Botswana.  Full Article

Glenmark Pharma gets ANDA approval for nitroglycerin sublingual tablets
Tuesday, 19 Sep 2017 11:18pm EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Says receives ANDA approval for nitroglycerin sublingual tablets usp, 0.3 mg, 0.4 mg, and 0.6 mg.  Full Article

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for desonide ointment, 0.05 pct
Monday, 18 Sep 2017 11:22pm EDT 

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for desonide ointment, 0.05%.  Full Article

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for acyclovir ointment USP, 5 pct
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 11:35pm EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for acyclovir ointment USP, 5%.  Full Article

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reports positive data in phase 2A study of GBR 830 for treatment of patients with atopic dermatitis
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 11:41am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd ::Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reports positive data in a phase 2A study of GBR 830 for the treatment of patients with atopic dermatitis.‍Firmly committed to advancing GBR 830 for patients with AD, plans to initiate a Phase 2B trial in H1 of calendar year 2018​.  Full Article

India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals June qtr consol profit up about 47 pct
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 06:48am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd :June quarter consol profit 3.33 billion rupees versus profit of 2.27 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for june quarter consol profit was 2.93 billion rupees.June quarter consol revenue from operations 23.63 billion rupees versus 19.69 billion rupees last year.Says "despite challenges in India and US markets, the performance of these businesses have been good".  Full Article

Glenmark pharmaceuticals enters exclusive agreement with Cyndea Pharma S.L.
Tuesday, 18 Jul 2017 10:00am EDT 

July 18 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd ::Entered into a development, license, manufacture and commercial supply agreement with Cyndea Pharma S.L..Under agreement, co receives exclusive rights to United States, Canada markets for generic,soft-gelatin capsule formulations.Under agreement, co receives exclusive rights in exchange for sharing development costs and profits from future sales.  Full Article

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for hypertension treating tablets
Thursday, 6 Jul 2017 11:14pm EDT 

July 7 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for amlodipine and olmesartan medoxomil tablets.  Full Article

Glenmark Pharma gets MHRA approval for anti-malarial medication as pharmacy license in UK
Monday, 3 Jul 2017 11:14pm EDT 

July 4 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Says receives MHRA, UK approval for Maloff protect, anti-malarial medication as a pharmacy license in UK.  Full Article

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for aprepitant capsules USP​

* Says ‍Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for aprepitant capsules USP​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2gHsEFg Further company coverage:

