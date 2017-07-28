Grenke AG (GLJn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Grenke H1 oper result up 18.5% to EUR 78.8 mln

July 28 (Reuters) - GRENKE AG ::H1 ‍AT EUR 78.8 MILLION, OPERATING RESULT RISES BY 18.5% YEAR-ON-YEAR​.‍CONSOLIDATED GROUP FY OUTLOOK FOR NET PROFIT INCREASED TO A RANGE OF EUR 118 TO 124 MILLION (PREVIOUS OUTLOOK: EUR 113 TO 123 MILLION)​.H1 ‍CONSOLIDATED GROUP'S NET PROFIT INCREASED 19.0% TO EUR 59.0 MILLION​.‍NET INTEREST INCOME IMPROVED BY 13.1% TO EUR 119.9 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 COMPARED TO EUR 106.0 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF PREVIOUS YEAR​.H1 ‍CONSOLIDATED GROUP'S INCOME FROM OPERATING BUSINESS ROSE 14.5% FROM EUR 134.3 MILLION TO EUR 153.7 MILLION​.

GRENKE AG raises forecast for Leasing segment's new business

July 4 (Reuters) - GRENKE AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: GRENKE AG: GRENKE INCREASES FORECAST FOR THE LEASING SEGMENT'S NEW BUSINESS.‍NOW EXPECTS LEASING SEGMENT'S NEW BUSINESS IN 2017 TO GROW IN A RANGE OF 16 - 21% (PREVIOUS RANGE: 11 - 16%).​.‍IN H1 2017, GRENKE AG INCREASED ITS NEW BUSINESS AT GRENKE GROUP LEASING TO EUR 939.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 776.8 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR​.

Grenke Q1 net interest income improves to 59.1 mln euros

May 3 (Reuters) - Grenke AG ::Grenke consolidated group increases net profit by 28% in Q1.Q1 net interest income improved by 14.2% from 51.8 million euros in previous year to 59.1 million euros and was largely a result of terms of contracts in portfolio (cm1).Q1 losses fell 13.0% in three-month period from 15.7 million euros in previous year to 13.6 million euros.Q1 significant 28.0% rise in consolidated group's net profit to 28.8 million euros compared with 22.5 million euros in previous year.Company confirms forecast for current fiscal year.

Grenke new business up 21.5 pct to EUR 549.9 mln in Q1

Grenke AG :New business at Grenke Group increases 21.5 percent to 549.9 million euros ($586.74 million) in Q1.

Grenke proposes share capital increase and 1:3 stock split

Grenke AG : Proposes an increase in the share capital from company funds and a 1:3 stock split to the annual general meeting .Following execution of capital increase from company funds of 25,432,327.53 euros ($27.05 million), without issuance of new shares, share capital will then amount to 44,313,102.00 euros.

Grenke FY 2016 consolidated group net profit up at 103.2 mln euros

Grenke AG : Proposed dividend of 1.75 euros per share . FY consolidated group net profit rises 27.7% to 103.2 million euros ($110.21 million) . Further growth in 2017: expected increase of 11-16% in new business in leasing and 12-20% in factoring . Expected consolidated group net profit of 113-123 million euros for 2017 . FY interest and similar income from financing business increased 9.2% from 239.0 million euros in previous year to 261.0 million euros .FY consolidated group's income from operating business increased 18.4% from 232.1 million euros in previous year to 274.8 million euros.

Grenke to acquire Europa Leasing GmbH

Grenke AG :Grenke AG to acquire Europa Leasing GmbH.

Grenke 9-mth net profit up 27.1 pct at EUR 75.9 mln

Grenke AG : Company reconfirms forecast raised at time of half-year results of consolidated group net profit in range of 98 million - 102 million euros . 9-month operating result increased 28.0 percent to 103.3 million euros ($112.66 million) compared to a level of 80.7 million euros in same period of previous year . In 9-mth a 14.7 percent rise in net interest income for a total of 161.1 million euros (9 months-2015: 140.4 million euros) . 9-month rise of 27.1 percent in consolidated group's net profit to 75.9 million euros (9 months-2015: 59.7 million euros) . As per Dec. 31, 2016, Joerg Eicker will leave board of directors of Grenke AG .Supervisory board intends to appoint Sebastian Hirsch to Grenke AG board of directors at its meeting in late November.

Grenke H1 net profit up 28.8 pct to 49.6 million euros

Grenke AG : Consolidated group net profit in the first half-year rises 28.8 pct to 49.6 million euros ($54.88 million) - net profit forecast raised for 2016 . Upward revision in 2016 net profit forecast: consolidated group net profit now expected in range of 98 - 102 million euros (previous forecast: 93 - 98 million euros) . Raising net profit forecast for current 2016 fiscal year and expects net profit in range of 98 - 102 million euros . Consolidated group net profit in the first half-year rises 28.8 pct to 49.6 million euros - net profit forecast raised for 2016 .Net interest income in first half of 2016 climbs 16.0 pct to 106.0 million euros (previous year: 91.4 million euros).

Grenke Group Leasing's new business up 19.6 pct at EUR 762.7 mln

Grenke AG : GRENKE Group Leasing's new business in first half of 2016 totalled 762.7 million euros ($849.65 million) - a year-on-year increase of 19.6 percent . GRENKE Bank's business start-up financing rose to 10.4 million euros in first half of 2016 - a year-on-year rise of 38.6 percent .GRENKE Group Factoring's new business climbed to 160.0 million euros in first half of 2016 - a year-on-year rise of 10.3 percent.