Glencore PLC (GLNJ.J)

GLNJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

6,765.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

68.00 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
6,697.00
Open
6,800.00
Day's High
6,880.00
Day's Low
6,765.00
Volume
2,160,512
Avg. Vol
3,031,913
52-wk High
6,880.00
52-wk Low
3,900.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Russia's En+ to pay out $125 mln in interim dividends in Dec
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 02:00am EDT 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - En+ Group::Says board approves interim dividends of $125 million to be paid in December 2017;.Says following results of 2017, it aims to declare additional dividends in 2018 for 2017..  Full Article

United Company RUSAL announces possible share transfer between shareholders
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 07:51pm EDT 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - United Company RUSAL:Possible Share Transfer Between Shareholders Of The Company .‍En+ announced that En+ and Amokenga entered into a non-binding term sheet in relation to a possible share transfer​.‍Amokenga will subscribe for a certain number of GDRS in En+​.‍as consideration for subscription, Amokenga will transfer about 8.75% of total issued share capital of company to En+​.‍if possible share transfer materializes, En+'s shareholding in co will increase from 48.13% to approximately 56.88%​.  Full Article

Russia's En+ to covert Glencore's stake in Rusal into En+ GDRs
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 11:40am EDT 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia's holding group En+ Group said::En+ Group signed non-binding term sheet with Amokenga Holdings Limited (AHL), a subsidiary of Glencore plc <<>>, for the conversion of Glencore's 8.75 percent shareholding in Rusal <<<0486.HK>>> into global depositary receipts representing ordinary shares of En+ Group. .The conversion is expected to occur following the completion of the announced initial public offering by En+ Group..Upon completion of conversion, En+ Group's shareholding in Rusal would increase to 56.88 percent from 48.13 percent..En+ says ‍following completion of transaction, AHL would be entitled to appoint Glencore CEO to the board of directors of En+ Group.​.En+ is not required to make a mandatory takeover offer as a result of transaction..  Full Article

BRIEF- Glencore-QIA consortium to sell 14.16 pct stake in Rosneft Oil Company
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 11:26am EDT 

Repeats to add Rosneft's RIC:‍STAKE IN ROSNEFT HELD BY GLENCORE-QIA CONSORTIUM​.REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT THAT CONSORTIUM HAD CONCLUDED AGREEMENT WITH CEFC CHINA ENERGY COMPANY LTD (CEFC) FOR DISPOSAL BY CONSORTIUM OF A 14.16% STAKE IN ROSNEFT​.SAYS ‍CONSORTIUM HAS FINALISED NEGOTIATIONS WITH CEFC AND ELECTED TO PROCEED WITH TRANSACTION​.‍CONSIDERATION FOR DISPOSAL OF 14.16 PCT STAKE AMOUNTS TO: (1) 3,905,850,665 EUROS; PLUS (2) AMOUNT OF EUROS ARISING FROM CONVERSION OF $4,576,094,639 AT A FIVE DAY AVERAGE EXCHANGE RATE AT DATE OF PAYMENT​.  Full Article

Glencore-QIA consortium to sell 14.16 pct stake in Rosneft Oil Company
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 11:26am EDT 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - GLENCORE PLC ::‍STAKE IN ROSNEFT HELD BY GLENCORE-QIA CONSORTIUM​.REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT THAT CONSORTIUM HAD CONCLUDED AGREEMENT WITH CEFC CHINA ENERGY COMPANY LTD (CEFC) FOR DISPOSAL BY CONSORTIUM OF A 14.16% STAKE IN ROSNEFT​.SAYS ‍CONSORTIUM HAS FINALISED NEGOTIATIONS WITH CEFC AND ELECTED TO PROCEED WITH TRANSACTION​.‍CONSIDERATION FOR DISPOSAL OF 14.16 PCT STAKE AMOUNTS TO: (1) 3,905,850,665 EUROS; PLUS (2) AMOUNT OF EUROS ARISING FROM CONVERSION OF $4,576,094,639 AT A FIVE DAY AVERAGE EXCHANGE RATE AT DATE OF PAYMENT​.  Full Article

Glencore strikes standstill agreement with Bunge - WSJ
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 12:00pm EDT 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - :Glencore strikes a standstill agreement with Bunge - WSJ, citing sources‍​.  Full Article

Glencore ‍proposes to acquire stakes in Chevron South Africa, Chevron Botswana for $973 mln
Friday, 6 Oct 2017 05:33am EDT 

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc :‍PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SHAREHOLDINGS IN CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA AND CHEVRON BOTSWANA​.‍AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL IS $973 MILLION​.ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY SIX PROPRIETARY (TO ACQUIRE 75% STAKE IN CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA).‍INTENDS TO MANAGE OVERALL OIL ASSET PORTFOLIO TO ENSURE THAT NET ADDITIONAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT IS LIMITED TO LESS THAN $500M OVER NEXT 12 MNTHS​.ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY SIX PROPRIETARY (TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CHEVRON BOTSWANA.  Full Article

Glencore to acquire voting shares of Volcan
Tuesday, 3 Oct 2017 11:06am EDT 

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc :Glencore to acquire voting shares of Volcan.‍has agreed to acquire 26.73% of total class a common (voting) shares of volcan at us$1.215 per class a common share for a total consideration of us$531 million​.‍currently holds 18.11% of total class a common shares of volcan and 0.02% class b common shares reflecting an economic interest in volcan of 7.68%​.‍intends to make an offer to all of volcan's shareholders via a public tender offer​.‍aggregate consideration payable by glencore pursuant to terms of offer will be between us$531 million and us$956 million, depending on level of acceptances​.‍expects to make offer to volcan shareholders by no later than 27 october 2017 and offer is expected to complete in november/ december 2017​.  Full Article

PolyMet Q2 loss per share $0.01
Friday, 15 Sep 2017 08:21am EDT 

Sept 15 (Reuters) - PolyMet Mining Corp :PolyMet reports second quarter fiscal 2018 results.PolyMet Mining Corp - ‍also agreed to issue up to an additional $20 million secured debenture to Glencore AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of glencore plc​.PolyMet Mining Corp qtrly ‍loss per share $0.01.  Full Article

Glencore divests ‍stake in Rosneft held with QIA to CEFC China Energy
Friday, 8 Sep 2017 08:01am EDT 

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc :‍STAKE IN ROSNEFT HELD BY GLENCORE-QIA CONSORTIUM​.‍CONSORTIUM CONTROLLED BY GLENCORE AND QATAR INVESTMENT AUTHORITY HAS CONCLUDED AN AGREEMENT WITH CEFC CHINA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED​.‍AGREEMENT REGARDING A TRANSACTION IN TERMS OF WHICH CONSORTIUM WOULD DISPOSE OF A 14.16% STAKE IN ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSNEFT) TO CEFC​.‍SALE AT A PREMIUM OF APPROXIMATELY 16% TO 30 DAY VOLUME WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE OF ROSNEFT SHARES ON 8 SEPTEMBER 2017​.‍TRANSACTION IS CONDITIONAL ON CONSORTIUM ELECTING TO PROCEED FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF FINAL NEGOTIATIONS AND ON ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS​.  Full Article

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 20

Oct 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 30 points higher at 7,553 on Friday, with futures up 0.43 percent ahead of the cash market open.

