Glencore PLC (GLNJ.J)

Russia's En+ to pay out $125 mln in interim dividends in Dec

Oct 20 (Reuters) - En+ Group::Says board approves interim dividends of $125 million to be paid in December 2017;.Says following results of 2017, it aims to declare additional dividends in 2018 for 2017..

United Company RUSAL announces possible share transfer between shareholders

Oct 19 (Reuters) - United Company RUSAL:Possible Share Transfer Between Shareholders Of The Company .‍En+ announced that En+ and Amokenga entered into a non-binding term sheet in relation to a possible share transfer​.‍Amokenga will subscribe for a certain number of GDRS in En+​.‍as consideration for subscription, Amokenga will transfer about 8.75% of total issued share capital of company to En+​.‍if possible share transfer materializes, En+'s shareholding in co will increase from 48.13% to approximately 56.88%​.

Russia's En+ to covert Glencore's stake in Rusal into En+ GDRs

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia's holding group En+ Group said::En+ Group signed non-binding term sheet with Amokenga Holdings Limited (AHL), a subsidiary of Glencore plc << >>, for the conversion of Glencore's 8.75 percent shareholding in Rusal <<<0486.HK>>> into global depositary receipts representing ordinary shares of En+ Group. .The conversion is expected to occur following the completion of the announced initial public offering by En+ Group..Upon completion of conversion, En+ Group's shareholding in Rusal would increase to 56.88 percent from 48.13 percent..En+ says ‍following completion of transaction, AHL would be entitled to appoint Glencore CEO to the board of directors of En+ Group.​.En+ is not required to make a mandatory takeover offer as a result of transaction..

BRIEF- Glencore-QIA consortium to sell 14.16 pct stake in Rosneft Oil Company

Glencore-QIA consortium to sell 14.16 pct stake in Rosneft Oil Company

Oct 16 (Reuters) - GLENCORE PLC ::‍STAKE IN ROSNEFT HELD BY GLENCORE-QIA CONSORTIUM​.REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT THAT CONSORTIUM HAD CONCLUDED AGREEMENT WITH CEFC CHINA ENERGY COMPANY LTD (CEFC) FOR DISPOSAL BY CONSORTIUM OF A 14.16% STAKE IN ROSNEFT​.SAYS ‍CONSORTIUM HAS FINALISED NEGOTIATIONS WITH CEFC AND ELECTED TO PROCEED WITH TRANSACTION​.‍CONSIDERATION FOR DISPOSAL OF 14.16 PCT STAKE AMOUNTS TO: (1) 3,905,850,665 EUROS; PLUS (2) AMOUNT OF EUROS ARISING FROM CONVERSION OF $4,576,094,639 AT A FIVE DAY AVERAGE EXCHANGE RATE AT DATE OF PAYMENT​.

Glencore strikes standstill agreement with Bunge - WSJ

Oct 13 (Reuters) - :Glencore strikes a standstill agreement with Bunge - WSJ, citing sources‍​.

Glencore ‍proposes to acquire stakes in Chevron South Africa, Chevron Botswana for $973 mln

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc :‍PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SHAREHOLDINGS IN CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA AND CHEVRON BOTSWANA​.‍AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL IS $973 MILLION​.ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY SIX PROPRIETARY (TO ACQUIRE 75% STAKE IN CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA).‍INTENDS TO MANAGE OVERALL OIL ASSET PORTFOLIO TO ENSURE THAT NET ADDITIONAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT IS LIMITED TO LESS THAN $500M OVER NEXT 12 MNTHS​.ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY SIX PROPRIETARY (TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CHEVRON BOTSWANA.

Glencore to acquire voting shares of Volcan

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc :Glencore to acquire voting shares of Volcan.‍has agreed to acquire 26.73% of total class a common (voting) shares of volcan at us$1.215 per class a common share for a total consideration of us$531 million​.‍currently holds 18.11% of total class a common shares of volcan and 0.02% class b common shares reflecting an economic interest in volcan of 7.68%​.‍intends to make an offer to all of volcan's shareholders via a public tender offer​.‍aggregate consideration payable by glencore pursuant to terms of offer will be between us$531 million and us$956 million, depending on level of acceptances​.‍expects to make offer to volcan shareholders by no later than 27 october 2017 and offer is expected to complete in november/ december 2017​.

PolyMet Q2 loss per share $0.01

Sept 15 (Reuters) - PolyMet Mining Corp :PolyMet reports second quarter fiscal 2018 results.PolyMet Mining Corp - ‍also agreed to issue up to an additional $20 million secured debenture to Glencore AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of glencore plc​.PolyMet Mining Corp qtrly ‍loss per share $0.01.

Glencore divests ‍stake in Rosneft held with QIA to CEFC China Energy

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc :‍STAKE IN ROSNEFT HELD BY GLENCORE-QIA CONSORTIUM​.‍CONSORTIUM CONTROLLED BY GLENCORE AND QATAR INVESTMENT AUTHORITY HAS CONCLUDED AN AGREEMENT WITH CEFC CHINA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED​.‍AGREEMENT REGARDING A TRANSACTION IN TERMS OF WHICH CONSORTIUM WOULD DISPOSE OF A 14.16% STAKE IN ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSNEFT) TO CEFC​.‍SALE AT A PREMIUM OF APPROXIMATELY 16% TO 30 DAY VOLUME WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE OF ROSNEFT SHARES ON 8 SEPTEMBER 2017​.‍TRANSACTION IS CONDITIONAL ON CONSORTIUM ELECTING TO PROCEED FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF FINAL NEGOTIATIONS AND ON ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS​.