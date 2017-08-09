Galapagos NV (GLPG.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Galapagos says GLPG1690 halts disease progression in IPF patients in mid-stage trial

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Galapagos Nv :GLPG1690 halts disease progression in IPF patients in Flora phase 2A trial.Galapagos NV says GLPG1690 was generally well tolerated.Galapagos NV - ‍GLPG1690 expected to progress to late stage trial​.Galapagos NV -‍ rates of discontinuation due to adverse events, as well as serious adverse event rates, were similar between patients on GLPG1690, placebo​.

Galapagos confirms FY cash burn guidance within range of €135 mln to €155 mln

July 31 (Reuters) - Galapagos Nv -:Galapagos NV says confirm cash burn guidance for the full year within the range of € 135 million – € 155 million - sec filing.

Galapagos H1 revenues up at EUR 73.0 mln

July 28 (Reuters) - GALAPAGOS ::ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY H1 REVENUES EUR 73.0 MLN VS EUR 48.8 MLN YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 32.9 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 24.3 MLN YEAR AGO.H1 NET LOSS EUR 49.2 MLN VS PROFIT OF EUR 32.2 MLN YEAR AGO.CASH POSITION AT JUNE 30 EUR 1.26 BLN VS EUR 968.5 MLN YEAR AGO.CONFIRMS CASH BURN GUIDANCE FOR THE FULL YEAR WITHIN THE RANGE OF EUR 135–155 MILLION.

Servier announces it has exercised option to develop osteoarthritis molecule from Galapagos

July 27 (Reuters) - GALAPAGOS NV ::SERVIER ANNOUNCES IT HAS EXERCISED OPTION TO DEVELOP NOVEL OSTEOARTHRITIS MOLECULE GLPG1972/S201086 FROM GALAPAGOS NV, OBTAINING GLOBAL COMMERCIAL RIGHTS OUTSIDE THE U.S..TO RECEIVE €6 MILLION LICENSE FEE FROM SERVIER AND ELIGIBLE TO TOTAL OF €290 MILLION IN SUCCESS-BASED MILESTONES FROM COLLABORATION.

Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises

June 20 (Reuters) - Galapagos Nv ::Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises..Issued 52,030 new ordinary shares on 20 June 2017, for a total capital increase of 631,898.90 euros..

Galapagos announces successful completion of Phase 1

June 20 (Reuters) - Galapagos nv :GALAPAGOS' RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT UPDATE 2017: RAPIDLY ADVANCING OUR PRODUCT CANDIDATES.CYSTIC FIBROSIS: START OF REGULATORY PROCESS NEXT MONTH, PATIENT STUDY WITH FIRST TRIPLE COMBO EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN Q4 '17 IN EUROPE‍​.ON FILGOTINIB: DARWIN 3: IMPROVED ACTIVITY, CONSISTENT SAFETY PARAMETERS FOR FILGOTINIB; PH2 STUDIES INITIATED IN 6 NEW INDICATIONS.TOPLINE DATA FOR GLPG1690 IN IPF IN Q3 '17.OPENING OF US IND AND DOSING OF FIRST OSTEOARTHRITIS PATIENT IN PHASE 1B TRIAL WITH GLPG1972.CYSTIC FIBROSIS: SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF PH1 WITH THREE INDIVIDUAL COMBO COMPONENTS‍​.

Galapagos Qtrly loss per share EUR 0.29

April 27 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV ::Reg-Galapagos reports first quarter 2017 results.Q1 revenue rose 169 percent to eur 39.9 million.Reg-Galapagos reports first quarter 2017 results.End of Q1 cash eur 958.6 million.Qtrly loss per share eur 0.29.

Galapagos announces closing of public offering of American Depositary Shares for gross proceeds of 363.9 million euros

April 24 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV ::Announces on Friday the closing of public offering of 4,312,500 American Depositary Shares, at a price of $90.00 per American Depositary share, for gross proceeds of 363.9 million euros ($394.4 million).This includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional American Depositary Shares.All of the American Depositary Shares were offered by Galapagos.

Galapagos announces share capital increase

April 24 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV ::Announces on Friday a share capital increase as a result of a public offering of American Depositary Shares.Total share capital currently amounts to 274,854,440.18 euros.

Galapagos priced 3.75 mln new ordinary shares at $90 per ADS

April 17 (Reuters) - Galapagos Nv :Galapagos raises $338 million gross proceeds in a U.S. public offering.Priced its U.S. public offering totaling $338 million gross proceeds of 3.75 million new ordinary shares at $90 per ADS.