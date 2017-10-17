Global Logistic Properties Ltd (GLPL.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Global Logistic Properties says GLP China to issue RMB1.0 bln of Panda bonds​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd :‍GLP china to issue RMB1.0 billion of panda bonds via China's interbank market​.‍Bonds have 5-year tenure & carry an annual coupon of 4.99 percent​.

Global Logistic Properties says ‍unit acquires interest in Minima (Beijing) Technology

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd ::‍Unit acquired 30% interest in Minima (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. via subscription of equity interest for RMB9 million​.

Global Logistic Properties completes JPY51.6 bln sale of properties in japan

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Limited :Sale Of Properties In Japan - Completion .GLP has today completed sale of four properties in Japan for JPY51.6 billion.

Global Logistic Properties signs agreement to sell four Japan Properties

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd :GLP signs agreement to sell four Japan properties for JPY51.6 billion .‍Expects to receive net sale proceeds of US$266 million​.

Global Logistic Properties says ‍clf2 Singapore acquired Hallmark International Investment ​

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd -:‍clf2 singapore pte has acquired hallmark international investment limited​.Deal for about us$121.6 million.Global logistic properties-acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on net tangible asset value & eps of co for fy ending 31 march 2018.

Global Logistic Properties posts quarterly PATMI of US$144.198​ million

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd :Qtrly PATMI US$ ‍144.198​ million versus US$202.9 million.Qtrly revenue US$261.8 million versus US$206.6 million a year ago."Expects to meet FY18 global development targets of US$2.2 billion of development starts and US$1.7 billion of development completions".Of view that proposed privatization scheme announced on July 14 is superior and value-enhancing for all shareholders​.Scheme consideration of S$3.38/share will not be reduced by FY17 dividend of S$0.06/share, to will be paid on 22 Aug.

Global Logistic Properties ‍updates on further syndication of stake​ in GLP US Income Partners III

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd ::Updates on further syndication of stake​ in GLP US Income Partners III.Upon completion of further syndication, interest of new harvest in fund and fund's subsidiaries reduced from about 45.9 pct to 8.0 pct​.

Global Logistic Properties names Evercore Asia as financial adviser

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd ::Independent directors have appointed Evercore Asia (Singapore) Pte. Ltd as independent financial adviser to replace ANZ.Updates on proposed acquisition by Nesta Investment of co.Securities Industry Council of Singapore (SIC) indicated it did not consider ANZ'S corporate advisory division independent.Company does not expect any impact on timeline of deal due to appointment of Evercore.

Global Logistic Properties announces appointment of independent financial adviser

July 24 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd :Refers to joint announcement made on 14 July 2017 by company and Nesta Investment Holdings Limited.ANZ Banking Group, Singapore branch has been appointed as independent financial adviser for the transaction.Refers to proposed acquisition by Nesta Investment of all issued ordinary shares in capital of Global Logistic Properties.

Global Logistic Properties says Bank Of America Corp raised deemed interest in Co

July 19 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties :Says Bank Of America Corp increased deemed interest in Co to 11.22 percent from 10.99 percent.