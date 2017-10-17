Edition:
Global Logistic Properties Ltd (GLPL.SI)

GLPL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

3.29SGD
9:30pm EDT
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$3.29
Open
$3.30
Day's High
$3.30
Day's Low
$3.29
Volume
698,868
Avg. Vol
16,829,011
52-wk High
$3.34
52-wk Low
$1.77

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Global Logistic Properties says GLP China to issue RMB1.0 bln of Panda bonds​
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 05:06am EDT 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd :‍GLP china to issue RMB1.0 billion of panda bonds via China's interbank market​.‍Bonds have 5-year tenure & carry an annual coupon of 4.99 percent​.  Full Article

Global Logistic Properties says ‍unit acquires interest in Minima (Beijing) Technology
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 06:07am EDT 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd ::‍Unit acquired 30% interest in Minima (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. via subscription of equity interest for RMB9 million​.  Full Article

Global Logistic Properties completes JPY51.6 bln sale of properties in japan
Friday, 1 Sep 2017 02:11am EDT 

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Limited :Sale Of Properties In Japan - Completion .GLP has today completed sale of four properties in Japan for JPY51.6 billion.  Full Article

Global Logistic Properties signs agreement to sell four Japan Properties
Tuesday, 29 Aug 2017 02:27am EDT 

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd :GLP signs agreement to sell four Japan properties for JPY51.6 billion .‍Expects to receive net sale proceeds of US$266 million​.  Full Article

Global Logistic Properties says ‍clf2 Singapore acquired Hallmark International Investment ​
Tuesday, 22 Aug 2017 06:06am EDT 

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd -:‍clf2 singapore pte has acquired hallmark international investment limited​.Deal for about us$121.6 million.Global logistic properties-acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on net tangible asset value & eps of co for fy ending 31 march 2018.  Full Article

Global Logistic Properties posts quarterly PATMI of US$144.198​ million
Monday, 7 Aug 2017 06:48pm EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd :Qtrly PATMI US$ ‍144.198​ million versus US$202.9 million.Qtrly revenue US$261.8 million versus US$206.6 million a year ago."Expects to meet FY18 global development targets of US$2.2 billion of development starts and US$1.7 billion of development completions".Of view that proposed privatization scheme announced on July 14 is superior and value-enhancing for all shareholders​.Scheme consideration of S$3.38/share will not be reduced by FY17 dividend of S$0.06/share, to will be paid on 22 Aug.  Full Article

Global Logistic Properties ‍updates on further syndication of stake​ in GLP US Income Partners III
Monday, 7 Aug 2017 06:48pm EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd ::Updates on further syndication of stake​ in GLP US Income Partners III.Upon completion of further syndication, interest of new harvest in fund and fund's subsidiaries reduced from about 45.9 pct to 8.0 pct​.  Full Article

Global Logistic Properties names Evercore Asia as financial adviser
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 05:28am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd ::Independent directors have appointed Evercore Asia (Singapore) Pte. Ltd as independent financial adviser to replace ANZ.Updates on proposed acquisition by Nesta Investment of co.Securities Industry Council of Singapore (SIC) indicated it did not consider ANZ'S corporate advisory division independent.Company does not expect any impact on timeline of deal due to appointment of Evercore.  Full Article

Global Logistic Properties announces appointment of independent financial adviser
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 06:43am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd :Refers to joint announcement made on 14 July 2017 by company and Nesta Investment Holdings Limited.ANZ Banking Group, Singapore branch has been appointed as independent financial adviser for the transaction.Refers to proposed acquisition by Nesta Investment of all issued ordinary shares in capital of Global Logistic Properties.  Full Article

Global Logistic Properties says Bank Of America Corp raised deemed interest in Co
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 05:36am EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties :Says Bank Of America Corp increased deemed interest in Co to 11.22 percent from 10.99 percent.  Full Article

BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties says GLP China to issue RMB1.0 bln of Panda bonds​

* ‍GLP china to issue RMB1.0 billion of panda bonds via China's interbank market​

