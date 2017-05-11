Edition:
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd (GLSM.NS)

GLSM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

4,975.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs50.25 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
Rs4,924.75
Open
Rs4,957.45
Day's High
Rs4,980.00
Day's Low
Rs4,930.05
Volume
411
Avg. Vol
6,627
52-wk High
Rs6,246.65
52-wk Low
Rs4,708.00

Latest Key Developments

India's GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare March-qtr profit up 8.6 pct
Thursday, 11 May 2017 08:21am EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd :March quarter net profit 1.76 billion rupees.March quarter net sales 11.49 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.62 billion rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 11.92 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 70 rupees per share.  Full Article

Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare June-qtr profit up about 2.9 pct
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 02:26am EDT 

Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare : June-quarter net profit 1.61 billion rupees . June-quarter net sales 10.03 billion rupees .Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.56 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 10.19 billion rupees.  Full Article

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare says no financial impact due to temporary stoppage at Nabha plant
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 05:19am EDT 

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd : No material financial impact on co on temporary stoppage of operations at Nabha plant .  Full Article

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare temporarily suspends ops at Nabha Patiala factory
Sunday, 22 May 2016 10:54pm EDT 

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd : Due to disruption created by workforce, co decided to suspend operations temporarily at Nabha Patiala factory from May 21 .  Full Article

India's GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare March-qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 08:39am EDT 

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd : India's GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare - March-quarter net profit 1.81 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.97 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 10.53 billion rupees versus 11.65 billion rupees year ago . Recommends dividend of INR 70 per share .  Full Article

BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline Consumer's board accepts resignation of formerly executive director

* SAYS BOARD ACCEPTS RESIGNATION OF PUNEET SHARMA FORMERLY EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WITH EFFECT FROM JULY 14, 2017

