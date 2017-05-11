GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd (GLSM.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare March-qtr profit up 8.6 pct

May 11 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd :March quarter net profit 1.76 billion rupees.March quarter net sales 11.49 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.62 billion rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 11.92 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 70 rupees per share.

Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare June-qtr profit up about 2.9 pct

Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare : June-quarter net profit 1.61 billion rupees . June-quarter net sales 10.03 billion rupees .Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.56 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 10.19 billion rupees.

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare says no financial impact due to temporary stoppage at Nabha plant

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd : No material financial impact on co on temporary stoppage of operations at Nabha plant .

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare temporarily suspends ops at Nabha Patiala factory

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd : Due to disruption created by workforce, co decided to suspend operations temporarily at Nabha Patiala factory from May 21 .

India's GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare March-qtr profit falls

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd : India's GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare - March-quarter net profit 1.81 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.97 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 10.53 billion rupees versus 11.65 billion rupees year ago . Recommends dividend of INR 70 per share .