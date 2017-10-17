GL Events SA (GLTN.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - GL EVENTS SA ::Q3 REVENUE EUR 193.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 207.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE SHOULD BE SUBSTANTIALLY EQUAL TO FY 2016.

Sept 5 (Reuters) - GL EVENTS SA ::STRONG EARNINGS GROWTH IN H1 2017, EBITDA: +17.7%‍​.H1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 47.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 37.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF PARENT EUR ‍​ 20.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.CONFIRMS RECURRING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OBJECTIVE FOR FY 2017.H1 REVENUE EUR 496.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 489.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.ALSO CONFIRMS NET DEBT DECREASE AND BETTERING OF DEBT RATIOS OBJECTIVES.

July 18 (Reuters) - GL EVENTS SA ::H1 RESULTS.H1 REVENUE EUR 496.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 489.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVE FOR PROFITABLE GROWTH IN 2017.CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT AT END JUNE 2017, UNAUDITED TO DATE, WILL SHOW INCREASE OF EBITDA, CURRENT OPERATING INCOME AND NET INCOME GROUP SHARE OF OVER 15% VERSUS H1 2016.

July 12 (Reuters) - GL EVENTS SA ::ACQUISITION OF THE MIDEST TRADE SHOW, THE EMERGENCE OF A GLOBAL FRENCH TRADE SHOW DEVOTED TO INDUSTRY.

April 25 (Reuters) - GL Events SA ::GL events is expecting growth in the first half and confirms its 2017 guidance for full year growth.Q1 revenue EUR 283.2 million ($309.9 million) versus EUR 236.2 million year ago.Expects growth in first half and confirms an upward trend in 2017.

GL Events SA :Announces acquisition of CCC.

Gl Events SA : Polygone SA announces buyback of block of shares representing 4.42 percent of GL Events capital . Polygone buys 1 034 853 shares at the price of 19.30 euros ($20.51) per share .After this buyback polygone holds 55.54 percent of capital and 64.72 percent of voting rights of GL Events.

GL Events SA : FY net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent EUR 31.9 million ($33.76 million) versus EUR 30.8 million year ago . FY current operating income EUR 79.3 million versus EUR 71.7 million year ago . Proposes FY dividend of EUR 0.65 per share . Confirms target for 2017 of profitable growth .Announces acquisition of Tarpulin in Chile in 2017.

GL Events SA : Signs joint venture with Yuexiu Group Ltd <000987.SZ> .Joint venture contract is for the development of joint event sites network in China.

GL Events SA : H1 net profit 18.9 million euros ($21.24 million) versus 20.6 million euros year ago . H1 operating profit 37.6 million euros versus 38.2 million euros year ago .Confirms growth in activity in 2016.