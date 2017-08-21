Global Yatirim Holding AS (GLYHO.IS)

Aug 21 (Reuters) - GLOBAL YATIRIM ::Q2 NET LOSS OF 81.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 10.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE OF 195.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 164.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.
Full Article
June 19 (Reuters) - GLOBAL YATIRIM HOLDING ::EXTENDS THE MATURITY DATE OF THE BONDS OF $40.1 MILLION TO JUNE 30, 2022 FROM JUNE 30 2017.COUPON RATE OF BONDS ALSO WILL BE REDUCED TO 8 PERCENT FROM 11 PERCENT.
Full Article
May 12 (Reuters) - GLOBAL YATIRIM ::SAYS PORT INVESTMENTS IPO TOTAL VALUE AT 177.6 MILLION POUNDS ($228.71 million).GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE PER SHARE REALIZED AT 7.4 POUNDS.GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING SHARES TO START TRADING IN LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE AS OF THIS MORNING.
Full Article
May 11 (Reuters) - GLOBAL YATIRIM HOLDING ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 137.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 100.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET LOSS AT 56.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 34.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.
Full Article
April 19 (Reuters) - Global Yatirim ::Decides to start works on public offering of port investments in London Stock Exchange.Says intention to float stake worth $250 million to be completed in May.Barclays Bank PLC, Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Goldman Sachs International have been appointed as joint global coordinators, and together with VTB Capital PLC as joint bookrunners.Shore capital is acting as lead manager.
Full Article
April 17 - Capital Markets Board Bulletin::Capital Markets Board of Turkey said on Friday that it approves Global Yatirim Holding <<>> capital increase through private placement to F.A.B. Partners LP on condition that the company offers share purchase rights to current shareholders at private placement price before the capital increase.Says approves the transaction if the capital increase amount redetermined by the company and if the amount offered to existing shareholders is larger than the private placement to F.A.B. Partners.Global Yatirim Holding decided to issue nominal 100.0 million lira shares at 2.45 lira per share in a private placement for F.A.B. Partners LP on March 14 nFWN1GR0BH.
Full Article
Global Yatirim : To increase share capital to 293.5 million lira ($78.33 million) from 193.5 million lira .To issue nominal 100.0 million lira shares at 2.45 lira per share in a private placement for F.A.B. Partners LP.
Full Article
Global Yatirim Holding A.S. : Said on Monday that FY 2016 revenue at 599.5 million lira ($159.92 million) versus 519.2 million lira year ago .FY 2016 net loss at 130.3 million lira versus loss of 48.0 million lira year ago.
Full Article
Global Yatirim : To issue debt instruments up to 250.0 million lira ($69.27 million) for qualified investors in Turkey with maturity period of between 6 months and 4 years .Ak Yatırım Menkul Kıymetler to be intermediary firm for debt instruments issue.
Full Article
Global Yatirim : Q3 net loss of 17.8 million lira ($5.54 million) versus loss of 9.4 million lira year ago .Q3 revenue of 191.4 million lira versus 170.5 million lira year ago.
Full Article