Global Yatirim Holding AS (GLYHO.IS)

Global Yatirim Q2 net loss widens to 81.0 million lira euros

Aug 21 (Reuters) - GLOBAL YATIRIM ::Q2 NET LOSS OF 81.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 10.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE OF 195.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 164.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Global Yatirim Holding extends maturity of June 30 dated bonds

June 19 (Reuters) - GLOBAL YATIRIM HOLDING ::EXTENDS THE MATURITY DATE OF THE BONDS OF $40.1 MILLION TO JUNE 30, 2022 FROM JUNE 30 2017.COUPON RATE OF BONDS ALSO WILL BE REDUCED TO 8 PERCENT FROM 11 PERCENT.

Global Yatirim completes listing of port investments in LSE, IPO value at GBP 177.6 mln

May 12 (Reuters) - GLOBAL YATIRIM ::SAYS PORT INVESTMENTS IPO TOTAL VALUE AT 177.6 MILLION POUNDS ($228.71 million).GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE PER SHARE REALIZED AT 7.4 POUNDS.GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING SHARES TO START TRADING IN LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE AS OF THIS MORNING.

Global Yatirim Holding Q1 net loss widens to 56.8 million lira

May 11 (Reuters) - GLOBAL YATIRIM HOLDING ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 137.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 100.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET LOSS AT 56.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 34.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Global Yatirim to start public offering of port investments on London Stock Exchange

April 19 (Reuters) - Global Yatirim ::Decides to start works on public offering of port investments in London Stock Exchange.Says intention to float stake worth $250 million to be completed in May.Barclays Bank PLC, Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Goldman Sachs International have been appointed as joint global coordinators, and together with VTB Capital PLC as joint bookrunners.Shore capital is acting as lead manager.

CMB approves Global Yatirim Holding capital increase if company offers preemptive share purchase rights to current shareholders

April 17 - Capital Markets Board Bulletin::Capital Markets Board of Turkey said on Friday that it approves Global Yatirim Holding << >> capital increase through private placement to F.A.B. Partners LP on condition that the company offers share purchase rights to current shareholders at private placement price before the capital increase.Says approves the transaction if the capital increase amount redetermined by the company and if the amount offered to existing shareholders is larger than the private placement to F.A.B. Partners.Global Yatirim Holding decided to issue nominal 100.0 million lira shares at 2.45 lira per share in a private placement for F.A.B. Partners LP on March 14 nFWN1GR0BH.

Global Yatirim to raise 245 mln lira in private placement

Global Yatirim : To increase share capital to 293.5 million lira ($78.33 million) from 193.5 million lira .To issue nominal 100.0 million lira shares at 2.45 lira per share in a private placement for F.A.B. Partners LP.

Global Yatirim Holding FY net loss widens to 130.3 mln lira

Global Yatirim Holding A.S. : Said on Monday that FY 2016 revenue at 599.5 million lira ($159.92 million) versus 519.2 million lira year ago .FY 2016 net loss at 130.3 million lira versus loss of 48.0 million lira year ago.

Global Yatirim to issue debt instruments up to 250.0 mln lira

Global Yatirim : To issue debt instruments up to 250.0 million lira ($69.27 million) for qualified investors in Turkey with maturity period of between 6 months and 4 years .Ak Yatırım Menkul Kıymetler to be intermediary firm for debt instruments issue.

Global Yatirim Q3 net loss widens to 17.8 million lira

Global Yatirim : Q3 net loss of 17.8 million lira ($5.54 million) versus loss of 9.4 million lira year ago .Q3 revenue of 191.4 million lira versus 170.5 million lira year ago.