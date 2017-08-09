Edition:
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC.NS)

GMDC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

155.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs155.60
Open
Rs156.00
Day's High
Rs158.70
Day's Low
Rs154.00
Volume
344,696
Avg. Vol
453,518
52-wk High
Rs161.05
52-wk Low
Rs89.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Gujarat Mineral Development Corp June-qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 07:09am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd :June quarter profit 1.43 billion rupees versus profit of 1.15 billion rupees year ago.June quarter total income 6.09 billion rupees versus 4.59 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Gujarat Mineral Development Corp March-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 08:40am EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - India's Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd :March quarter net profit 900.1 million rupees versus profit 395.5 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 5.44 billion rupees versus 3.64 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 3 rupees per share.  Full Article

Gujarat Mineral Development Corp Dec-qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 7 Feb 2017 07:38am EST 

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 465.4 million rupees versus 466.1 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 3.80 billion rupees versus 2.72 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Gujarat Mineral Development Corp Ltd June-qtr profit rises
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 09:11am EDT 

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.15 billion rupees versus 722.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 3.99 billion rupees versus 3.15 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Gujarat Mineral Development March-qtr profit falls
Thursday, 26 May 2016 08:20am EDT 

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd : March-quarter net profit 509.9 million rupees versus 2.35 billion rupees last year . March-quarter total income from operations 3.59 billion rupees versus 4 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd News

