Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC.NS)

India's Gujarat Mineral Development Corp June-qtr profit rises

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd :June quarter profit 1.43 billion rupees versus profit of 1.15 billion rupees year ago.June quarter total income 6.09 billion rupees versus 4.59 billion rupees year ago.

India's Gujarat Mineral Development Corp March-qtr profit rises

May 9 (Reuters) - India's Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd :March quarter net profit 900.1 million rupees versus profit 395.5 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 5.44 billion rupees versus 3.64 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 3 rupees per share.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corp Dec-qtr profit falls

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 465.4 million rupees versus 466.1 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 3.80 billion rupees versus 2.72 billion rupees year ago.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corp Ltd June-qtr profit rises

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.15 billion rupees versus 722.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 3.99 billion rupees versus 3.15 billion rupees last year .

Gujarat Mineral Development March-qtr profit falls

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd : March-quarter net profit 509.9 million rupees versus 2.35 billion rupees last year . March-quarter total income from operations 3.59 billion rupees versus 4 billion rupees last year .