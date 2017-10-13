Grammer AG (GMMG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Grammer says not chosen for major follow-up orders

Oct 13 (Reuters) - GRAMMER AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: GRAMMER AG NOT CHOSEN FOR MAJOR FOLLOW-UP ORDERS.‍CONTINUES TO EXPECT A VERY POSITIVE OPERATING EBIT FOR BUSINESS YEAR 2017​.‍EXPECTS TO NOW FALL WELL SHORT OF ITS PLANNED ANNUAL TARGET FOR INCOMING ORDERS IN AUTOMOTIVE SEGMENT​.‍CONTINUES TO EXPECT A VERY POSITIVE OPERATING EBIT FOR BUSINESS YEAR 2017, ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL​.‍FROM TODAY'S POINT OF VIEW THERE IS NO NEED TO ADJUST GRAMMER GROUP'S MIDTERM PROJECTIONS​.‍LACK OF NEW-ORDER VOLUME CAN NO LONGER BE FULLY COMPENSATED FOR IN CURRENT BUSINESS YEAR​.‍HOWEVER OPERATING EBIT MARGIN IS PROJECTED TO FALL SHORT OF FULL YEAR TARGET FIGURE OF AROUND 5%​.‍TOTAL COST BURDEN IN CURRENT FY DUE TO NON-AWARD OF NEW ORDERS COMPRISES AROUND EUR 10 MILLION IN AUTOMOTIVE SEGMENT.SHARES IN GRAMMER AG TURN NEGATIVE, NOW DOWN 5.6 PCT‍​​.

Grammer H1 net profit down at 20.0 million euros

Aug 9 (Reuters) - GRAMMER AG ::GRAMMER WITH A FURTHER INCREASE IN REVENUE AND OPERATING PROFITABILITY.‍FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2017 CONFIRMED​.‍H1 REVENUE GREW BY 5.5 PERCENT TO EUR 908.0 MILLION (2016: 860.6)​.H1 GROUP NET PROFIT CAME TO EUR 20.0 MILLION, THUS ALSO ALMOST MATCHING PREVIOUS YEAR (2016: 21.2).‍H1 EBIT (EXCLUDING CURRENCY-TRANSLATION EFFECTS AND OTHER EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS), CLIMBED BY 23.2 PERCENT TO EUR 44.0 MILLION (2016: 35.7)​.

Unit of Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts' major shareholder hikes stake in Germany's Grammer to 20 pct

July 19 (Reuters) - Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co Ltd <603997.SS>:* Says major shareholder Wing Sing international Co Ltd's unit JAP Capital Holding GmbH hiked stake in Germany's Grammer AG to 20 percent .

Hastor family's Cascade says has no plans to hike Grammer stake

May 24 (Reuters) - Grammer shareholder Cascade, controlled by the Bosnia's Hastor family, at Grammer AGM::Shareholder cascade says at agm has no plans to increase or reduce stake in grammer or take over the company.Says that Grammer will in future have to accept any price that its customer Volkswagen << >> names.

Grammer CEO says order book still well filled for now

May 24 (Reuters) - Grammer CEO at AGM:Says aims to use proceeds from mandatory convertible bond for small acquisitions in electronics and to strengthen North America presence.Says trends like autonomous driving hold enormous potential for interiors suppliers.Says company currently has more than 100 development projects.Affirms EBIT margin to rise to 7 percent by 2021.Says could imagine acquisitions in interiors in near future.Says margin on headrests to grow thanks to partnership with Chinese.Says Brazil's commercial vehicle market could surprise with slight growth for the first time in five years in 2017.Says order intake decline of over 300 million eur equates to lost revenues of 50 million eur/year from 2019 if no new orders come in.Says order books still well filled at the moment.Says shareholder Cascade's conduct is causing concern that it is pursuing only its own goals.

Unit of Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts' major shareholder owns stake in Germany's Grammer

May 23 (Reuters) - Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co Ltd <603997.SS>:Says major shareholder Wing Sing international's unit JAP Capital owns 15.1 percent stake in Germany's Grammer << >> via holdings in convertible bonds, share purchase.

Grammer: Court dismisses injunction petitioned by Prevent Group

May 19 (Reuters) - GRAMMER AG ::COURT REVERSES INJUNCTION IMPOSED ON GRAMMER.REGIONAL COURT OF NUREMBERG-FÜRTH DISMISSES INJUNCTION PETITIONED BY PREVENT GROUP.PLACEMENT OF MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BOND ISSUE TO STRATEGIC PARTNER WAS LAWFUL.FURTHER CONFIRMATION OF LEGAL OPINION HELD BY GRAMMER.

Grammer: Court dismisses Cascade's request to to convene EGM

May 17 (Reuters) - GRAMMER AG :ACCOMPLISHES KEY STAGE WIN BEFORE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING.HIGHER REGIONAL COURT OF NUREMBERG DISMISSES CASCADE'S REQUEST TO CONVENE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING WITH FINAL AND BINDING EFFECT.SUPPLEMENTARY MOTIONS ALLOW NO MORE THAN THREE SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS TO BE ELECTED.GRAMMER'S EXECUTIVE BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD OPEN TO FURTHER NEGOTIATIONS.

Ningbo plans to obtain further Grammer voting rights

May 16 (Reuters) - Grammer AG says :Ningbo Jifeng's JAP intends to obtain further Grammer voting rights over next twelve months through acquisition or by other means.

Grammer Q1 net profit up 89.2 pct at 14 million euros

May 15 (Reuters) - GRAMMER AG ::Q1 7.5 PERCENT INCREASE IN REVENUE TO EUR 458.0 MILLION.Q1 52.0 INCREASE IN EBIT TO EUR 22.5 MILLION.Q1 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX WAS ALSO UP SHARPLY, RISING BY 89.2 PERCENT TO EUR 14.0 MILLION (2016: 7.4).EXPECTS FULL-YEAR GROUP REVENUE TO RISE SUBSTANTIALLY BY AROUND 5 PERCENT OVER PREVIOUS YEAR IN 2017.ALSO SEES FY FURTHER CLEAR INCREASE IN GROUP'S OPERATING EBIT COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR TO AROUND 5 PERCENT.ON BASIS OF FIGURE FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE, GRAMMER EXPECTS REVENUE TO INCREASE TO OVER EUR 2.2 BILLION BY 2021, WITH EBIT MARGIN REACHING AROUND SEVEN PERCENT.