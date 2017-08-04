Edition:
GMP Capital Inc (GMP.TO)

GMP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.76CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
$2.77
Open
$2.81
Day's High
$2.82
Day's Low
$2.75
Volume
14,337
Avg. Vol
103,113
52-wk High
$4.83
52-wk Low
$2.13

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GMP Capital reports Q2 loss per share of c$0.79
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 06:00am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Gmp Capital Inc :Reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.01.Q2 loss per share c$0.79.Q2 revenue rose 7 percent to c$44.4 million.  Full Article

GMP Capital Inc posts Q1 adjusted earnings C$0.07/shr
Thursday, 27 Apr 2017 06:00am EDT 

April 27 (Reuters) - GMP Capital Inc :GMP Capital Inc reports first quarter 2017 results.Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.07.Q1 earnings per share C$0.03.Q1 revenue rose 7 percent to C$48.9 million.On April 26, 2017 approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2257.  Full Article

GMP Capital reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.03
Friday, 3 Mar 2017 06:00am EST 

GMP Capital Inc : GMP Capital Inc. reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results . Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.07 . Q4 earnings per share C$0.03 . Q4 revenue rose 85 percent to C$65.2 million . GMP Capital Inc - Qtrly annualized return on equity was 4.0% compared with negative 29.4% . GMP Capital Inc - Qtrly adjusted ROE was 10.2% compared with negative 23.4% . GMP Capital Inc - Quarter- end AUA of $29.4 billion increased 12%, administered by 199 advisor teams, average aua per team of nearly $150 million .Q4 earnings per share view C$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

GMP Capital reports Q2 loss per share c$0.02
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 06:00am EDT 

GMP Capital Inc : Q2 loss per share c$0.02 . Q2 revenue fell 48 percent to c$41.5 million .Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

