GMP Capital Inc (GMP.TO)

April 27 (Reuters) - GMP Capital Inc :GMP Capital Inc reports first quarter 2017 results.Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.07.Q1 earnings per share C$0.03.Q1 revenue rose 7 percent to C$48.9 million.On April 26, 2017 approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2257.

GMP Capital Inc : GMP Capital Inc. reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results . Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.07 . Q4 earnings per share C$0.03 . Q4 revenue rose 85 percent to C$65.2 million . GMP Capital Inc - Qtrly annualized return on equity was 4.0% compared with negative 29.4% . GMP Capital Inc - Qtrly adjusted ROE was 10.2% compared with negative 23.4% . GMP Capital Inc - Quarter- end AUA of $29.4 billion increased 12%, administered by 199 advisor teams, average aua per team of nearly $150 million .Q4 earnings per share view C$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.