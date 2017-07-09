GMR Infrastructure Ltd (GMRI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GMR Infra says GMR Goa International Airport concludes fund raising for Mopa airport project.

July 10 (Reuters) - GMR Infrastructure Ltd :Says GMR Goa International Airport (GGIAL) concludes fund raising for Mopa airport project..Says GGIAL signs common loan agreement with Axis Bank Ltd.GMR Infrastructure - bank to provide loan of 13.30 billion rupees for the development of project.

GMR Airports to develop, operate & manage new international airport of Heraklion at Crete

June 7 (Reuters) - GMR Infrastructure Ltd ::Unit GMR Airports Ltd selected to develop,operate, manage new international airport of Heraklion at Crete.Says GMR Airports Limited will be the designated airport operator in the consortium for this project.Concession period for the greenfield project will be 35 years including phase 1 construction of 5 years.

India's GMR Infra exec says open for financial investor or IPO of subsidiaries

June 2 (Reuters) - India's GMR Infra :Exec says talking to 4-5 players for divestment in Chhattisgarh plant.Exec says operating assets excluding Chhattisgarh and Rajmundry at 588 MW of gas capacity.Exec says options are open for a financial investor or IPO for subsidiaries.Exec says going for 45-50 billion rupees expansion at Delhi airport.Exec says co ready to announce financial closure of Goa airport, sent for approval to Airports Authority of India.Exec says we are going to monetise our roads which will give 5-6 billion rupees.Exec says consolidated debt for the group stands at 198.56 billion rupees.

GMR Infrastructure enters agreements for divestment of Indonesian coal mining entities to PT Gems, Indonesia

May 12 (Reuters) - GMR Infrastructure Ltd :Says entering into agreements for divestment of its fully owned indonesian coal mining entities to PT Gems, Indonesia.

GMR Infrastructure says Delhi Airport signs land license agreement with Airbus India

GMR Infrastructure Ltd : GMR led Delhi Airport signs land license agreement with Airbus India to develop their first full flight simulator . Says 1.11 acre land license agreement with airbus was signed for a period till 2036 . Airbus will also establish its india headquarter within the same development . Says DIAL got initial security deposit and ADC and will also receive an annual license fee from this license .Says Airbus India had decided to open its full flight training centre at delhi aerocity‐terminal district.

GMR Infrastructure completes strategic debt restructuring of GMR Chhattisgarh Energy

GMR Infrastructure Ltd : Completes strategic debt restructuring of GMR Chhattisgarh Energy Ltd. .Says project was commissioned in march 2016 and is operating under short term PPAs.

GMR Infrastructure says no proposal to demerge airport arm

GMR Infrastructure Ltd : GMR Infrastructure Ltd clarifies on news item "GMR likely to demerge airport arm and list it separately" .GMR Infrastructure - no proposals have been considered or approved by board.

GMR Infra says DIAL issues LoA for retail dept project to Bharti Realty

Gmr Infrastructure Ltd : Says international competitive bidding process for selection of developer for integrated retail development has been completed . DIAL issued LoA to design, develop,finance, operate integrated retail development project with FSI of 1.96 lac SQM to Bharti Realty .Says transaction involves upfront payments of INR 3.15 billion.

Gmr Infrastructure "completely denies sale of controlling stake in Hyderabad airport"

GMR Infrastructure Ltd : Completely denies sale of controlling stake in hyderabad airport" .

GMR led consortium bags 221 km of eastern dedicated freight corridor project

GMR Infrastructure Ltd : Project worth inr 22.81 billion, funded by world bank .GMR led consortium bags 221 km of eastern dedicated freight corridor project.