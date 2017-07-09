GMR Infrastructure Ltd (GMRI.NS)
15.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-0.10 (-0.62%)
Rs16.05
Rs16.15
Rs16.15
Rs15.65
2,923,247
38,841,325
Rs22.05
Rs10.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
GMR Infra says GMR Goa International Airport concludes fund raising for Mopa airport project.
July 10 (Reuters) - GMR Infrastructure Ltd
GMR Airports to develop, operate & manage new international airport of Heraklion at Crete
June 7 (Reuters) - GMR Infrastructure Ltd
India's GMR Infra exec says open for financial investor or IPO of subsidiaries
June 2 (Reuters) - India's GMR Infra
GMR Infrastructure enters agreements for divestment of Indonesian coal mining entities to PT Gems, Indonesia
May 12 (Reuters) - GMR Infrastructure Ltd
GMR Infrastructure says Delhi Airport signs land license agreement with Airbus India
GMR Infrastructure Ltd
GMR Infrastructure completes strategic debt restructuring of GMR Chhattisgarh Energy
GMR Infrastructure Ltd
GMR Infrastructure says no proposal to demerge airport arm
GMR Infrastructure Ltd
GMR Infra says DIAL issues LoA for retail dept project to Bharti Realty
Gmr Infrastructure Ltd
Gmr Infrastructure "completely denies sale of controlling stake in Hyderabad airport"
GMR Infrastructure Ltd
GMR led consortium bags 221 km of eastern dedicated freight corridor project
GMR Infrastructure Ltd
BRIEF-GMR Infra says GMR Goa International Airport concludes fund raising for Mopa airport project.
* Says GMR Goa International Airport (GGIAL) concludes fund raising for Mopa airport project.