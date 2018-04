Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Getin Noble Bank: 2018 BFG Contribution Of 39.9 Mln Zlotys Booked In Q1 Costs

April 26 (Reuters) - GETIN NOBLE BANK SA ::TO BOOK CONTRIBUTIONS FOR BANKING GUARANTEE FUND (BFG) FOR 2018 IN AMOUNT OF 39.9 MILLION ZLOTYS IN Q1 COSTS.

Getin Noble Bank FY Net Loss Widens To 574.9 Mln Zlotys

April 26 (Reuters) - GETIN NOBLE BANK SA ::FY NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 154.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 126.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY NET INTEREST INCOME 1.30 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.32 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY NET LOSS 574.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 58.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.THE VALUE OF IMPAIRMENTS BOOKED IN Q4 WAS ONE OF DETERMINANTS OF THE REPORTED NET RESULT, the company says in its letter to shareholders.ON APRIL 25, THE BANK INFORMED ABOUT THE IMPAIRMENTS BOOKED IN Q4 2017 AND Q1 2018 nL8N1S227R.THE VALUE OF FY 2017 IMPAIRMENTS RELEVANT TO LOSS OF VALUE OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND RESERVES FOR OFF-BALANCE SHEET LIABILITIES WAS AT 1.26 BLN ZLOTYS VERSUS 700.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Getin Noble Bank Books Impairments In Q4 2017, Q1 2018

April 25 (Reuters) - GETIN NOBLE BANK SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IN Q4 2017 IT HAS BOOKED AN IMPAIRMENT REGARDING ITS LOAN EXPOSURE IN THE AMOUNT OF 413 MILLION ZLOTYS ON A STANDALONE LEVEL.IT HAS ALSO BOOKED AN IMPAIRMENT RELEVANT TO LOSS IN INVESTMENT VALUE IN ITS UNITS AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES, OF 127 MILLION ZLOTYS AND 227 MILLION ZLOTYS RESPECTIVELY .IN SEPTEMBER, CEO SAID HE EXPECTED TO BOOK LOAN-RELATED IMPAIRMENTS IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR nFWN1LP069.IN Q1 2018 IT HAS BOOKED AN IMPAIRMENT REGARDING ITS LOAN EXPOSURE IN THE AMOUNT OF 111 MILLION ZLOTYS ON A STANDALONE LEVEL.IT HAS ALSO BOOKED AN IMPAIRMENT RELEVANT TO LOSS IN INVESTMENT VALUE IN ITS UNITS AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES OF 7 MILLION ZLOTYS.ITS FY REPORT IS DUE ON APRIL 26 AND Q1 REPORT IS TO BE RELEASED ON MAY 17.

KNF Approves Getin Noble Bank Capital Protection Plan

April 25 (Reuters) - GETIN NOBLE BANK SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISOR KNF HAS APPROVED ITS CAPITAL PROTECTION PLAN TO MEET INCREASED CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS.EARLIER IN APRIL, KNF APPROVED THE BANK'S SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH WHICH IT PLANS TO RAISE CAPITAL BY 190 MILLION ZLOTYS nFWN1RJ0L2nFWN1PL126.ADDITIONALLY, IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 GETIN NOBLE BANK PLANS TO ISSUE NEW SHARES IN THE AMOUNT OF 200 MILLION ZLOTYS WHICH WOULD INCREASE THE BANK'S OWN FUNDS REALIZED THROUGH AN INCREASE IN EQUITY IN 2018 TO 390 MILLION ZLOTYS.THE NEXT SHARE ISSUE, GUARANTEED BY THE MAIN SHAREHOLDER, IS PLANNED FOR 2019 AND WOULD SEE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASED BY ADDITIONAL 100 MILLION ZLOTYS.THE MANAGEMENT PLANS TO FILE AN ISSUE PROSPECT IN Q4 2018 AT THE LATEST.THE BANK ALSO PLANS AN ISSUE OF RELEVANT FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS THAT COULD BE INCLUDED IN ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL SUBJECT TO APPROVAL FROM KNF.AS PART OF THE PLAN, IT ASSUMES AN AGGREGATE ISSUE IN THE AMOUNT OF 450 MILLION ZLOTYS BY THE END OF 2019, GUARANTEED BY THE MAIN SHAREHOLDER.IT ALSO PLANS TO ISSUE EUROBONDS OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF AT LEAST 0.1 MILLION EURO EACH.IT WILL ALSO CONSIDER AN ISSUE OF SUBORDINATED BONDS ON ITS DOMESTIC MARKET.AS A PART OF THE PLAN, IT ALSO PLANS TO SELL STAKE IN ITS BROKERAGE UNIT NOBLE SECURITIES AND MERGE WITH WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT, BPI BANK POLSKICH INWESTYCJI SA.

Getin Noble Bank: KNF Approves Share Capital Increase

April 11 (Reuters) - GETIN NOBLE BANK SA ::POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) APPROVES CO'S SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE.KNF'S DECISION CONCERNS CO'S RESOLUTION ON ISSUANCE OF 69.6 MILLION SERIES C SHARES AT 2.73 ZLOTY PER SHARE nFWN1PL126.

Getin Noble Bank plans to issue 69.6 mln series C shares at 2.73 zloty/shr

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Getin Noble Bank SA ::RESOLVES TO RAISE SHARE CAPITAL VIA SERIES C SHARE ISSUE.TO RAISE CAPITAL BY 190 MILLION ZLOTYS TO 2.65 BILLION ZLOTYS.SERIES C SHARES TO BE ISSUED VIA PRIVATE SUBSCRITPION TO ENTITIES AFFILIATED WITH LESZEK CZARNECKI.SERIES C SHARES ISSUE PRICE SET AT 2.73 ZLOTY PER SHARE.SERIES C SHARES TO BE ISSUED WITHOUT PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS.SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE VIA SERIES C SHARE ISSUE ON FEB. 23.

Getin Noble Resigns From Its Subordinated Bond Program

Jan 15 (Reuters) - GETIN NOBLE BANK SA ::SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT RESOLVED TO RESIGN FROM ANY BOND ISSUE UNDER ITS SUBORDINATED DEBT PROGRAM WHICH ONLY GOT APPROVED BY POLAND'S FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) ON JAN. 10.KNF APPROVED THE COMPANY'S PROSPECTUS FOR UP TO 750 MILLION ZLOTY SUBORDINATED BOND PROGRAM FROM JULY 2017 ON JAN. 10, KNF SAID IN A STATEMENT ON WEDNESDAY nL8N1P54JH.

Getin Noble Bank Q3 net loss widens to 75.1 mln zlotys

Nov 16 (Reuters) - GETIN NOBLE BANK SA ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q3 NET LOSS OF 75.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 26.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET IMPAIRMENT ALLOWANCES 243.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 194.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 325.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 328.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 40.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 28.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.TIER 1 CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO 12.44 PCT AS AT SEPT. 30 VERSUS 12.31 PCT AS AT DEC. 31, 2016.

Kruk unit to buy debt portfolio of nominal value of 419.7 mln zlotys

Sept 28 (Reuters) - KRUK SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS UNIT PROKURA NS FIZ WON A TENDER TO PURCHASE AN UNSECURED RETAIL DEBT PORTFOLIO FROM GETIN NOBLE BANK SA << >>.THE PORTFOLIO’S NOMINAL VALUE IS ABOUT 419.7 MILLION ZLOTYS .

Poland's Getin Noble Bank aiming for 2018 return to profit

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Getin Noble Bank SA ::Polish Getin Noble Bank aims to return to profit next year after booking a net loss of 164 million zlotys ($46.5 million) in the first half of this year hit by loan impairments, Chief Executive Artur Klimczak told a news conference on Friday. ."That's the plan," Klimczak said when asked if the bank would post a profit next year. .The CEO said he expects to book similar loan-related impairments in the second half of the year as the 450 million zlotys reported for the first six months..The CEO said that Getin Noble Bank does not plan a share issue. .Earlier on Friday the bank reported a second-quarter net loss of 67.7 million zlotys after a net profit of 1.1 million zlotys a year ago, sending its shares down 7 percent. nFWN1LP02UnFWN1LP03S.