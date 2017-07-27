Greencore Group PLC (GNC.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Greencore says FY17 performance to be in range of current market expectations

July 27 (Reuters) - GREENCORE GROUP PLC :Q3 REVENUE 636.5 MILLION STG.GROUP RECORDED REVENUE OF £636.5M IN 13 WEEKS TO 30 JUNE 2017, AN INCREASE OF 76.6% ON PRIOR YEAR.YEAR TO DATE, GROUP RECORDED REVENUE OF £1,646.8M, 56.5% AHEAD OF PRIOR YEAR ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 8.8% AHEAD ON A PRO FORMA BASIS..ANTICIPATES THAT FY17 PERFORMANCE WILL BE IN RANGE OF CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS.

Greencore expects FY results in line with market expectations

May 23 (Reuters) - Greencore Group Plc :H1 revenue up 46.1 percent to 1.01 billion pounds, operating profit up 27.1 percent to 55.3 million pounds.Convenience foods UK & Ireland revenue up 10.6 percent on a pro forma basis, US up 2.5 percent pro forma.Operating margin of 5.5 percent, down 80 bps as anticipated, due largely to impact of major UK commercial launches.In UK successfully offset impact of 2 percent inflation in raw materials and packaging, 4 percent labour inflation.Expects inflation in costs in the UK for rest of 2017, impacts are fully mitigated.Remains confident in ability to deliver performance in line with market expectations for FY17.Volume growth remains strong in both the UK and the US, H2 will benefit from commercial activity delivered in H1.Pipeline of commercial opportunities continues to be encouraging.

Greencore Group gets U.S. antitrust nod on Peacock Foods deal

Greencore Group : U.S. Antitrust clearance .On 28 November, company received notice from U.S. FTC that Hart-Scott-Rodino Act waiting period termination was granted on deal to buy Peacock Foods.

Greencore Group sees modest short-term impact from Brexit

Greencore Group Plc : Recorded revenue of 360.4 mln stg in 13 weeks to 24 June 2016, an increase of 4.0 pct . Our assessment is that short-term impact on Greencore due to EU referendum is likely to be modest . If current exchange rates persist, net debt at year end will be higher than expected at half year . Q3 revenue 360.4 million stg .Year to date, group recorded revenue of 1,052.0 mln stg, 6.7 pct ahead.

Greencore H1 op profit up 8.5 pct, UK remains difficult

Greencore Group Plc : H1 adjusted eps rose 7.9 percent to 8.2 pence . H1 operating profit rose 8.5 percent to 43.5 million stg . H1 revenue rose 8.1 percent to 691.6 million stg . Interim dividend up 6.3 percent to 2.55 penceper share . UK grocery retail environment has remained difficult, our business has still traded well . We are confident of further progress in months and years ahead . UK backdrop is expected to remain uncertain given changing nature of grocery industry and other potential economic headwinds Further company coverage: [GNC.L] (Reporting By Padraic Halpin) ((Padraic.Halpin@thomsonreuters.com;)).