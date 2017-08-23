Grindrod Ltd (GNDJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Grindrod half-year headline loss per share at 17.2 c/shr​

Aug 23 (Reuters) - GRINDROD LTD ::‍HY REVENUE R13,404.3 MILLION INCLUSIVE OF JOINT VENTURES (H1 2016: R11,071.2 MILLION)​.HY ‍HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE 17.2 CENTS (H1 2016: 50.8 CENTS)​.HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE EXCLUDING RAIL ASSEMBLY BUSINESSES 16.8 CENTS (H1 2016 HEADLINE LOSS: 48.9 CENTS).NO INTERIM ORDINARY DIVIDEND WAS DECLARED (H1 2016: NO INTERIM ORDINARY DIVIDEND DECLARED).BOARD HAS RESOLVED TO INVESTIGATE A SEPARATE LISTING OF SHIPPING BUSINESS ON A RECOGNISED INTERNATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE.EXPECTS TO MAKE A FINAL DETERMINATION REGARDING A SEPARATE LISTING BEFORE END OF YEAR.‍SHAREHOLDER ENGAGEMENT ON A PROPOSAL FOR UNBUNDLING WILL TAKE PLACE IN DUE COURSE​.

Grindrod ‍sees HY headline loss of 18.5 - 15.9 cents per share

Aug 15 (Reuters) - GRINDROD LTD ::EXPECTS LOSS FOR SIX MONTHS THAT ENDED 30 JUNE 2017 TO BE BETWEEN R97 MILLION AND R77 MILLION.‍SEES HY HEADLINE LOSS FOR PERIOD IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN R139 MILLION AND R119 MILLION, WHICH IS AN IMPROVEMENT OF BETWEEN 64% AND 69%​.EXPECTSHY LOSS PER SHARE TO BE BETWEEN 12.9 CENTS PER SHARE AND 10.3 CENTS PER SHARE.‍SEES HY HEADLINE LOSS 18.5 -15.9 CPER SHARE, AN IMPROVEMENT OF 64% - 69% TO PRIOR YEAR HEADLINE LOSS OF 50.8 CENTS PER SHARE​.

Grindrod says CEO to step down effective July 31

June 1 (Reuters) - Grindrod Ltd ::Alan Olivier, group's chief executive officer (CEO), will with effect from 31 July 2017 take early retirement to pursue personal interests.Michael Hankinson to act as executive chairman in transitional phase, with Andrew Waller, group financial director, supporting him.Board will begin process of appointing a group CEO.

Syrah Resources says awarded logistics contract to Grindrod

April 24 (Reuters) - Syrah Resources Ltd : :Syrah awards logistics contract to Grindrod.Syrah Resources and trading operation dmcc, has awarded a graphite distribution and logistics services supply contract.Graphite distribution and logistics services supply contract for Balama project to Grindrod Mauritius (Grindrod).Contract has an initial term of five years with option for Syrah to extend for two further five year periods.

Grindrod Ltd full-year headline loss per share 61.2 cents

Grindrod Ltd : FY revenue R24.930 billion inclusive of joint ventures (2015: R27.995 billion) . Revenue in second half R13.859 billion (H1: R11.071 billion) . FY headline loss per share 61.2 cents (2015: headline earnings per share 74.4 cents) .No final FY ordinary dividend was declared (2015: 6.0 cents per share).

Grindrod Limited sees FY loss per share of 254 cents

Grindrod Limited : Loss for year ended 31 december 2016 will be r 1 908 million . As a consequence of above, loss per share for year ended 31 december 2016 will be 254 cents per share. .Above impairment does not impact headline earnings and headline earnings per share..

Grindrod Limited sees FY headline loss between 62-60.5 cents/share

Grindrod Limited : Headline loss for year ended 31 December 2016 is expected to be between r 455 million and r 465 million . Expects loss for year ended 31 december 2016 to be between r 1 695 million and r 1 720 million. .Headline loss for year is expected to be between 62.0 and 60.5 cents per share (31 december 2015: headline earnings of 74.4 cents per share).

Grindrod says H1 HLPS at 50.8 cents vs HEPS of 43.6 cents yr ago

Grindrod Ltd : Unaudited interim results and dividend announcement for the six months ended June 30 2016 . Six month headline loss per share of 50.8 cents (headline earnings per share H1 2015: 43.6 cents) . Six month headline loss of 381.1 mln rand(headline earnings H1 2015: 327.9 mln rand) .Six month EBITDA 299.2 mln rand inclusive of joint ventures (H1 2015: 943.0 mln rand).

Grindrod sees H1 headline loss between 46-54 cents/share

Grindrod Ltd : Trading statement . HEPS for six months ending June 30 were expected to be negative primarily as a result of exceptionally weak dry-bulk shipping rates during Q1 . Sees headline loss for six month's ended June 30 2016 to be between 46 and 54 cents per share (June 30 2015: headline earnings 43.5 cents per share) . Net asset value is approximately 22.28 rand per share (June 30 2015: 23.16 rand) . Has been necessary to raise an impairment of 675 mln rand in rail businesses .Board has reviewed group's strategy and decided to sell locomotive assembly business.

Grindrod sees negative HEPS for six months ending 30 June

Grindrod Ltd : EPS and HEPS for six months ending 30 June 2016 are expected to be negative . Decrease is primarily as a result of exceptionally weak drybulk shipping rates during Q1. . Market has recovered in Q2 with improving drybulk shipping rates however recovery is at present insufficient to recover Q1 losses. . Tanker shipping and ship operating businesses continued to perform well during Q1. .Low commodity volumes impacted terminals and rail businesses whilst remaining freight businesses performed reasonably..