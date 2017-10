Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd ::June quarter net PAT 665.5 million rupees versus profit of 506.2 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 10.83 billion rupees versus 9.69 billion rupees last year.

May 29 (Reuters) - Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd :March quarter net profit 2.38 billion rupees.March quarter total income 14.10 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 727.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 14.60 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 5 rupees per share.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd : Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - dec quarter net profit 667.7 million rupees . Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 12.21 billion rupees .Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - net profit in dec quarter last year was 545.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.79 billion rupees.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd :Vikram Mathur, general manager & chief financial officer (CFO) has retired.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd : June-quarter net profit 506.2 million rupees; total income from operations inr 9.63 billion .