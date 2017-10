Genfit SA (GNFT.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Genfit completes offering of convertible bonds due 2022 for 180 million euros

Oct 17 (Reuters) - GENFIT SA ::REG-GENFIT COMPLETES A €180 MILLION OFFERING OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES ("OCEANES") DUE 2022.‍OFFERING WAS MULTIPLE TIMES OVERSCRIBED, INITIAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM EUR 150 MILLION TO EUR 180 MILLION​.NOMINAL UNIT VALUE OF THE OCEANES WAS SET AT €29.60, REPRESENTING A CONVERSION/EXCHANGE PREMIUM OF 30% TO CO’S REFERENCE SHARE PRICE‍​.‍OCEANES BEAR INTEREST AT AN ANNUAL NOMINAL RATE OF 3.50% PAYABLE SEMI-ANNUALLY IN ARREARS ON APRIL 16, AND OCT 16 OF EACH YEAR​.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - GENFIT SA ::REG-GENFIT ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESS OF ITS OFFERING OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES ("OCEANES") DUE 2022 FOR AN AMOUNT OF €180 MILLION.‍INITIAL AMOUNT OF EUR 150 MILLION HAS BEEN INCREASED TO EUR 180 MILLION IN ACCORDANCE WITH CORPORATE AUTHORIZATIONS OF COMPANY​.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - GENFIT SA ::GENFIT LAUNCHES AN OFFERING OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES ("OCEANES") DUE 2022 FOR AN AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY €150 MILLION.‍OCEANES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT AN ANNUAL NOMINAL RATE COMPRISED BETWEEN 3.00% AND 3.50% PAYABLE SEMI-ANNUALLY​.‍NOMINAL UNIT VALUE OF OCEANES WILL BE SET AT A CONVERSION/EXCHANGE PREMIUM OF BETWEEN 30% AND 35% TO GENFIT'S REFERENCE SHARE PRICE​.BONDS TO BE REDEEMED AT PAR ON OCT 16, 2022.‍​.

Genfit reports‍ nine months revenues at 91 thousand euros

Oct 11 (Reuters) - GENFIT SA : :‍CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 113.8 MILLION AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​.‍REVENUES FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 OF EUR 91 THOUSAND​.

Genfit H1 operating loss widens to 22.4 million euros

Sept 25 (Reuters) - GENFIT SA ::REG-GENFIT: 2017 HALF-YEAR RESULTS: CASH POSITION AT END OF PERIOD AT €126M AND SIGNIFICANT ADVANCES IN THE COMPANY'S PIPELINE.H1 NET LOSS EUR ‍​22.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 12.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 22.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 12.8 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.BY END OF YEAR, EXPECTS TO HAVE FILED APPLICATION FOR AUTHORIZATION TO LAUNCH PHASE 2 TRIAL TO EVALUATE EFFICACY OF NITAZOXANIDE IN LIVER FIBROSIS​.EXPECTS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE IN H2 2017.EXPECTS TO SIGN NEW COLLABORATIONS FOR FURTHER VALIDATION OF GENFIT DIAGNOSTIC TEST.PLANS TO SUBMIT TO FDA APPLICATION FOR AUTHORIZATION TO LAUNCH FIRST PROOF-OF-CONCEPT PHASE 2 STUDY OF NITAZOXANIDE IN NASH PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED FIBROSIS, BEFORE END OF YEAR.

Genfit cash and cash equivalents at March 31 rises to 137.0 million euros

April 24 (Reuters) - Genfit SA ::Q1 revenue 26,000 euros ($28,176.20) versus 88,000 euros year ago.Cash and cash equivalents at March 31 137.0 million euros versus 102.8 million euros year ago.Phase 2A clinical trial of Elafibranor is entering its active enrollment phase.

Genfit : Shares up around 5 pct, building on 13.4 percent gain on March 13 . Genfit, which specializes in the development of medicines for the prevention and treatment of diabetes and related disorders, has declined to comment on reports that it is a takeover target [nL5N1GQ5PZ] . Previous reports have mentioned Novartis as being interested in buying Genfit [nL5N1GF5CA] Further company coverage: [GNFT.PA] ((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;)).

: French drugmaker Genfit said to explore options including sale - Bloomberg, citing sources .Genfit is also weighing licensing agreements, partnerships or joint ventures - Bloomberg citing a source.

Genfit cash and cash equivalents of EUR 84.86 million at Sept. 30, 2016

Genfit Sa : Cash and cash equivalents of 84.86 million euros ($93.75 million) as at September 30, 2016 .Revenues for first nine months of 2016 amount to 0.22 million euros compared to 0.45 million euros for same period in 2015.

Genfit FDA cleared IND to proceed with Phase II trial and evaluate elafibranor in PBC

Genfit Sa :Reg-Genfit: FDA has officially cleared the IND to proceed with Phase II trial and evaluate elafibranor in PBC.