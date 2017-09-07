Genus PLC (GNS.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Genus says full-year revenue rises 18 pct on new contracts

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Genus PLC :‍FY ADJUSTED REVENUE 459.1 MILLION STG VERSUS 388.3 MILLION STG YEAR AGO​.FY REVENUE OF £459.1M INCREASED 18%.FY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX UP 13% TO £56.4M (DOWN 1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY).‍FY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX 56.4 MILLION STG VERSUS 49.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO​.FY STATUTORY PROFIT BEFORE TAX DOWN 33% TO £40.7M PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER PENSION RELATED EXCEPTIONAL CREDITS OF £5.7M COMPARED WITH A £44.2M CREDIT IN PRIOR YEAR.FY STRONG FREE CASH FLOW 1 OF £25.4M (2016: £15.7M).RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 10% TO 23.6P, WELL COVERED BY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AT 2.9 TIMES (2016: 2.8 TIMES).FY NET DEBT TO EBITDA OF 1.5X (2016: 1.4X) AFTER ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS OF £30.0M (2016: £7.2M).VOLUMES GROWTH OF 8% IN H2 RESULTING IN VOLUMES GROWTH OF 1% OVERALL IN YEAR (2016: 6% LOWER."WE SEE SOLID GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES IN YEAR AHEAD ACROSS OUR BUSINESSES AND ANTICIPATE PERFORMING IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS".

Genus comments on NMR proposed withdrawal from Milk Pension Fund

June 1 (Reuters) - Genus Plc ::‍Draws attention to announcement made today by national Milk Records Plc on NEX Exchange Growth Market​.Circular regarding NMR's proposed withdrawal from Milk Pension Fund under a flexible apportionment arrangement between NMR, genus, trustees of MPF​.‍MPF is a multi-employer scheme where Genus has joint and several liability for total liabilities of scheme​.‍in return for right to withdraw from MPF, NMR will, among other matters, make a one-off, lump sum cash payment of 10.1 mln stg to MPF​.NMR will also under withdrawal deal ‍make a payment to Genus of 4.7 mln stg of which 1.4 mln stg will be satisfied by issue NMR shares​.

Genus awarded injunction in litigation against Inguran LLC

Genus Plc :Announces injunction awarded in favour in connection with litigation against Inguran LLC, operating as Sexing Technologies.

Genus enters into exclusive licence for gene editing tech

Genus Plc :Exclusive licence for leading gene editing tech.

Genus PLC announces interim dividend

Genus PLC:Says that the board has approved interim dividend of 6.7 pence per share, an increase of 10 pct. on last year's interim dividend of 6.1 pence.Says interim dividend is payable on March 30, 2016 to those shareholders on register at March 4, 2016.