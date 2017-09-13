GOCL Corp Ltd (GOCL.NS)

Sept 13 (Reuters) - GOCL Corp Ltd :June quarter consol net profit after tax 71.7 million rupees versus 76.3 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 1.45 billion rupees versus 1.65 billion rupees year ago.

GOCL Corp Ltd : Gocl corporation -unit idl explosives bagged an order worth inr 1.28 billion for a period of 2 years i.e. from 2016 to 2018 .