GOCL Corp Ltd (GOCL.NS)

GOCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

535.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.15 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
Rs530.85
Open
Rs535.10
Day's High
Rs542.90
Day's Low
Rs535.00
Volume
6,308
Avg. Vol
23,043
52-wk High
Rs593.80
52-wk Low
Rs225.25

Latest Key Developments

India's GOCL Corp June-qtr consol profit falls
Wednesday, 13 Sep 2017 07:01am EDT 

Sept 13 (Reuters) - GOCL Corp Ltd :June quarter consol net profit after tax 71.7 million rupees versus 76.3 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 1.45 billion rupees versus 1.65 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

GOCL Corp Dec-qtr consol profit falls
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 07:40am EST 

GOCL Corp Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 50.5 million rupees versus 60.1 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter consol net sales 1.33 billion rupees versus 1.26 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

GOCL Corp unit bags order worth 1.28 bln rupees
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 03:26am EDT 

GOCL Corp Ltd : Gocl corporation -unit idl explosives bagged an order worth inr 1.28 billion for a period of 2 years i.e. from 2016 to 2018 .  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
