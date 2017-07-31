Edition:
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GOCP.NS)

GOCP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

958.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.10 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
Rs965.05
Open
Rs970.00
Day's High
Rs970.00
Day's Low
Rs955.00
Volume
22,837
Avg. Vol
706,219
52-wk High
Rs1,083.00
52-wk Low
Rs636.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Godrej Consumer Products June-qtr consol PAT down 9 pct
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 01:30am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - Godrej Consumer Products Ltd :June quarter consol PAT 2.25 billion rupees versus 2.47 billion rupees last year.Says declared interim dividend of 1 rupee per share.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 2.76 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 22.95 billion rupees versus 22.09 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Godrej Consumer Products seeks members' nod for 1:1 issue of bonus shares
Monday, 15 May 2017 07:24am EDT 

May 15 (Reuters) - Godrej Consumer Products Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for 1:1 issue of bonus shares.  Full Article

India's Godrej Consumer Products says Nisaba Godrej named executive chairperson at co
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 02:59am EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Godrej Consumer Products Ltd ::Says Nisaba Godrej named executive chairperson; Adi Godrej to assume chairman emeritus position at co.  Full Article

Godrej Consumer Products March-qtr consol profit rises over 3 fold
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 02:53am EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Godrej Consumer Products Ltd :Declared 4th interim dividend of 12 rupees per share.March quarter consol net profit 3.90 billion rupees.March quarter consol total income from operations 24.89 billion rupees.Consol profit in March quarter last year was 1.25 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 22.07 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 3.53 billion rupees.Says post remonetisation, co seeing a good recovery in FMCG demand in India.Says "hopeful" that implementation of GST will spur stronger growth for sector in the second half of FY 2018.Says recommended approval for increase in existing authorised share capital from 420 million rupees to 700 million rupees.  Full Article

Godrej Consumer Products raises stake in Weave Senegal Ltd
Tuesday, 14 Mar 2017 06:38am EDT 

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd : Says company, through its subsidiary, has increased its stake from 51% to 100% in Weave Senegal Limited .Company, through its subsidiary, has also reduced one layer of non-operational investment holding company in Mauritius.  Full Article

Godrej Consumer Products buys balance 49 pct stake in Charm Industries, Kenya
Tuesday, 20 Dec 2016 07:48am EST 

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd : Says acquisition of balance 49% equity stake in Charm Industries Limited, Kenya .Says consideration payable in cash; amounts not disclosed.  Full Article

India's Godrej Consumer Products June-qtr consol profit more than doubles
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 02:42am EDT 

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd : India's Godrej Consumer Products Ltd says June-quarter consol net profit 2.44 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 21.20 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter profit was 2.64 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.17 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 19.85 billion rupees . 1Q FY 2017 India business sales was flat, impacted by a stretched summer and late onset of monsoon .  Full Article

Godrej Consumer Products declares interim dividend of 1 rupee/shr
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 02:41am EDT 

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd : Declared interim dividend of 1 rupee per share .  Full Article

Godrej Consumer Products to combine two overseas units with co
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 02:24am EDT 

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd : Amalgamation of wholly-owned overseas subsidiaries with Godrej Consumer Products Limited . No shares to be issued as consideration for amalgamation . Scheme of amalgamation of Godrej Consumer Products Mauritius Ltd and Godrej Consumer Products U.S. Holdings Ltd .  Full Article

