Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GOCP.NS)
958.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-6.10 (-0.63%)
Rs965.05
Rs970.00
Rs970.00
Rs955.00
22,837
706,219
Rs1,083.00
Rs636.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Godrej Consumer Products June-qtr consol PAT down 9 pct
July 31 (Reuters) - Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
Godrej Consumer Products seeks members' nod for 1:1 issue of bonus shares
May 15 (Reuters) - Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
India's Godrej Consumer Products says Nisaba Godrej named executive chairperson at co
May 9 (Reuters) - Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
Godrej Consumer Products March-qtr consol profit rises over 3 fold
May 9 (Reuters) - Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
Godrej Consumer Products raises stake in Weave Senegal Ltd
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
Godrej Consumer Products buys balance 49 pct stake in Charm Industries, Kenya
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
India's Godrej Consumer Products June-qtr consol profit more than doubles
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
Godrej Consumer Products declares interim dividend of 1 rupee/shr
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
Godrej Consumer Products to combine two overseas units with co
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
BRIEF-India's Godrej Consumer Products June-qtr consol PAT down 9 pct
* June quarter consol PAT 2.25 billion rupees versus 2.47 billion rupees last year