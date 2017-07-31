Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GOCP.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Godrej Consumer Products June-qtr consol PAT down 9 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - Godrej Consumer Products Ltd :June quarter consol PAT 2.25 billion rupees versus 2.47 billion rupees last year.Says declared interim dividend of 1 rupee per share.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 2.76 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 22.95 billion rupees versus 22.09 billion rupees last year.

Godrej Consumer Products seeks members' nod for 1:1 issue of bonus shares

May 15 (Reuters) - Godrej Consumer Products Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for 1:1 issue of bonus shares.

India's Godrej Consumer Products says Nisaba Godrej named executive chairperson at co

May 9 (Reuters) - Godrej Consumer Products Ltd ::Says Nisaba Godrej named executive chairperson; Adi Godrej to assume chairman emeritus position at co.

Godrej Consumer Products March-qtr consol profit rises over 3 fold

May 9 (Reuters) - Godrej Consumer Products Ltd :Declared 4th interim dividend of 12 rupees per share.March quarter consol net profit 3.90 billion rupees.March quarter consol total income from operations 24.89 billion rupees.Consol profit in March quarter last year was 1.25 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 22.07 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 3.53 billion rupees.Says post remonetisation, co seeing a good recovery in FMCG demand in India.Says "hopeful" that implementation of GST will spur stronger growth for sector in the second half of FY 2018.Says recommended approval for increase in existing authorised share capital from 420 million rupees to 700 million rupees.

Godrej Consumer Products raises stake in Weave Senegal Ltd

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd : Says company, through its subsidiary, has increased its stake from 51% to 100% in Weave Senegal Limited .Company, through its subsidiary, has also reduced one layer of non-operational investment holding company in Mauritius.

Godrej Consumer Products buys balance 49 pct stake in Charm Industries, Kenya

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd : Says acquisition of balance 49% equity stake in Charm Industries Limited, Kenya .Says consideration payable in cash; amounts not disclosed.

India's Godrej Consumer Products June-qtr consol profit more than doubles

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd : India's Godrej Consumer Products Ltd says June-quarter consol net profit 2.44 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 21.20 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter profit was 2.64 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.17 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 19.85 billion rupees . 1Q FY 2017 India business sales was flat, impacted by a stretched summer and late onset of monsoon .

Godrej Consumer Products declares interim dividend of 1 rupee/shr

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd : Declared interim dividend of 1 rupee per share .

Godrej Consumer Products to combine two overseas units with co

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd : Amalgamation of wholly-owned overseas subsidiaries with Godrej Consumer Products Limited . No shares to be issued as consideration for amalgamation . Scheme of amalgamation of Godrej Consumer Products Mauritius Ltd and Godrej Consumer Products U.S. Holdings Ltd .