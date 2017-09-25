Edition:
Godrej Industries Ltd (GODI.NS)

GODI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

591.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.20 (-0.87%)
Prev Close
Rs596.20
Open
Rs599.45
Day's High
Rs599.45
Day's Low
Rs585.00
Volume
58,073
Avg. Vol
444,799
52-wk High
Rs699.00
52-wk Low
Rs363.60

Godrej Agrovet IPO bid offer to open on Oct 4, close on Oct 6
Monday, 25 Sep 2017 02:02am EDT 

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Godrej Agrovet Ltd ::IPO bid offer will open on October 4, close on October 6.  Full Article

India's Godrej Industries June-qtr consol profit down 42 pct
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 05:45am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Godrej Industries Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 367.4 million rupees versus profit of 637.6 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 22.73 billion rupees versus 21.26 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Godrej Agrovet files for IPO‍​
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 08:50am EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - Godrej Agrovet Ltd ::Godrej Agrovet Ltd files for IPO‍​.IPO‍​ includes fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to INR 3 billion.Says IPO includes offer for sale of equity shares by Godrej Industries Limited aggregating up to INR 3 billion.Received an ‘in-principle’ approval from BSE and NSE for the listing of the equity shares.IPO includes offer for sale of up to 12.3 million equity shares by V-Sciences Investments PTE Ltd.Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities India are book running lead managers to IPO.  Full Article

Godrej Industries to sell up to 4 bln rupees of shares in Godrej Agrovet
Wednesday, 28 Jun 2017 07:17am EDT 

June 28 (Reuters) - Godrej Industries Ltd ::Says board decided to participate in IPO of shares by Godrej Agrovet Ltd.Says co proposes to sell shares in Godrej Agrovet Ltd up to 4 billion rupees through offer.  Full Article

India's Godrej Industries March-qtr consol profit up about 67 pct
Monday, 22 May 2017 07:49am EDT 

May 22 (Reuters) - India's Godrej Industries Ltd :March quarter consol profit 952.3 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 20.26 billion rupees.Consol loss in March quarter last year was INR 570.3 million as per Ind-AS;consol total income was INR 19.31 billion.Recommended dividend of 1.75 rupees per share.  Full Article

India's Godrej Industries says Godrej Agrovet board approved proposed ipo
Friday, 12 May 2017 09:09am EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - Godrej Industries Ltd :Says board of Godrej Agrovet Ltd approved proposed IPO.  Full Article

Godrej Industries Sept qtr consol profit up abot 29 pct
Monday, 14 Nov 2016 06:00am EST 

Godrej Industries Ltd : Godrej Industries Ltd - sept quarter consol net profit 808 million rupees . Godrej Industries Ltd - sept quarter consol total income from operations 2.23 billion rupees .Godrej Industries Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 625.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 2.64 billion rupees.  Full Article

Godrej Industries June-qtr consol profit up about 2 pct
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 05:39am EDT 

Godrej Industries Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 637.6 million rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 19.75 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 627.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 14.28 billion rupees .  Full Article

Godrej Appliances eyes 2 bln rupees revenue from medical refrigerator portfolio
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 04:23am EDT 

Godrej Appliances: Godrej appliances eyes inr 2 billion revenue from medical refrigerator portfolio .  Full Article

Godrej Industries March-qtr consol profit down about 16 pct
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 07:28am EDT 

Godrej Industries Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 1.16 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.39 billion rupees year ago . India's Godrej Industries Ltd says March-quarter consol net sales 25.44 billion rupees versus 22.76 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

India's Godrej Agrovet $178 mln IPO subscribed over 95 times

Oct 6 Indian animal-feed producer Godrej Agrovet Ltd's initial public offering of shares to raise 11.6 billion rupees ($178 million) was subscribed more than 95 times on the last day of the sale on Friday, stock exchange data showed.

