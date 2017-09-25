Godrej Industries Ltd (GODI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Godrej Agrovet IPO bid offer to open on Oct 4, close on Oct 6

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Godrej Agrovet Ltd ::IPO bid offer will open on October 4, close on October 6.

India's Godrej Industries June-qtr consol profit down 42 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Godrej Industries Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 367.4 million rupees versus profit of 637.6 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 22.73 billion rupees versus 21.26 billion rupees last year.

Godrej Agrovet files for IPO‍​

July 19 (Reuters) - Godrej Agrovet Ltd ::Godrej Agrovet Ltd files for IPO‍​.IPO‍​ includes fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to INR 3 billion.Says IPO includes offer for sale of equity shares by Godrej Industries Limited aggregating up to INR 3 billion.Received an ‘in-principle’ approval from BSE and NSE for the listing of the equity shares.IPO includes offer for sale of up to 12.3 million equity shares by V-Sciences Investments PTE Ltd.Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities India are book running lead managers to IPO.

Godrej Industries to sell up to 4 bln rupees of shares in Godrej Agrovet

June 28 (Reuters) - Godrej Industries Ltd ::Says board decided to participate in IPO of shares by Godrej Agrovet Ltd.Says co proposes to sell shares in Godrej Agrovet Ltd up to 4 billion rupees through offer.

India's Godrej Industries March-qtr consol profit up about 67 pct

May 22 (Reuters) - India's Godrej Industries Ltd :March quarter consol profit 952.3 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 20.26 billion rupees.Consol loss in March quarter last year was INR 570.3 million as per Ind-AS;consol total income was INR 19.31 billion.Recommended dividend of 1.75 rupees per share.

India's Godrej Industries says Godrej Agrovet board approved proposed ipo

Godrej Industries Sept qtr consol profit up abot 29 pct

Godrej Industries Ltd : Godrej Industries Ltd - sept quarter consol net profit 808 million rupees . Godrej Industries Ltd - sept quarter consol total income from operations 2.23 billion rupees .Godrej Industries Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 625.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 2.64 billion rupees.

Godrej Industries June-qtr consol profit up about 2 pct

Godrej Industries Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 637.6 million rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 19.75 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 627.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 14.28 billion rupees .

Godrej Appliances eyes 2 bln rupees revenue from medical refrigerator portfolio

Godrej Industries March-qtr consol profit down about 16 pct

Godrej Industries Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 1.16 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.39 billion rupees year ago . India's Godrej Industries Ltd says March-quarter consol net sales 25.44 billion rupees versus 22.76 billion rupees year ago .