Godrej Properties Ltd (GODR.NS)

Godrej Properties announces JV with Nirmal Ventures for developing residential project

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Godrej Properties Ltd :Says entered into JV with Nirmal Ventures for developing a residential project in Thane west.

India's Godrej Properties June qtr consol profit down about 46 pct

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Godrej Properties Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 233.7 million rupees versus profit of 434.7 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 3.45 billion rupees versus 3.33 billion rupees last year.

Godrej Properties approves sale of stake in Godrej Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd

May 5 (Reuters) - Godrej Properties Ltd :Says approved sale of entire stake in Godrej Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd.

India's Godrej Properties posts March-qtr profit

May 4 (Reuters) - Godrej Properties Ltd :March quarter consol PAT 625.9 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 4.65 billion rupees.Consol loss in March quarter last year was 107 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.90 billion rupees.

Godrej Properties partners with Taj for luxury hotel in Mumbai

April 17 (Reuters) - Godrej Properties Ltd ::Partners with Taj for luxury hotel at The Trees in Mumbai.

Godrej Properties signs deal to develop residential group housing project in Pune

Godrej Properties Ltd :Says signed deal to develop residential group housing project in Pune.

Godrej Properties says Adi Godrej to step down as director

Godrej Properties Ltd : says Adi Godrej, chairman, will step down from position of director with effect from April 01, 2017 . says Adi Godrej move away from active participation in day to day functioning of company . says re-designated Pirojsha Godrej as executive chairman of board with effect from April 01, 2017 . says Adi Godrej will, however, continue to provide high level support in the capacity of chairman emeritus. .says re-designated Mohit Malhotra, as managing director & chief executive officer of company with effect from April 01, 2017.

Godrej Properties Dec qtr consol profit rises nearly three-fold

Godrej Properties Ltd : Godrej Properties Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 772.6 million rupees . Godrej Properties Ltd - dec quarter consol total income from operations 5.18 billion rupees .Godrej Properties Ltd -consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 270.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 2.47 billion rupees.

Godrej Properties Sept-qtr profit falls about 78 pct

Godrej Properties Ltd : Sept quarter consol net profit 234.8 million rupees . Sept quarter consol total income from operations 3.30 billion rupees .Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 1.04 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 13.15 billion rupees.

Godrej Properties June-qtr consol profit up about 9 pct

Godrej Properties Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 434.8 million rupees; June-quarter consol total income from operations 3.04 billion rupees . Says consol net profit in June quarter last year was 398.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 1.99 billion rupees .