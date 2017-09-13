Godrej Properties Ltd (GODR.NS)
638.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-10.40 (-1.60%)
Rs648.50
Rs645.05
Rs652.80
Rs637.50
26,310
246,043
Rs679.80
Rs286.35
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Godrej Properties announces JV with Nirmal Ventures for developing residential project
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Godrej Properties Ltd
India's Godrej Properties June qtr consol profit down about 46 pct
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Godrej Properties Ltd
Godrej Properties approves sale of stake in Godrej Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd
May 5 (Reuters) - Godrej Properties Ltd
India's Godrej Properties posts March-qtr profit
May 4 (Reuters) - Godrej Properties Ltd
Godrej Properties partners with Taj for luxury hotel in Mumbai
April 17 (Reuters) - Godrej Properties Ltd
Godrej Properties signs deal to develop residential group housing project in Pune
Godrej Properties Ltd
Godrej Properties says Adi Godrej to step down as director
Godrej Properties Ltd
Godrej Properties Dec qtr consol profit rises nearly three-fold
Godrej Properties Ltd
Godrej Properties Sept-qtr profit falls about 78 pct
Godrej Properties Ltd
Godrej Properties June-qtr consol profit up about 9 pct
Godrej Properties Ltd
BRIEF-Godrej Properties allots NCDs worth 5 bln rupees
* Says alloted NCDs worth 5 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2fsFl9s Further company coverage: