Godrej Properties Ltd (GODR.NS)

GODR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

638.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-10.40 (-1.60%)
Prev Close
Rs648.50
Open
Rs645.05
Day's High
Rs652.80
Day's Low
Rs637.50
Volume
26,310
Avg. Vol
246,043
52-wk High
Rs679.80
52-wk Low
Rs286.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Godrej Properties announces JV with Nirmal Ventures for developing residential project
Wednesday, 13 Sep 2017 10:32pm EDT 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Godrej Properties Ltd :Says entered into JV with Nirmal Ventures for developing a residential project in Thane west.  Full Article

India's Godrej Properties June qtr consol profit down about 46 pct
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 03:03am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Godrej Properties Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 233.7 million rupees versus profit of 434.7 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 3.45 billion rupees versus 3.33 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Godrej Properties approves sale of stake in Godrej Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd
Friday, 5 May 2017 02:49am EDT 

May 5 (Reuters) - Godrej Properties Ltd :Says approved sale of entire stake in Godrej Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd.  Full Article

India's Godrej Properties posts March-qtr profit
Thursday, 4 May 2017 04:07am EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - Godrej Properties Ltd :March quarter consol PAT 625.9 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 4.65 billion rupees.Consol loss in March quarter last year was 107 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.90 billion rupees.  Full Article

Godrej Properties partners with Taj for luxury hotel in Mumbai
Sunday, 16 Apr 2017 10:33pm EDT 

April 17 (Reuters) - Godrej Properties Ltd ::Partners with Taj for luxury hotel at The Trees in Mumbai.  Full Article

Godrej Properties signs deal to develop residential group housing project in Pune
Thursday, 30 Mar 2017 09:30am EDT 

Godrej Properties Ltd :Says signed deal to develop residential group housing project in Pune.  Full Article

Godrej Properties says Adi Godrej to step down as director
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 02:02am EST 

Godrej Properties Ltd : says Adi Godrej, chairman, will step down from position of director with effect from April 01, 2017 . says Adi Godrej move away from active participation in day to day functioning of company . says re-designated Pirojsha Godrej as executive chairman of board with effect from April 01, 2017 . says Adi Godrej will, however, continue to provide high level support in the capacity of chairman emeritus. .says re-designated Mohit Malhotra, as managing director & chief executive officer of company with effect from April 01, 2017.  Full Article

Godrej Properties Dec qtr consol profit rises nearly three-fold
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 01:40am EST 

Godrej Properties Ltd : Godrej Properties Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 772.6 million rupees . Godrej Properties Ltd - dec quarter consol total income from operations 5.18 billion rupees .Godrej Properties Ltd -consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 270.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 2.47 billion rupees.  Full Article

Godrej Properties Sept-qtr profit falls about 78 pct
Wednesday, 9 Nov 2016 01:44am EST 

Godrej Properties Ltd : Sept quarter consol net profit 234.8 million rupees . Sept quarter consol total income from operations 3.30 billion rupees .Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 1.04 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 13.15 billion rupees.  Full Article

Godrej Properties June-qtr consol profit up about 9 pct
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 03:00am EDT 

Godrej Properties Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 434.8 million rupees; June-quarter consol total income from operations 3.04 billion rupees . Says consol net profit in June quarter last year was 398.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 1.99 billion rupees .  Full Article

