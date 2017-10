Groupe Gorge SA (GOEG.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ECA supplies a riser connection monitoring system in Angola‍​

Sept 29 (Reuters) - ECA SA :SUPPLIES A RISER CONNECTION MONITORING SYSTEM FOR OIL & GAS AND NUCLEAR OPERATOR IN ANGOLA‍​.

ECA to supply simulation system to Indonesian Maritime Academy

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Eca Sa ::TO SUPPLY A MISTRAL 4000 BRIDGE SIMULATION SYSTEM TO AN INDONESIAN MARITIME ACADEMY.

Eca Group to supply DTR65HRC TV cameras for gun barrel inspection

Aug 24 (Reuters) - ECA SA ::ECA GROUP TO SUPPLY DTR65HRC TV CAMERAS FOR GUN BARREL INSPECTION.DACON, IN NORWAY, HAS ORDERED FROM ECA GROUP TWO TV CAMERAS FOR THEIR ROBINCA SYSTEM DEDICATED TO GUN BARRELS INSPECTION.

ECA Q2 consolidated revenue down at 29.6 million euros

July 27 (Reuters) - ECA SA ::Q2 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 29.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 33.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.CONFIRMS ITS OBJECTIVE OF REACHING REVENUE OF €120 MILLION IN 2017..

Groupe Gorge Q2 revenue EUR ‍​70.6 million, confirms FY 2017 revenue outlook

July 27 (Reuters) - GROUPE GORGE SA : :Q2 REVENUE EUR ‍​70.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 81.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.CONFIRMS ITS OBJECTIVE OF CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER APPROACHING 300 MILLION EUROS IN 2017‍​.

Eca Group to provide unmanned logistic vehicles to Rio Tinto Aluminium

June 29 (Reuters) - ECA SA : :ECA GROUP TO PROVIDE UNMANNED LOGISTIC VEHICLES TO RIO TINTO ALUMINIUM.

ECA Group navalizes its aerial drone IT180 UAV

June 28 (Reuters) - ECA SA ::ECA GROUP NAVALIZES ITS AERIAL DRONE IT180 UAV.

ECA Group and Nicomatic form partnership

June 14 (Reuters) - ECA SA :ECA GROUP AND NICOMATIC FORM A PARTNERSHIP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A NEW ELECTRICAL TESTING SOLUTION FOR AEROSPACE‍​.

ECA Group announces contract for the delivery of pipe cruiser system in the Middle East

June 9 (Reuters) - ECA SA : :ECA GROUP HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT FOR THE DELIVERY OF AN EXHAUSTIVE PIPE CRUISER SYSTEM IN THE MIDDLE EAST.DELIVERY OF ORDERED SYSTEM IS EXPECTED BY END OF JUNE 2017.

Eca Group awarded an order from NATO Marines

June 2 (Reuters) - ECA SA ::ECA GROUP WAS AWARDED AN ORDER FROM THE NATO MARINES FOR ECA GROUP A9-M LIGHT AUV FOR MCM OPERATIONS.