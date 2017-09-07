Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Go-Ahead posts ‍FY operating profit of 150.6 mln pounds

Sept 7 (Reuters) - GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC ::FY REVENUE ROSE 3.6 PERCENT TO 3.481 BILLION STG.‍RESULTS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS​.‍PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 6.5%, IN LINE WITH RISE IN INTERIM DIVIDEND, RESULTING IN A FULL YEAR DIVIDEND OF 102.08P​.‍FY BUS AND RAIL OPERATING PROFIT AT £90.7M (2016: £91.2M) AND £59.9M (2016 RESTATED: £71.4M)​.‍AGREEMENT REACHED IN JULY WITH DFT ON GTR CONTRACTUAL VARIATIONS RELATING TO INDUSTRIAL ACTION HAS REDUCED FINANCIAL UNCERTAINTY​.‍PROGRESSING TOWARDS A NEW TARGET FOR INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS TO CONTRIBUTE 15% TO 20% OF GROUP PROFIT WITHIN FIVE YEARS​.‍ACTIVELY EXPLORING FURTHER BUS AND RAIL OPPORTUNITIES IN NORDIC REGION AND AUSTRALIA​.‍FY OPERATING PROFIT 150.6 MILLION STG VERSUS 162.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO​.INTERNATIONAL PROGRESS WILL SEE SOME OF LOST REVENUE FROM LONDON MIDLAND FRANCHISE REPLACED WITH CONTRACTS IN SINGAPORE BUS, DUBLIN BUS AND GERMAN RAIL​.‍REGIONAL BUS TRADING IN EARLY PART OF YEAR HAS BEEN CONSISTENT WITH Q4 OF PRIOR YEAR​.‍EXPECT A SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT IN REGIONAL BUS PERFORMANCE AS ONE-OFF COSTS IN 2016/17 NO LONGER IMPACT RESULTS​.‍OUTCOMES OF DISCUSSIONS, RELATING TO EVENTS UP TO 1 JULY, IS THAT IMPACT ON RAIL PROFITABILITY IS LIKELY TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF PLUS OR MINUS £5M​.‍RECENT OUTCOMES REDUCES OUR EXPECTATIONS OF RAIL DIVISION PROFITABILITY FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR​.

Go-Ahead Group wins outer Dublin bus contract

Aug 10 (Reuters) - GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC ::GO-AHEAD AWARDED OUTER DUBLIN BUS CONTRACT.‍CONTRACT, WHICH IS FIRST OPEN TENDER PROCESS RUN BY NTA, COMPRISES 24 ROUTES, 125 BUSES AND AROUND 350 DRIVERS​.‍CONTRACT WILL RUN FOR FIVE YEARS, FROM LATE 2018, WITH A POSSIBLE TWO YEAR EXTENSION​.

Go-Ahead Group says expectations for full year unchanged

June 22 (Reuters) - Go-ahead Group Plc ::Overall expectations for full year are unchanged.Group remains in a strong financial position, with good cash generation and a robust balance sheet."Regional bus continues to deliver revenue growth broadly in line with our expectations and slightly ahead of wider industry trends".Refinancing sterling bond is well underway and scheduled to be complete later this month, ahead of its maturity in September 2017."As a result of lower interest rates, we anticipate finance costs to reduce in 17/18".In Southeastern Rail, passenger growth has continued to slow, putting pressure on passenger revenue.No significant industrial action on Southern services in last five months, consequently, service,performance levels stabilised.Says ongoing discussions with Department Of Transport regarding a number of contractual variations.Management's judgement around discussions and potential impact on rail profitability remains consistent with previous guidance.Await dft's announcement regarding outcome of west midlands franchise competition, for which co is shortlisted along with 1 other bidder.

Go-Ahead says Q3 trading in line with management expectations

April 20 (Reuters) - Go-Ahead Group Plc ::Q3 trading statement.Trading in line with management expectations.Full year expectations for both bus and rail divisions are unchanged from update given at half year results on Feb. 28 2017.Group remains in a strong financial position, with good cash generation and a robust balance sheet..Q3 regional bus has continued to deliver increasing revenue in line with expectations.Although subdued, passenger volumes are outperforming wider industry, with growth in some regions offsetting declining volumes in other areas.Have begun process of refinancing our 200 mln stg sterling bond ahead of its maturity in September 2017.As a result of lower interest rates, we anticipate finance costs to reduce in financial year to June 2018..London midland continues to deliver a strong performance, with good levels of growth in revenue and passenger journeys.Franchise is expected to make profit share payments to DFT for remainder of contract, to October 2017.

Go-Ahead Group sees fy adj oper profit at or around upper end of market forecasts

Go-ahead Group Plc :Expects to report FY adjusted operating profit at or around upper end of market forecasts and outlook remains unchanged..

Go-Ahead says on track to meet FY expectations

Go-ahead Group Plc : Full year expectations for group as a whole and for our bus and rail divisions remain unchanged . On an adjusted basis, 2015/16 will represent another year of strong profit growth for group . Company remains in a strong financial position, with robust cashflows .Company expects to hit £100m bus profit target on an adjusted basis.

Go-Ahead Group PLC announces appointment of chief financial officer

Go-Ahead Group PLC:Says appointment of Patrick Butcher as chief financial officer.Says Patrick will join the group by May 2016.Says that to ensure an orderly transition, Go-Ahead's financial controller, Paul Edwards, will become interim group finance director following Keith Down's departure on Nov. 13.