Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOLL4.SA)

Contrarian Capital reports 7.87 pct passive stake in Gol Intelligent Airlines

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C:Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C reports 7.87 percent passive stake in Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc as of September 28, 2017 - SEC filing‍​.

Brazil's Gol sees Q3 non-recurring operating margins at 12-12.5 pct

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA :Brazil airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA forecasts non-recurring operating margins between 12.0 and 12.5 percent in the third quarter.Brazil airline Gol forecasts PRASK rising between 6.0 and 6.5 percent from the year before in the third quarter.Brazil airline Gol forecasts RASK rising between 8.5 and 9.0 percent in the third quarter.Brazil airline Gol forecasts non-recurring CASK excluding fuel costs rising around 3 percent in the third quarter from same period a year ago.Brazil airline Gol says company reduced total debt by 285 million reais in the third quarter.

GOL discloses its preliminary traffic figures for August 2017

Sept 13 (Reuters) - GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa :GOL discloses its preliminary traffic figures for August 2017.

Gol posts preliminary traffic figures for June 2017

July 10 (Reuters) - Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa :Gol discloses its preliminary traffic figures for June 2017.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - ‍Gol's preliminary load factor was 78.1 pct in June 2017, 3.1 p.p. up over same period of 2016​.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - preliminary June, 2017 total volume of departures decreased by 5.7 percent, number of seats declined 5.6 percent.

Gol increases 2017 guidance

June 19 (Reuters) - Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa -:Gol increases 2017 guidance.

Gol Linhas says preliminary load factor was 76.6 pct in May 2017

June 12 (Reuters) - Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa :Gol linhas aereas inteligentes sa announces preliminary air traffic figures for the month of may, 2017.Gol linhas aereas inteligentes sa - preliminary load factor was 76.6% in may 2017, 1.7 percentage points up over the same period of 2016 - sec filing.

GOL announces configuration of Boeing 737 max-8 combining operating cost reductions

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA : GOL announces configuration of boeing 737 max-8 combining operating cost reductions and improved customer experience .GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - new configuration to be completed by July 2018.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - extends time for private exchange offers

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa : Gol announces extension of the expiration time for its private exchange offers .Extending expiration time for private exchange offers until 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on June 22, 2016.

GOL continues to execute comprehensive restructuring plan

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa : GOL continues to execute comprehensive restructuring plan .Announced this week final phase of comprehensive restructuring plan begun in mid-2015.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - Brazil airline workers agree to partial strike on Wednesday - Reuters

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA:Airline unions in Brazil agreed to hold a two-hour strike on Wednesday morning to protest for more pay, the National Federation of Aviation Workers (Fentac) said on Friday - RTRS.The strike is set to take place between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. local time (0800-1000 GMT) and will impact airports across Brazil including Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia - RTRS.Unions earlier this week rejected an offer from airlines to increase pay by 11 percent. - RTRS.