Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOLL4.SA)

GOLL4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

15.23BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.27 (+1.80%)
Prev Close
R$ 14.96
Open
R$ 15.00
Day's High
R$ 15.33
Day's Low
R$ 14.96
Volume
1,597,200
Avg. Vol
2,732,284
52-wk High
R$ 15.86
52-wk Low
R$ 3.82

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Contrarian Capital reports 7.87 pct passive stake in Gol Intelligent Airlines
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 06:12am EDT 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C:Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C reports 7.87 percent passive stake in Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc as of September 28, 2017 - SEC filing‍​.  Full Article

Brazil's Gol sees Q3 non-recurring operating margins at 12-12.5 pct
Thursday, 5 Oct 2017 08:05am EDT 

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA :Brazil airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA forecasts non-recurring operating margins between 12.0 and 12.5 percent in the third quarter.Brazil airline Gol forecasts PRASK rising between 6.0 and 6.5 percent from the year before in the third quarter.Brazil airline Gol forecasts RASK rising between 8.5 and 9.0 percent in the third quarter.Brazil airline Gol forecasts non-recurring CASK excluding fuel costs rising around 3 percent in the third quarter from same period a year ago.Brazil airline Gol says company reduced total debt by 285 million reais in the third quarter.  Full Article

GOL discloses its preliminary traffic figures for August 2017
Wednesday, 13 Sep 2017 08:57pm EDT 

Sept 13 (Reuters) - GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa :GOL discloses its preliminary traffic figures for August 2017.  Full Article

Gol posts preliminary traffic figures for June 2017
Monday, 10 Jul 2017 07:21am EDT 

July 10 (Reuters) - Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa :Gol discloses its preliminary traffic figures for June 2017.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - ‍Gol's preliminary load factor was 78.1 pct in June 2017, 3.1 p.p. up over same period of 2016​.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - preliminary June, 2017 total volume of departures decreased by 5.7 percent, number of seats declined 5.6 percent.  Full Article

Gol increases 2017 guidance
Monday, 19 Jun 2017 06:43pm EDT 

June 19 (Reuters) - Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa -:Gol increases 2017 guidance.  Full Article

Gol Linhas says preliminary load factor was 76.6 pct in May 2017
Monday, 12 Jun 2017 07:28am EDT 

June 12 (Reuters) - Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa :Gol linhas aereas inteligentes sa announces preliminary air traffic figures for the month of may, 2017.Gol linhas aereas inteligentes sa - preliminary load factor was 76.6% in may 2017, 1.7 percentage points up over the same period of 2016 - sec filing.  Full Article

GOL announces configuration of Boeing 737 max-8 combining operating cost reductions
Tuesday, 28 Mar 2017 07:30am EDT 

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA : GOL announces configuration of boeing 737 max-8 combining operating cost reductions and improved customer experience .GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - new configuration to be completed by July 2018.  Full Article

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - extends time for private exchange offers
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 08:51am EDT 

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa : Gol announces extension of the expiration time for its private exchange offers .Extending expiration time for private exchange offers until 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on June 22, 2016.  Full Article

GOL continues to execute comprehensive restructuring plan
Friday, 6 May 2016 07:36am EDT 

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa : GOL continues to execute comprehensive restructuring plan .Announced this week final phase of comprehensive restructuring plan begun in mid-2015.  Full Article

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - Brazil airline workers agree to partial strike on Wednesday - Reuters
Friday, 29 Jan 2016 03:24pm EST 

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA:Airline unions in Brazil agreed to hold a two-hour strike on Wednesday morning to protest for more pay, the National Federation of Aviation Workers (Fentac) said on Friday - RTRS.The strike is set to take place between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. local time (0800-1000 GMT) and will impact airports across Brazil including Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia - RTRS.Unions earlier this week rejected an offer from airlines to increase pay by 11 percent. - RTRS.  Full Article

