Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (GOLTS.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Goltas Cimento Q2 net profit drops to 6.6 million lira

Aug 22 (Reuters) - GOLTAS CIMENTO ::REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 95.2 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 106.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS AT 6.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 14.5 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Goltas Cimento reports Q1 revenue of 85.6 million lira

May 10 (Reuters) - GOLTAS CIMENTO ::Q1 REVENUE OF 85.6 MILLION LIRA ($23.91 MILLION) VERSUS 95.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET LOSS OF 4.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 13.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Goltas Cimento proposes net 0.425 lira/shr dividend for 2016

Goltas Cimento : Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.5 lira ($0.1367) net 0.425 lira per share .To distribute a total dividend of gross 3.6 million lira.

Goltas Goller Bolgesi FY net profit down at 8.8 mln lira

Goltas Goller Bölgesi Cimento : Said on Monday that FY 2016 revenue at 323.2 million lira ($86.09 million) versus 370.8 million lira year ago .FY 2016 net profit at 8.8 million lira versus 19.0 million lira year ago.

Goltas Cimento Q2 net profit flat at 14.5 mln lira YOY

Goltas Cimento : Q2 revenue of 106.4 million lira ($36.28 million) versus 126.8 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit of 14.5 million lira versus 14.5 million lira year ago.

Goltas Cimento Q1 net profit drops to 13.2 million lira

Goltas Cimento : Q1 net profit of 13.2 million lira ($4.48 million) versus 16.6 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 95.6 million lira versus 104.5 million lira year ago.

Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS announces dividend payment for FY 2015

Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Proposes to pay gross 2.1 lira, net 1.785 lira dividend per share for FY 2015.Proposes to pay dividend on May 30.

Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS announces collective labour agreement

Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Turkish Cement Manufacturers' Association signs collective labour agreement with labour union CIMSE-IS for 2 years.Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento is a member of the employers' union.According to the agreement companies raises salaries 10.50 percent for the first year of agreement as of Jan. 1.Agreement covers period from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017 ‍​.

Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS faces 14.5 million lira administrative fine

Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Turkish Competition Authority gave administrative fines to six cement companies due to the violation of competition law.According to the statement released on Turkish Competition Authority's website; Göltaş Göller Bölgesi Çimento faces 14.5 million lira administrative fine.