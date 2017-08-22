Edition:
Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (GOLTS.IS)

GOLTS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

74.30TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.35TL (+0.47%)
Prev Close
73.95TL
Open
74.05TL
Day's High
75.00TL
Day's Low
73.90TL
Volume
114,706
Avg. Vol
152,248
52-wk High
86.20TL
52-wk Low
65.20TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Goltas Cimento Q2 net profit drops to 6.6 million lira
Tuesday, 22 Aug 2017 03:09am EDT 

Aug 22 (Reuters) - GOLTAS CIMENTO ::REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 95.2 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 106.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS AT 6.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 14.5 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Goltas Cimento reports Q1 revenue of 85.6 million lira
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 12:38pm EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - GOLTAS CIMENTO ::Q1 REVENUE OF 85.6 MILLION LIRA ($23.91 MILLION) VERSUS 95.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET LOSS OF 4.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 13.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Goltas Cimento proposes net 0.425 lira/shr dividend for 2016
Wednesday, 12 Apr 2017 10:23am EDT 

Goltas Cimento : Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.5 lira ($0.1367) net 0.425 lira per share .To distribute a total dividend of gross 3.6 million lira.  Full Article

Goltas Goller Bolgesi FY net profit down at 8.8 mln lira
Tuesday, 14 Mar 2017 04:00am EDT 

Goltas Goller Bölgesi Cimento : Said on Monday that FY 2016 revenue at 323.2 million lira ($86.09 million) versus 370.8 million lira year ago .FY 2016 net profit at 8.8 million lira versus 19.0 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Goltas Cimento Q2 net profit flat at 14.5 mln lira YOY
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 12:39pm EDT 

Goltas Cimento : Q2 revenue of 106.4 million lira ($36.28 million) versus 126.8 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit of 14.5 million lira versus 14.5 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Goltas Cimento Q1 net profit drops to 13.2 million lira
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 11:48am EDT 

Goltas Cimento : Q1 net profit of 13.2 million lira ($4.48 million) versus 16.6 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 95.6 million lira versus 104.5 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS announces dividend payment for FY 2015
Wednesday, 30 Mar 2016 12:19pm EDT 

Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Proposes to pay gross 2.1 lira, net 1.785 lira dividend per share for FY 2015.Proposes to pay dividend on May 30.  Full Article

Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS announces collective labour agreement
Thursday, 28 Jan 2016 11:09am EST 

Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Turkish Cement Manufacturers' Association signs collective labour agreement with labour union CIMSE-IS for 2 years.Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento is a member of the employers' union.According to the agreement companies raises salaries 10.50 percent for the first year of agreement as of Jan. 1.Agreement covers period from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017 ‍​.  Full Article

Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS faces 14.5 million lira administrative fine
Friday, 15 Jan 2016 10:29am EST 

Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Turkish Competition Authority gave administrative fines to six cement companies due to the violation of competition law.According to the statement released on Turkish Competition Authority's website; Göltaş Göller Bölgesi Çimento faces 14.5 million lira administrative fine.  Full Article

