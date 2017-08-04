Goodyear Lastikleri TAS (GOODY.IS)
4.51TRY
17 Oct 2017
-0.04TL (-0.88%)
4.55TL
4.57TL
4.60TL
4.49TL
10,936,432
13,617,963
5.28TL
3.22TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Goodyear Lastikleri Q2 net profit up at 29.5 million lira
Aug 4 (Reuters) - GOODYEAR LASTIKLERI TAS
Goodyear Lastikleri Q1 net profit up at 34.0 mln lira
April 27 (Reuters) - Goodyear Lastikleri
Goodyear Lastikleri general manager Pietro Saletta elected as chairman
Goodyear Lastikleri
Goodyear Lastikleri 2016 net profit drops to 46.0 million lira
Goodyear Lastikleri TAS
Goodyear Lastikleri Q2 net profit up at 21.8 mln lira
Goodyear Lastikleri T.A.S.
Goodyear Lastikleri TAS raises capital to 270 mln Turksih lira
Goodyear Lastikleri TAS:Raises its capital to 270 million Turkish lira from 11.9 million lira year ago.Says to increase capital from internal resources through bonus share distribution. Full Article
Goodyear Lastikleri TAS signs collective labour agreement with LASTIK-IS
Goodyear Lastikleri TAS:Signs collective labour agreement with Petroleum, Chemical and Rubber Industry Workers' Union of Turkey (LASTIK-IS) for 24 months effective as of Jan. 1. Full Article
BRIEF-Goodyear Lastikleri Q2 net profit up at 29.5 million lira
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 405.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 327.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO