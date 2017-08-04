Goodyear Lastikleri TAS (GOODY.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Goodyear Lastikleri Q2 net profit up at 29.5 million lira

Aug 4 (Reuters) - GOODYEAR LASTIKLERI TAS ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 405.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 327.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS 29.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 22.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Goodyear Lastikleri Q1 net profit up at 34.0 mln lira

April 27 (Reuters) - Goodyear Lastikleri ::Q1 net profit of 34.0 million lira ($9.54 million) versus 10.0 million lira year ago.Q1 revenue of 418.9 million lira versus 325.5 million lira year ago.

Goodyear Lastikleri general manager Pietro Saletta elected as chairman

Goodyear Lastikleri :Says general manager Pietro Saletta elected as chairman of the board.

Goodyear Lastikleri 2016 net profit drops to 46.0 million lira

Goodyear Lastikleri TAS : Reported on Thursday FY 2016 revenue of 1.35 billion lira versus 1.29 billion lira year ago .FY 2016 net profit was 46.0 million lira versus 72.4 million lira year ago.

Goodyear Lastikleri Q2 net profit up at 21.8 mln lira

Goodyear Lastikleri T.A.S. : Said on Thursday that Q2 revenue 324.6 million lira ($107.99 million) versus 308.2 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit of 21.8 million lira versus 17.8 million lira year ago.

Goodyear Lastikleri TAS raises capital to 270 mln Turksih lira

Goodyear Lastikleri TAS:Raises its capital to 270 million Turkish lira from 11.9 million lira year ago.Says to increase capital from internal resources through bonus share distribution.

Goodyear Lastikleri TAS signs collective labour agreement with LASTIK-IS

Goodyear Lastikleri TAS:Signs collective labour agreement with Petroleum, Chemical and Rubber Industry Workers' Union of Turkey (LASTIK-IS) for 24 months effective as of Jan. 1.