Goodyear Lastikleri TAS (GOODY.IS)

GOODY.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

4.51TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.04TL (-0.88%)
Prev Close
4.55TL
Open
4.57TL
Day's High
4.60TL
Day's Low
4.49TL
Volume
10,936,432
Avg. Vol
13,617,963
52-wk High
5.28TL
52-wk Low
3.22TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Goodyear Lastikleri Q2 net profit up at 29.5 million lira
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 03:25am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - GOODYEAR LASTIKLERI TAS ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 405.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 327.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS 29.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 22.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Goodyear Lastikleri Q1 net profit up at 34.0 mln lira
Thursday, 27 Apr 2017 11:11am EDT 

April 27 (Reuters) - Goodyear Lastikleri ::Q1 net profit of 34.0 million lira ($9.54 million) versus 10.0 million lira year ago.Q1 revenue of 418.9 million lira versus 325.5 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Goodyear Lastikleri general manager Pietro Saletta elected as chairman
Wednesday, 29 Mar 2017 12:58pm EDT 

Goodyear Lastikleri :Says general manager Pietro Saletta elected as chairman of the board.  Full Article

Goodyear Lastikleri 2016 net profit drops to 46.0 million lira
Friday, 24 Feb 2017 01:32am EST 

Goodyear Lastikleri TAS : Reported on Thursday FY 2016 revenue of 1.35 billion lira versus 1.29 billion lira year ago .FY 2016 net profit was 46.0 million lira versus 72.4 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Goodyear Lastikleri Q2 net profit up at 21.8 mln lira
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 01:37am EDT 

Goodyear Lastikleri T.A.S. : Said on Thursday that Q2 revenue 324.6 million lira ($107.99 million) versus 308.2 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit of 21.8 million lira versus 17.8 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Goodyear Lastikleri TAS raises capital to 270 mln Turksih lira
Monday, 28 Mar 2016 01:01pm EDT 

Goodyear Lastikleri TAS:Raises its capital to 270 million Turkish lira from 11.9 million lira year ago.Says to increase capital from internal resources through bonus share distribution.  Full Article

Goodyear Lastikleri TAS signs collective labour agreement with LASTIK-IS
Thursday, 7 Jan 2016 03:40pm EST 

Goodyear Lastikleri TAS:Signs collective labour agreement with Petroleum, Chemical and Rubber Industry Workers' Union of Turkey (LASTIK-IS) for 24 months effective as of Jan. 1.  Full Article

