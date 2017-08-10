Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Canada Goose posts Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.13

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc :Canada Goose reports results for first quarter fiscal year 2018.Q1 loss per share c$0.11.Canada Goose Holdings Inc qtrly ‍total revenue increased c$12.5 million to c$28.2 million​.Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.13.

Canada Goose Holdings prices public secondary offering of 12.5 mln voting shares

June 28 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc ::Canada Goose announces pricing of public secondary offering.Pricing of public secondary offering of 12.5 million subordinate voting shares to be sold by certain existing shareholders.Says offering at a price to public of US$20.75 per share.

Canada Goose files for offering of up to $322 mln of its subordinate voting shares

June 14 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc :Canada Goose Holdings files for offering of up to $322 million of its subordinate voting shares - sec filing.Canada Goose Holdings says its selling shareholders are offering all of the subordinate voting shares.Canada Goose Holdings says its selling shareholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering.Canada Goose Holdings - selling shareholders offering the subordinate voting shares include co's principal shareholders and certain members of management.

Canada Goose says qtrly net loss was $23.4 mln, or $0.23 per share

June 2 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc :Canada Goose reports results for the fiscal year ended march 31, 2017 and provides fiscal 2018 and long-term outlook.Canada Goose Holdings Inc says qtrly adjusted net loss was $14.7 million, or $0.15 per share.Canada Goose holdings inc qtrly total revenue increased 21.9% to $51.1 million.Canada Goose Holdings Inc says qtrly net loss was $23.4 million, or $0.23 per share.Sees revenue growth on a percentage basis in mid-to-high teens for fiscal 2018.Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.19, revenue view c$31.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Canada goose holdings - ‍on a two-year basis, over fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018, expects adjusted ebitda margin to expand an average of 75 basis points per year.Fy2018 earnings per share view c$0.48, revenue view c$466.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Sees annual revenue growth on a percentage basis in mid-to-high teens over next three fiscal years.Canada goose holdings - over 2-year period from fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2018, adjusted net income per diluted share is expected to grow an average of more than 25% per year.Sees growth in adjusted net income per diluted share of approximately 20 percent per year over next three fiscal years.Canada goose holdings inc - inventory at end of fiscal 2017 increased by 5.0 percent to $125.5 million compared to $119.5 million at end of fiscal 2016.

Canada Goose launches IPO

Canada Goose Holdings Inc : Canada Goose launches initial public offering . Says offering 20.0 million shares . Canada Goose Holdings - price range for initial public offering is currently estimated to be between c$14.00 and c$16.00 per subordinate voting share . Canada Goose Holdings Inc - applied to list subordinate voting shares on Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and NYSE in U.S. under ticker "GOOS" .Canada Goose Holdings Inc - will use net proceeds from offering to repay a portion of outstanding indebtedness.