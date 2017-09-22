Edition:
Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS (GOZDE.IS)

GOZDE.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

3.78TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.07TL (-1.82%)
Prev Close
3.85TL
Open
3.87TL
Day's High
3.88TL
Day's Low
3.75TL
Volume
2,360,476
Avg. Vol
15,780,412
52-wk High
4.05TL
52-wk Low
1.68TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gozde GSYO unit Polinas Plastik signs agreement to buy Propak Ambalaj for EUR 47.0 mln‍​
Friday, 22 Sep 2017 08:09am EDT 

Sept 22 (Reuters) - GOZDE GSYO ::UNIT POLINAS PLASTIK SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BUY PROPAK AMBALAJ ÜRETIM FOR 47.0 MILLION EUROS‍​.AFTER THE TRANSACTION UNIT POLINAS PLASTIK TO HAVE 90% OWNERSHIP IN PROPAK AMBALAJ.  Full Article

Gozde Girisim to evaluate strategic options at its retail and technology products distributor units
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 03:16am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - GOZDE GIRISIM GSYO ::DECIDES TO EVALUATE STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR ITS RETAILER AND TECHNOLOGIC PRODUCTS DISTRIBUTOR SUBSIDIARIES.  Full Article

Gozde GSYO Q2 net loss narrows to 10.3 million lira
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 11:54am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - GOZDE GSYO ::Q2 NET LOSS OF 10.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS NET LOSS OF 11.2 LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Gozde GSYO swings to Q1 net loss of 29.8 million lira
Tuesday, 2 May 2017 11:24am EDT 

May 2 (Reuters) - Gozde Gsyo ::Q1 net loss of 29.8 million lira (loss $8.45 million) versus profit of 378,386 lira year ago.  Full Article

Gozde GSYO 2016 net profit up at 116.8 million lira
Tuesday, 28 Feb 2017 11:39am EST 

Gozde GSYO : Proposes not to pay FY 2016 dividend . FY 2016 revenue of 71.3 million lira ($19.65 million) versus 28.5 million lira year ago .FY 2016 net profit of 116.8 million lira versus 80.4 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Gozde GSYO unit signs agreement to sell Farmamak Ambalaj at 136 mln lira
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 09:13am EDT 

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi As :Unit Ismet Ambalaj signs agreement to sell Farmamak Ambalaj at 136.0 million lira ($46.29 million) to Klöckner Pentaplast.  Full Article

Gozde Girisim Q2 net loss narrows to 11.2 mln lira
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 01:25am EDT 

Gozde GSYO :Reported on Friday Q2 net loss of 11.2 mln lira versus loss of 39.4 mln lira year ago.  Full Article

Gozde GSYO sets up a new unit
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 10:44am EDT 

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi As :Sets up a new unit Sebat Çakmak Sinai ve Tüketim Mallari with 1 million lira ($346,945.15) capital.  Full Article

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS unit buys 48 pct of Rotopas Ambalaj for $10.0 mln
Friday, 1 Apr 2016 02:15am EDT 

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Unit Ismet Ambalaj buys 48 percent of Rotopas Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticareti for $10.0 million.Ismet Ambalaj two units Rotopas Ambalaj and Polinas Plastik will be merged.  Full Article

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS unit Ismet Ambalaj increases stake in Polinas Plastik
Thursday, 31 Mar 2016 02:29am EDT 

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Unit Ismet Ambalaj buys 26 percent of Polinas Plastik for $20.5 million.  Full Article

