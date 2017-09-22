Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS (GOZDE.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gozde GSYO unit Polinas Plastik signs agreement to buy Propak Ambalaj for EUR 47.0 mln‍​

Sept 22 (Reuters) - GOZDE GSYO ::UNIT POLINAS PLASTIK SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BUY PROPAK AMBALAJ ÜRETIM FOR 47.0 MILLION EUROS‍​.AFTER THE TRANSACTION UNIT POLINAS PLASTIK TO HAVE 90% OWNERSHIP IN PROPAK AMBALAJ.

Gozde Girisim to evaluate strategic options at its retail and technology products distributor units

Aug 9 (Reuters) - GOZDE GIRISIM GSYO ::DECIDES TO EVALUATE STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR ITS RETAILER AND TECHNOLOGIC PRODUCTS DISTRIBUTOR SUBSIDIARIES.

Gozde GSYO Q2 net loss narrows to 10.3 million lira

Aug 8 (Reuters) - GOZDE GSYO ::Q2 NET LOSS OF 10.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS NET LOSS OF 11.2 LIRA YEAR AGO.

Gozde GSYO swings to Q1 net loss of 29.8 million lira

May 2 (Reuters) - Gozde Gsyo ::Q1 net loss of 29.8 million lira (loss $8.45 million) versus profit of 378,386 lira year ago.

Gozde GSYO 2016 net profit up at 116.8 million lira

Gozde GSYO : Proposes not to pay FY 2016 dividend . FY 2016 revenue of 71.3 million lira ($19.65 million) versus 28.5 million lira year ago .FY 2016 net profit of 116.8 million lira versus 80.4 million lira year ago.

Gozde GSYO unit signs agreement to sell Farmamak Ambalaj at 136 mln lira

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi As :Unit Ismet Ambalaj signs agreement to sell Farmamak Ambalaj at 136.0 million lira ($46.29 million) to Klöckner Pentaplast.

Gozde Girisim Q2 net loss narrows to 11.2 mln lira

Gozde GSYO :Reported on Friday Q2 net loss of 11.2 mln lira versus loss of 39.4 mln lira year ago.

Gozde GSYO sets up a new unit

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi As :Sets up a new unit Sebat Çakmak Sinai ve Tüketim Mallari with 1 million lira ($346,945.15) capital.

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS unit buys 48 pct of Rotopas Ambalaj for $10.0 mln

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Unit Ismet Ambalaj buys 48 percent of Rotopas Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticareti for $10.0 million.Ismet Ambalaj two units Rotopas Ambalaj and Polinas Plastik will be merged.

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS unit Ismet Ambalaj increases stake in Polinas Plastik

Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Unit Ismet Ambalaj buys 26 percent of Polinas Plastik for $20.5 million.