Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS (GOZDE.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Gozde GSYO unit Polinas Plastik signs agreement to buy Propak Ambalaj for EUR 47.0 mln
Sept 22 (Reuters) - GOZDE GSYO
Gozde Girisim to evaluate strategic options at its retail and technology products distributor units
Aug 9 (Reuters) - GOZDE GIRISIM GSYO
Gozde GSYO Q2 net loss narrows to 10.3 million lira
Aug 8 (Reuters) - GOZDE GSYO
Gozde GSYO swings to Q1 net loss of 29.8 million lira
May 2 (Reuters) - Gozde Gsyo
Gozde GSYO 2016 net profit up at 116.8 million lira
Gozde GSYO unit signs agreement to sell Farmamak Ambalaj at 136 mln lira
Gozde Girisim Q2 net loss narrows to 11.2 mln lira
Gozde GSYO sets up a new unit
Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS unit buys 48 pct of Rotopas Ambalaj for $10.0 mln
Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Unit Ismet Ambalaj buys 48 percent of Rotopas Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticareti for $10.0 million.Ismet Ambalaj two units Rotopas Ambalaj and Polinas Plastik will be merged. Full Article
Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS unit Ismet Ambalaj increases stake in Polinas Plastik
Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS:Unit Ismet Ambalaj buys 26 percent of Polinas Plastik for $20.5 million. Full Article