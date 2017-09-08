Bourbon Corporation SA (GPBN.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Bourbon SA statement::Says board entrusted Gaël Bodénès, as chief executive officer, with responsibility of company management.Says board confirmed Jacques de Chateauvieux as executive chairman.Says this evolution follows Christian Lefèvre appointment as Chief Executive Officer of JACCAR Holdings as of October 1st, 2017, who consequently leaves his executive position at Bourbon..

July 31 (Reuters) - BOURBON CORPORATION SA ::SUSTAINABLE REORGANIZATION OF THE MAJOR PART OF THE FINANCIAL DEBT.‍CONDITIONS PRECEDENT TO IMPLEMENTATION OF DEBT RESCHEDULING AGREEMENT ANNOUNCED IN MARCH 2017 HAVE BEEN FULFILLED​.

July 11 (Reuters) - BOURBON CORPORATION SA ::REG-BOURBON JOINS AUTOMATED SHIPS LTD AND KONGSBERG TO DELIVER GROUNDBREAKING AUTONOMOUS OFFSHORE SUPPORT VESSEL PROTOTYPE.‍BOURBON HAS ENTERED INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING (MOU) WITH AUTOMATED SHIPS LTD​.‍MOU TO SUPPORT BUILDING OF PROTOTYPE VESSEL FOR OFFSHORE OPERATIONS, IN COLLABORATION WITH PROJECT'S PRIMARY TECHNOLOGY PARTNER, KONGSBERG​.

July 3 (Reuters) - BOURBON CORPORATION SA : :REG-BOURBON: SUSTAINABLE REORGANIZATION OF THE MAJOR PART OF THE FINANCIAL DEBT.‍DEFINITIVE COMPLETION IS NOW SET AT JULY 28, 2017 AT LATEST​.‍MAIN FEATURES OF REORGANIZATION REMAIN UNCHANGED​.

May 31 (Reuters) - BOURBON CORPORATION SA ::BOURBON AND KONGSBERG MARITIME << >> STRENGTHEN THEIR COLLABORATION IN DIGITAL SOLUTIONS FOR THE NEXT GENERATION CONNECTED VESSELS.BOURBON AND KONGSBERG MARITIME HAVE NOW SIGNED A STRATEGIC AGREEMENT OF COLLABORATIVE DEVELOPMENT ON CONNECTED AND AUTONOMOUS VESSELS.TWO COMPANIES WILL EXECUTE JOINT PROJECTS TO DEVELOP NEW WAYS OF EFFICIENT OPERATIONS IN OFFSHORE SERVICES INDUSTRY, WITH A FAST TIME-TO MARKET.

April 28 (Reuters) - Bourbon Corporation SA ::Bourbon chosen by centrale Nantes for the mooring installation of the 1st floating wind turbine in France.Mooring installation will take place during summer 2017 based on a method jointly established by Bourbon and Ideol's engineering teams in collaboration with ecole centrale de Nantes.

Bourbon SA : Announces a new milestone of its action plan "Stronger for longer" with signing of an agreement with ICBC Financial Leasing . Reached an agreement to restructure the rents payments under the leasing transaction entered into in 2013 and 2014 with ICBC Financial Leasing. . This agreement provides a decrease by $240 million of the overall cash payments made by Bourbon for the years 2016 to 2018 . There is an extension of two years of the initial bareboat charter period at a rate of 8 pct together with more favorable commercial terms in favor of ICBC Financial Leasing. .This agreement will not have any significant impact on consolidated financial statements of group.

Bourbon Corporation SA : FY number of vessels (FTE) 512.3 versus 503.0 year ago . FY average utilization rate 62.7 percent versus 75.5 percent year ago . FY adjusted EBITDA 193.3 million euros ($207.43 million)versus 371.3 million euros year ago . FY net loss 263.0 million euros versus loss of 43.4 million euros year ago . FY average daily rate $/day 9,586 versus 11,381 $/day year ago . Expects a recovery prospect for the offshore at the end of 2017 and in 2018 . Expects the deep offshore and offshore continental ships to continue to experience the effects of a low cycle in 2017 .Proposal from the board of directors to the shareholders meeting to pay a dividend of 0.25 euros per share, payable in cash or shares.

Bourbon Corporation SA : Announces a sustainable reorganization of major part of its financial debt, i.e. 910.8 million euros ($962.35 million), under "stronger for longer" action plan . Signed an agreement with its financial partners providing for rescheduling of maturities of a large part of its financial debt . Bourbon corporation - out of long-and medium-term debt of 692 million euros, 365 million euros of repayments due between 2016-2018 were rescheduled and reduced to amount of 63 million euros not repayable until 2018 . The remainder of the debt, i.e. 629 million euros, will henceforth be repaid progressively between 2019 and 2025 . Short term facilities amounting to 196.8 million euros will be refinanced and maintained at this level from 2017 to 2020 inclusive, before being repaid progressively afterwards . 22 million euros in short-term credits will be maintained and repaid progressively as from 2018 .Additional debts due in 2017 in an amount of 143 million euros will be rescheduled in order to benefit from progressive repayment until 2022.

Bourbon Corporation SA :Bourbon awarded first pipelay EPCI contract by Total Gabon for the subsea development of the Hylia Project.