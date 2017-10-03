Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Great Portland says 17 new lettings in quarter

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates Plc ::IN QUARTER, SIGNED 17 NEW LETTINGS ACROSS 75,500 SQ FT, GENERATED ANNUAL RENT OF £5.3 MILLION, MARKET LETTINGS 2.5% AHEAD OF MARCH 2017 ERV​.

Great portland says working up plans to commence redevelopment in Q1 2018​

July 6 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates Plc ::Says trading update for quarter to 30 June 2017.‍Following recent acquisition of cityside house, working up plans to to commence redevelopment in Q1 of 2018​.Says 20 new lettings (94,500 sq ft) signed generating annual rent of 6.0 million stg.Says 26 lettings under offer totalling 13.1 million stg p.a. Of rent (our share: £10.4 million); 1.3% ahead of March 2017 ERV.Says ‍group consolidated net debt reduced to gbp 485.3 million at 30 June 2017, down from gbp 502.8 million at 31 March.Says group rent roll increased to 115.9 million stg, up 5.7% over three months to 30 June 2017.

GPE acquires Cityside and Challenger House

June 20 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates Plc : :Great Portland Estates Plc - acquired Freehold Of Land And Buildings from Hermes Investment Management, for £49.6 million.

Great Portland Estates FY EPRA NAV per share of 799p

May 24 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates Plc ::FY portfolio valuation down 4.9% in year.FY rental value decline of 1.3%.FY EPRA NAV per share of 799 pence.Total dividends per share of 10.1 pence up 9.8%.Fy EPRA earnings of £59.3 million up 24.1% on 2016.Fy EPRA eps of 17.3 pence.Since year end, lettings of £5.1 million at 2.1% premium to march 2017 erv; further £6.9 million under offer, 2.4% above march 2017 erv.3 committed schemes 65% pre-sold, expected profit on cost of 2%, capex to come of £44.5 million, all due to complete in next 9 months.Near term, expect uncertain political, economic environment to weigh on rental levels across london's commercial property markets.Longer term, optimistic that london will retain its status as one of only a handful of truly global cities.

Great Portland says to pay 32.15 p/shr special dividend

April 19 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates Plc ::Announces its intention to pay a special dividend to shareholders of 32.15 pence per share.Will be accompanied by a 19 for 20 share consolidation of company's ordinary share capital.

Great Portland Estates raises 175 mln pounds through issue of US private placement notes

Great Portland Estates Plc : Refinances in the us private placement market . Raised 175 mln pounds through issue of new seven year US private placement notes . Sterling denominated unsecured debt has a fixed rate coupon of 2.15 pct(representing a margin of 125bp over relevant gilt) . New issue priced on Feb. 22, signed on March 28 and will close with funds drawn on May 22 .New notes were placed with eight institutional investors.

Property firm Great Portland sees "healthy" interest despite economic uncertainty

Great Portland Estates Plc : Great portland estates Q3 trading update . 16 new lettings (86,600 sq ft) signed generating annual rent of 7.2 million stg (our share: 6.4 million stg); 2 pct above march 2016 ERV . Further 4.5 million stg of lettings under offer; 7.8 pct ahead of March 2016 ERV . Vacancy rate increased as expected to 7.3 pct due to development/refurbishment completions, average office rent only 48.80 stg sq ft . Rent roll of 107.7 million stg, up 7.3 pct over three months; diverse tenant base (<1.5 pct to investment banking/securities trading/insurance) . Forward sale of 73/89 Oxford Street, W1 for 276.5 million stg, crystallising whole life surplus of 75 pct (118.5 million stg) . Cash and undrawn committed facilities of 445 million stg, low marginal cost of debt of 1.4 pct . Interest remains healthy for limited available space across our west end focused portfolio .Continuing uncertain economic environment and our expectation that London's commercial property markets will weaken in near-term.

Great Portland Estates cuts full-year rental growth forecast

Great Portland Estates Plc : Great portland estates half year results 2016 . Pra 3 nav per share of 813 pence, down 4.0 pct over six months . Great portland - five committed schemes (659,100 sq ft, 76 pct west end), profit on cost of 16.8 pct, all expected to complete in next 15 months, 72 pct pre-let or pre-sold . Great portland - referendum result has had a negative effect on business confidence in london which will likely result in lower economic growth - ceo . Expect london's commercial property markets to weaken during period of uncertainty following brexit vote - ceo . Now estimate annual rental value growth across our portfolio of between -5 pct and 0 pct for this financial year . Portfolio valuation down 3.7 pct 2 (developments: down 1.5 pct 2 ) driven by yield expansion (up 17bp) . Six month capital return of -3.2 pct v ipd central london of -3.2 pct/-1.3 pct (monthly/quarterly index), with total property return of -2.2 pct . Rental value decline of 0.5 pct 2 (-0.7 pct offices, +0.1 pct retail) .Interim dividend 3.7 penceper share.

Great Portland Estates says completes sale of properties

Great Portland Estates Plc :GPE sells 73/89 Oxford Street 1 Dean Street, London, W1 for 276.5 million stg.

Great Portland says Jonathan Nicholls to become Shaftesbury chairman

Great Portland Estates Plc : Jonathan Nicholls will retire from board at 2016 annual general meeting on 7 July 2016 to become chairman of Shaftesbury Plc in Autumn 2016 . Charles Philipps will serve as acting senior independent director and acting chairman of audit committee from 7 July 2016 .Search for Nicholls replacement is underway.