Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd (GPPL.NS)

India's Gujarat Pipavav Port June-qtr profit down 7 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd :June quarter net profit 557 million rupees versus profit of 597.6 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 1.78 billion rupees versus 1.74 billion rupees last year.

India's Gujarat Pipavav Port March-qtr profit rises over 28 pct

May 11 (Reuters) - India's Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd :March quarter net profit 662 million rupees.March quarter net sales 1.57 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 1.80 rupees per share.Net profit in march quarter last year was 516.7 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 1.48 billion rupees.

Gujarat Pipavav Port CFO Hariharan Iyer to pursue overseas role

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd : Says CFO Hariharan Iyer will be pursuing overseas role within promoter group .Says Hariharan Iyer to continue as CFO until successor is finalized.

Gujarat Pipavav Port June-qtr profit rises around 60 pct

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd : June-quarter net profit 597.5 million rupees . June-quarter net sales 1.55 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 372.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 1.72 billion rupees .

Gujarat Pipavav Port March-qtr profit falls about 25 pct

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 498.3 million rupees versus net profit of 668.9 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 1.54 billion rupees versus 1.66 billion rupees year ago . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 620.2 million rupees . Recommended dividend of 1.90 rupees per share .