Great Panther Silver Ltd (GPR.TO)

Great Panther Silver Q3 gold production increased 8% to 5,848 gold ounces​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd ::Great Panther Silver reports third quarter 2017 production results.Gold production increased 8% to 5,848 gold ounces​ for Q3.Q3 ‍production results consistent with previous quarter & fall in line with company's annual guidance ​.Qtrly ‍silver production increased 4% to 532,803 silver ounces​.Company is maintaining its guidance of 4.0 - 4.1 million Ag eq oz for 2017​.Q3 ‍consolidated metal production increased 13% to 1.08 million silver equivalent ounces​.Maintaining previously issued AISC guidance for 2017 of U$14 - 16 per payable silver ounce.

Great Panther Silver Ltd reports no effects on Coricancha Mine Complex from earthquake in Peru

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd -:Great Panther Silver reports no effects on coricancha from earthquake in peru.Great Panther Silver Ltd - All employees and consultants of company at coricancha mine complex were reported to be safe.

Great Panther Silver appoints Jim Bannantine as CEO

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd :Great Panther silver appoints new CEO.Announces appointment of Jim Bannantine as president and CEO, effective August 16..Bannantine will succeed Robert Archer, who, in April 2017, announced his intention to step down this year.Previously served as president and chief operating officer of Broadwing Corporation.

Great Panther Silver reports Q2 production results

July 13 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd -:Great Panther Silver reports second quarter 2017 production results.Great Panther Silver - ‍Q2 metal production increased 6% to 1,102,290 silver equivalent ounces from two wholly-owned mexican silver mining operations​.Company is maintaining its guidance of 4.0 - 4.1 million ag eq oz (based on a 70:1 silver:gold ratio) for 2017.Great Panther Silver - there is a risk that guidance will be affected if co unable to obtain permit for topia phase ii tsf on timely basis or at all.Great Panther Silver-maintaining cash cost,aisc guidance for 2017 of us$5-6 per payable silver ounce, us$14-16 per payable silver ounce, respectively.Great Panther Silver Ltd - also maintaining its previously issued cash cost and all-in sustaining cost guidance for 2017.

Great Panther Silver finalized acquisition of CMC in Peru

June 14 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd :Great Panther Silver provides update on coricancha acquisition.Great Panther Silver Ltd - co finalized acquisition of CMC in Peru.

Great Panther Silver completes commissioning of Topia processing plant and resumes full production

June 1 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd ::Great Panther Silver completes commissioning of Topia processing plant and resumes full production.Great Panther Silver Ltd - ‍still expect to be able to process all of ore stockpiled during shutdown through balance of 2017​.Great Panther Silver Ltd - "‍higher ore grades of stockpiled ore put us in good position to meet our 2017 production guidance"​.

Great Panther Silver Q1 earnings per share $ 0.02

May 3 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd :Great Panther Silver reports first quarter 2017 financial results.Qtrly metal production decreased 28% to 730,186 ag eq oz.Qtrly gold production decreased 8% to 5,178 ounces.Qtrly silver production decreased 32% to 366,435 silver ounces.Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.02.Qtrly revenue $12.4 million versus $14.1 million.Production and cost guidance for year ending December 31, 2017 remains unchanged.

Great Panther Silver reports Q1 2017 production results

Great Panther Silver Ltd - : Reports first quarter 2017 production results . Says Q1 silver production decreased 32% to 364,995 silver ounces . Says Q1 gold production decreased 8% to 5,177 gold ounces .Great Panther Silver Ltd - "Company is maintaining its guidance of 4.0 - 4.1 million Ag Eq Oz (based on a 70:1 silver:gold ratio) for 2017".

Great Panther Silver says Robert Archer to step down as CEO

Great Panther Silver Ltd : Great Panther Silver announces management changes . Great Panther Silver Ltd - Robert Archer, president and CEO, has advised that he will be stepping down during 2017 .Great Panther Silver - Archer will remain in his current executive role until a successor has been appointed, and thereafter as a member of board..

Great Panther reports 17 pct decrease in qtrly silver production

Great Panther Silver Ltd : Great Panther Silver reports fourth quarter and annual 2016 production results and provides 2017 outlook . Great Panther Silver Ltd - Q4 2016 consolidated metal production decreased 12pct to 883,772 ag eq oz . Great Panther Silver Ltd - for 2017, company expects a production level of 4.0 to 4.1 million silver eq oz from its mexico operations . Great Panther Silver Ltd - company's cash cost and AISC guidance for 2017 is US$5.00 - 6.00 and US$14.00 - 16.00, respectively. . Qtrly gold production decreased 8pct to 5,206 au oz .Qtrly silver production decreased 17pct to 460,571 ag oz.