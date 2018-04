Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Griffin Premium Shareholderes To Vote On FY 2017 Div. Of EUR 0.07/shr

March 14 (Reuters) - Griffin Premium ::SHAREHOLDERES TO VOTE ON DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.07 PER ORDINARY SHARE OVER FY 2017.IF MAX. AMOUNT OF ADDITIONAL ISSUE AUTHORIZATION WILL BE EXECUTED, SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.02PER SHARE.SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 26.

Griffin Premium FY Net Profit Up At 31.3 MLN Euros

March 8 (Reuters) - GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE NV ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY NET PROFIT AT 31.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 12.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.FY REVENUE 45.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 33.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO .TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF 11.3 MILLION EURO FOR FY 2017 .PROPOSES A "REFINED" DIVIDEND POLICY, WITH THE INTENTION TO PAY FUTURE DIVIDENDS AT AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO NOT LESS THAN 90 PCT OF THE CO'S FFO .

Griffin Premium Plans Name Change And EUR 400 Mln Private Offer

Feb 28 (Reuters) - GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE NV ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT MANAGEMENT BOARD WILL PROPOSE TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING CHANGE OF COMPANY'S NAME TO GLOBALWORTH POLAND REAL ESTATE NV.MANAGEMENT BOARD ALSO WANTS TO INTRODUCE NEW DIVIDEND POLICY ASSUMING DIVIDEND PAYMENT EQUAL TO AT LEAST 90% OF COMPANY'S FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS EVERY SIX MONTHS.COMPANY ALSO PLANS PRIVATE OFFER IN AMOUNT OF 400 MILLION EUROS ADDRESSED MAINLY TO MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS OF COMPANY AND GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LTD.PROPOSALS OF RESOLUTIONS FOLLOW TENDER OFFER OF GLOBALWORTH ASSET MANAGEMENT S.R.L FOR 67.90 PERCENT STAKE OF GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE nFWN1O60UV.

Globalworth AM Buys 67.9 Pct Stake In Tender For Griffin Premium

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Griffin Premium RE NV (Griffin Premium) ::GLOBALWORTH ASSET MANAGEMENT S.R.L. (Globalworth AM) BUYS 106.0 MILLION OF CO'S SHARES, 67.90 PERCENT STAKE.

67.9% of Griffin Premium Shares Subscribed For In Tender

Nov 29 (Reuters) - GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE NV ::FOLLOWING THE TENDER OF GLOBALWORTH ASSET MANAGERS (GAM) FOR THE COMPANY'S SHARES, 106 MILLIONS OF SHARES HAVE BEEN SUBSCRIBED FOR, AN INTERMEDIARY IN THE TENDER, DM BZ WBK SAID.GAM ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR 106,014,429 SHARES OF GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE WHAT REPRESENTED 67.90 PCT OF COMPANY'S VOTES (nFWN1ME0OL) .GRIFFIN PREMIUM HAS ALSO SIGNED AN ORGANIZATIONAL AGREEMENT WITH GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED.AS A PART OF THE AGREEMENT THE COMPANY HAS OBLIGED TO UNDERTAKE CERTAIN ACTIONS FOLLOWING THE TENDER AND ITS OUTCOME.

Gobarto Q3 net result turns to profit of EUR 8.3 mln

Nov 23 (Reuters) - GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE NV ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS Q3 NET PROFIT WAS 8.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 3.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.Q3 RENTAL REVENUE WAS 7.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 5.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.

Management says purchase price in tender offer reflects fair value of Griffin Premium RE

Oct 23 (Reuters) - GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE NV ::SAID ON FRIDAY THAT BOARD OF DIRECTORS CONSIDERS THAT TENDER OFFER PRICE OF 5.50 ZLOTY PER SHARE FALLS WITHIN THE RANGE OF SHARE PRICES THAT REPRESENT FAIR VALUE OF THE COMPANY.CONCLUDED THAT COMPANY SHOULD FACILITATE TENDER OFFER AND COOPERATE IN THE EXECUTION AND FINALISATION OF THE TENDER OFFER .RECOMMENDED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY THAT THEY EXERCISE THE VOTES ATTACHED TO THEIR SHARES IN FAVOUR OF THE PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS INCLUDED IN THE SHAREHOLDERS’ CIRCULAR.GLOBALWORTH ASSET MANAGERS S.R.L. ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR COMPANY'S SHARES REPRESENTING 67.90 PERCENT OF VOTES AT PURCHASE PRICE OF 5.5 ZLOTY PER SHARE ON OCT.4 nFWN1ME0OL.

Griffin Premium RE Q2 net profit rises to 25.4 mln euros

Sept 22 (Reuters) - GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE NV ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS Q2 NET RENTAL REVENUE WAS 7.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 5.8 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT ON INVESTMENT PROPERTY WAS 28.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 20.2 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO.Q2 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 34.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 24.9 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS 25.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 13.1 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO.

Griffin Premium RE appoints Malgorzata Turek new CEO​

July 28 (Reuters) - GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE NV :SAYS‍ MAŁGORZATA TUREK REPLACES DOROTA WYSOKIŃSKA-KUZDRA AS CEO​.SAYS‍ WYSOKIŃSKA-KUZDRA RESIGNED ON JULY 28 FROM BEING CEO​ WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.

Griffin Premium RE Q1 net result turns to loss of 5.1 mln euros

May 31 (Reuters) - GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE NV ::REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET RENTAL REVENUE WAS 5.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 5.7 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO.Q1 NET LOSS ON INVESTMENT PROPERTY WAS 22.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS PROFIT OF 232,000 EUROS .Q1 OPERATING LOSS WAS 18.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS PROFIT OF 5.1 MILLION EUROS.Q1 NET LOSS WAS 5.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS ​PROFIT OF 766,000 EUROS A YEAR AGO.MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT THE GROUP WILL BE ABLE TO MEET ITS FINANCIAL TARGETS SET IN THE FINANCIAL FORECAST FOR 2017 PUBLISHED IN IPO PROSPECTUS, AND PAY DIVIDEND IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS.