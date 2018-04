Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

WSE Q1 Net Profit Up At 28.5 Million Zlotys

April 27 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE) ::Q1 NET PROFIT 28.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 27.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE 85.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 91.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q1 EBITDA 42.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 46.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

WSE Plans FY 2017 Dividend Of 2.20 Zloty/shr

April 25 (Reuters) - Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie SA ::MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 2.20 ZLOTY PER SHARE.

WSE Supervisory Board Agrees To Sale Of Stake In Aquis Exchange

March 23 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE ::ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD APPROVES SALE OF STAKE IN AQUIS EXCHANGE IN CASE OF IPO.

WSE To Accept Boundary Conditions Regarding Sale Of Stake In Aquis In Case Of IPO

March 23 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange ::FOLLOWING NEGOTIATIONS IT RESOLVES TO ACCEPT BOUNDARY CONDITIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL SALE OF STAKE IN AQUIS EXCHANGE (AQUIS) IF Aquis DECIDES TO INITIATE THE IPO PROCESS.SALE SUBJECT TO RECEVING REQUIRED APPROVALS ASSUMING THAT VALUE OF SALE OF SHARES HELD IN AQUIS NOT LOWER THAN GBP 11.5 MILLION.WSE HOLDS 20.31% OF VOTES AND ECONOMIC RIGHTS IN AQUIS.SAYS FINAL TRANSACTION VALUE TO DEPEND ON MARKET CONDITIONS.INFORMED IN FEBRUARY ABOUT STARTING NEGOTIATIONS .

WSE Q4 Net Profit Up At 39.4 Million Zlotys

March 1 (Reuters) - GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARSZAWIE SA ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q4 NET PROFIT 39.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 33.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q4 REVENUE 92.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 81.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 44.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 41.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

WSE In Talks On Selling Shares In Aquis Exchange

Feb 20 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE SA (WSE) :SAID ON MONDAY IT HAS STARTED NEGOTIATING THE BOUNDARY CONDITIONS FOR THE POSSIBLE SALE OF SHARES IN ITS AFFILIATE COMPANY AQUIS EXCHANGE, IF AQUIS DECIDES ON AN IPO.WSE OWNS 20.31 PERCENT OF SHARES IN AQUIS EXCHANGE .

WSE signs LoI regarding Centrum Gieldowe real estate

Jan 16 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE ::SAYS TOGETHER WITH NATIONAL DEPOSITORY FOR SECURITIES (KDPW) SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH CENTRUM BANKOWO - FINANSOWE „NOWY SWIAT” SA (CBF), MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF CENTRUM GIELDOWE SA (CGSA).UNDER LOI PARTIES WANT TO WORK OUT SOLUTION THAT WOULD RESULT IN POTENTIAL WITHDRAWAL OF CBF FROM CGSA SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OR IN TAKEOVER OF CGSA REAL ESTATE BY WSE AND KDPW.WSE, KDPW AND CBF ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF CENTRUM GIELDOWE SA AND RESPECTIVELY HOLD 24.79%, 15.72% AND 59.49% STAKE OF IT.

Warsaw Stock Exchange Q3 net profit up at 47.0 million zlotys

Oct 31 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE ::REPORTED ON MONDAY Q3 REVENUE OF 81.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 73.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT OF 47.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 39.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT OF 50.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 45.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Warsaw Stock Exchange to release about 5.8 mln zlotys of provisions in Q3 financial results

Sept 18 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE ::‍PROVISION FOR ANNUAL FEE OF GPW GROUP COVERING COST OF SUPERVISION OF CAPITAL MARKET WAS SET UP AT 11.4 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2017​.‍FOLLOWING RECALCULATION ESTIMATED FEE OF GPW GROUP IS 5.6 MILLION ZLOTYS IN 2017​.TO RELEASE ABOUT 5.8 MILLION ZLOTYS OF PROVISIONS IN Q3 FINANCIAL RESULTS​.

WSE Q2 net profit jumps to 41.9 mln zlotys

July 27 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE ::H1 REVENUE 178.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 155.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT 69.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 58.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA 102.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 84.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE 87.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 74.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT 41.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 33.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.