Granules India Ltd (GRAN.NS)

Granules India says co's Omnichem facility gets EIR from U.S. FDA​

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Granules India Ltd ::Co's Omnichem facility gets ‍establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US FDA​.

Granules India says no observations in U.S. FDA inspection at Gagillapur facility in Hyderabad

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Granules India Ltd :Says US FDA issued EIR for Gagillapur facility at Hyderabad.Facility inspected by US FDA in oct 2016 and there were no observations during inspection at Gagillapur facility in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Granules India declares dividend of 0.25 rupees per share

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Granules India Ltd :Declared dividend of 0.25 rupees per share.

Granules India March-qtr consol profit rises

May 11 (Reuters) - Granules India Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 456.7 million rupees versus profit 329.9 million rupees year ago.March quarter consol total income 3.63 billion rupees versus 3.77 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 0.25 rupees per share.Says approved invetsment of US $22 million in Granules Phamaceutical.Says appoitned K Ganesh as CFO.

Granules India Gagillapur unit completes INFARMED re-inspection

Granules India Ltd :Says Granules India's Gagillapur facility (Telangana) completed INFARMED re-inspection.

Granules India gets US FDA nod for Ibuprofen 200 mg tablets

Granules India Ltd :Granules India says Granules India Limited, received US FDA approval for Ibuprofen 200 mg tablets.

Granules India unit to buy 12.5 pct stake in USpharma

Granules India Ltd : Unit in agreeement with USpharma to acquire 12.5% stake; co will get right of first refusal to market select products .

Granules India's Jeedimetla plant gets EIR from US FDA

Granules India Ltd : Granules India's Jeedimetla plant received Establishment Inspection Report from the US FDA .

Granules India Ltd fixes record date for third interim dividend

Granules India Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Feb. 09, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of third interim dividend.

Granules India Ltd declares third interim dividend

Granules India Ltd:Declared third interim dividend of 0.15 Indian rupees per share of face value of 1 Indian rupee each representing 15 pct. of paid-up capital for financial year 2015-16.