Edition:
United States

Granules India Ltd (GRAN.NS)

GRAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

143.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.15 (+0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs142.50
Open
Rs145.00
Day's High
Rs146.20
Day's Low
Rs142.05
Volume
2,342,416
Avg. Vol
1,879,093
52-wk High
Rs157.25
52-wk Low
Rs91.45

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Granules India says co's Omnichem facility gets EIR from U.S. FDA​
Friday, 6 Oct 2017 03:51am EDT 

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Granules India Ltd ::Co's Omnichem facility gets ‍establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US FDA​.  Full Article

Granules India says no observations in U.S. FDA inspection at Gagillapur facility in Hyderabad
Wednesday, 16 Aug 2017 03:53am EDT 

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Granules India Ltd :Says US FDA issued EIR for Gagillapur facility at Hyderabad.Facility inspected by US FDA in oct 2016 and there were no observations during inspection at Gagillapur facility in Hyderabad, Telangana.  Full Article

Granules India declares dividend of 0.25 rupees per share
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 08:10am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Granules India Ltd :Declared dividend of 0.25 rupees per share.  Full Article

Granules India March-qtr consol profit rises
Thursday, 11 May 2017 05:02am EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - Granules India Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 456.7 million rupees versus profit 329.9 million rupees year ago.March quarter consol total income 3.63 billion rupees versus 3.77 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 0.25 rupees per share.Says approved invetsment of US $22 million in Granules Phamaceutical.Says appoitned K Ganesh as CFO.  Full Article

Granules India Gagillapur unit completes INFARMED re-inspection
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 10:13pm EST 

Granules India Ltd :Says Granules India's Gagillapur facility (Telangana) completed INFARMED re-inspection.  Full Article

Granules India gets US FDA nod for Ibuprofen 200 mg tablets
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 02:08am EDT 

Granules India Ltd :Granules India says Granules India Limited, received US FDA approval for Ibuprofen 200 mg tablets.  Full Article

Granules India unit to buy 12.5 pct stake in USpharma
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 12:43am EDT 

Granules India Ltd : Unit in agreeement with USpharma to acquire 12.5% stake; co will get right of first refusal to market select products .  Full Article

Granules India's Jeedimetla plant gets EIR from US FDA
Monday, 30 May 2016 03:38am EDT 

Granules India Ltd : Granules India's Jeedimetla plant received Establishment Inspection Report from the US FDA .  Full Article

Granules India Ltd fixes record date for third interim dividend
Thursday, 28 Jan 2016 04:10am EST 

Granules India Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Feb. 09, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of third interim dividend.  Full Article

Granules India Ltd declares third interim dividend
Thursday, 28 Jan 2016 02:52am EST 

Granules India Ltd:Declared third interim dividend of 0.15 Indian rupees per share of face value of 1 Indian rupee each representing 15 pct. of paid-up capital for financial year 2015-16.  Full Article

Granules India Ltd News

BRIEF-Granules India gets USFDA approval for Prasugrel tablet

* Says ‍receipt of approval from US FDA for ANDA filed by USpharma Windlas, LLC

» More GRAN.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials