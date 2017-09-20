Grasim Industries Ltd (GRAS.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Grasim Industries gets USDA biobased certification for Birla Spunshades

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Grasim Industries Ltd :Says Birla Spunshades gets USDA biobased certification.

India's Grasim Industries June qtr consol profit up about 7 pct

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Grasim Industries Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 8.90 billion rupees versus profit of 8.30 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 112.22 billion rupees versus 103.73 billion rupees last year.Says commissioning of Vilayat plant is expected by Q4FY18.

Grasim Industries divests investment in Grasim Bhiwani Textiles

July 10 (Reuters) - Grasim Industries Ltd ::Entered definitive agreement for divesting co's total investment in Grasim Bhiwani Textiles to Rajendra Synthetics.

Grasim Industries says NCLT sanctions co's scheme of arrangement with Aditya Birla Nuvo, Aditya Birla Financial Services

June 1 (Reuters) - Grasim Industries Ltd :Says NCLT sanctioned scheme of arrangement between co, Aditya Birla Nuvo and Aditya Birla Financial Services Limited.

India's Grasim Industries March-qtr consol profit up marginally

May 19 (Reuters) - Grasim Industries Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 10.64 billion rupees.March quarter consol total income 114.09 billion rupees.Consol profit in march quarter last year was 10.55 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 107.64 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 5.50 rupees per share.Says transaction with Aditya Birla Nuvo is expected to be completed by Q2 FY18..Says company’s brownfield expansion at Vilayat is on track.Says company’s commissioning of Vilayat plant is expected by q4fy18.Says company is in the process of debottlenecking of its plants to meet the growing demand for VSF business.

Grasim Industries gets members' nod for scheme of arrangement with Aditya Birla Nuvo

Grasim Industries Ltd :Gets members' nod for scheme of arrangement between co and Aditya Birla Nuvo.

Aditya Birla Nuvo Dec qtr profit down about 35 pct

Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd : Consol dec quarter net profit 2.06 billion rupees . Consol dec quarter total income from operations 33.88 billion rupees . Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 3.18 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 31.34 billion rupees . Says planning to launch payments bank services by the first half of the calendar year 2017 . For 2016-17, co planned a capex of about INR 3 billion for its divisions including towards the expansion of linen yarn and VFY capacities. . Says there will be a capital requirement to the tune of about 9 billion rupees in the financial services businesses . Deal with Grasim expected to be completed by first half of fiscal 2017-18 . Says solar power business is in the process of setting up 60 MW solar power capacity in Karnataka . Senior management team planning to launch payments bank services by first half of calendar year 2017, after obtaining approvals from RBI . Says commissioning of solar power plants in karnataka is targeted by first quarter of FY2017-18 .The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a press release on the NSE.

Grasim Industries denies rumour of large investment in Idea

Grasim Industries Ltd : Grasim Industries ltd says co's knowledge of proposed Idea-Vodafone deal is restricted to what has been put out by idea .Grasim Industries ltd says denies rumour that co would make large investment into Idea as part of deal being contemplated.

Grasim Industries gets members' nod for NCD issue, sub-division of shares

Grasim Industries Ltd :Gets members' nod for NCD issue, sub-division of shares.

Grasim Industries June-qtr consol profit up about 64 pct

Grasim Industries Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 8.30 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 90.04 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 5.08 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 82.76 billion rupees . Approved sub division of shares having face value of INR 10 each into 5 shares of face value INR 2 each . Each shareholder of ABNL holding 100 shares will get 30 shares in Grasim and 210 shares in ABFSL . Co will continue to focus on expanding the VSF market in India .