Guerbet SA (GRBT.PA)

Guerbet H1 net income up at 23.1 million euros

Sept 26 (Reuters) - GUERBET SA ::H1 NET INCOME EUR 23.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 40.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 26.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.SEES 2017 ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH AT 3 TO 4% WITH EBITDA IN HIGHER GROWTH THAN THE REVENUE GROWTH.

Guerbet announces CE mark for Vectorio

Sept 14 (Reuters) - GUERBET SA :REG-GUERBET ANNOUNCES CE MARK FOR VECTORIO.

FDA approves Guerbet’S Dotarem for patients younger than two years‍​

Sept 5 (Reuters) - GUERBET SA ::FDA APPROVES GUERBET’S DOTAREM (GADOTERATE MEGLUMINE) FOR PEDIATRIC PATIENTS YOUNGER THAN TWO YEARS‍​.

Guerbet H1 revenue rises to 407.1 million euros

July 27 (Reuters) - Guerbet SA ::H1 REVENUE EUR 407.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 376.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE EUR 204 MILLION.

Guerbet Q1 revenue rises to 197.3 million euros

April 27 (Reuters) - Guerbet SA ::Q1 revenue EUR 197.3 million ($214.54 million) versus EUR 183.7 million year ago.Confirms its full-year growth target for 2017.

Guerbet FY net income down at 28.9 million euros

Guerbet SA : FY net income 28.9 million euros ($31.2 million) versus 39.9 million euros year ago . FY operating income 54.6 million euros versus 56.2 million euros year ago . Will propose a dividend of 0.85 euro per share, up 30 percent . Slight growth in revenue expected in 2017 at constant exchange rates . 2017 EBITDA should grow faster than revenue .Guerbet should be able to carry on lowering its debt ratio in 2017.

Guerbet H1 net income down at 17.3 million euros

Guerbet SA : H1 net income 17.3 million euros ($19.4 million) versus 20.5 million euros year ago . H1 EBITDA 55.3 million euros versus 46.6 million euros year ago .Confirms its target for the full year of generating revenue within a range of +/-3 pct of 2015.

Guerbet H1 revenue down at 376.7 million euros

Guerbet SA : H1 revenue 376.7 million euros ($417.31 million) versus 397.8 million euros year ago .2016 outlook: stabilization of sales at +/- 3 pct already achieved and confirmation of annual targets.

Guerbet gets approval of Colombian Competition Authority

Guerbet Sa : Guerbet received the approval of the Colombian Competition Authority .Authority has approved purchase by Guerbet of Mallinckrodt's "contrast media and delivery systems".