Greggs PLC (GRG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Greggs HY oper profit up 1.8 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Greggs Plc :INTERIM DIVIDEND 10.3 PENCE PER SHARE.TOTAL SALES UP 7.3 PERCENT TO £453 MILLION.COMPANY-MANAGED SHOP LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES UP 3.4 PERCENT.OPERATING PROFIT EXCLUDING PROPERTY GAINS AND EXCEPTIONAL CHARGE UP 1.8 PERCENT TO £27.6 MILLION.EXCEPTIONAL COSTS OF £8.3 MILLION RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RESTRUCTURING.BUSINESS HAS TRADED IN LINE WITH OUR PLANS DURING FIRST HALF OF YEAR.REMAIN CONFIDENT OF FUTURE PROSPECTS ALTHOUGH WE REMAIN ALERT TO SHORT-TERM PRESSURES ON CONSUMERS' DISPOSABLE INCOME.WE EXPECT TO DELIVER RESULTS IN LINE WITH OUR PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS.

Greggs says total sales up 7.5 pct in first 19 weeks of 2017

May 18 (Reuters) - Greggs Plc :Total sales up 7.5% in first 19 weeks of 2017 (2016: 5.7%).Company-Managed shop like-for-like sales in first 19 weeks up 3.6% (2016: 3.7%).Sales outlook remains uncertain in context of slowing growth in disposable incomes.Input cost inflation is having a modest impact on margins in first half of year as expected.Have increasing visibility of costs for second half and anticipate this pressure to ease towards end of year.Expect to make progress in line with our previous expectations for year as a whole.

Greggs says Chairman Ian Durant to leave

April 28 (Reuters) - Greggs Plc ::Its chairman, Ian Durant, has informed board that with effect from May 2 2017.Ian Durant is to be appointed as chairman of DFS furniture plc.

BRIEF-Greggs says Ian Durant to be appointed chairman of DFS Furniture

Corrects headline to say Greggs Chairman Ian Durant to be appointed chairman of DFS Furniture, not to leave Greggs:Chairman Ian Durant to be appointed chairman of DFS Furniture Plc, effective May 2 .

Greggs says Raymond Reynolds not to seek re-election as executive director

Greggs Plc :Raymond Reynolds, executive director, retail, will not offer himself for re-election as a director at AGM on may 19.

Greggs full year profit rises, 2017 starts in line with expectations

Greggs : Total dividend up 8.4 percent to 31 pence per share . Final dividend 21.5 pence per share . FY Pre-Tax profit excluding exceptional items £80.3m (2015: £73.0m) . Pre-Tax profit £75.1m (2015: £73.0m) . Total sales up 7.0% to £894.2m (2015: £835.7m) . 2017 has started in line with our expectations . Company-managed shop like-for-like sales up by 2.0% in 8 weeks to 25 Feb. . Underlying (excluding New Year trading pattern) company-managed shop like-for-like sales in weeks 2 to 8 up by 2.9% . UK consumer outlook is more challenging than we have seen in recent years . Industry-Wide pressures emerging in commodities as well as labour costs .Confident of making further progress as we implement our plan to grow Greggs as a contemporary food-on--go brand.

Greggs says full year expectations unchanged

Greggs : Trading in line with expectations . Total sales up 5.6% for 13 weeks to Oct. 1 . Company-managed shop like-for-like sales up 2.8% . Our expectations for full year outturn remain unchanged .As we look to next year, whilst we anticipate some general industry-wide cost pressures, we expect to make further progress against our strategic plan.

Greggs sees year in line after H1 underlying pretax rises

Greggs Plc : Interim dividend 9.5 pence per share . H1 sales rose 6 percent to 422 million stg . Pre-Tax profit including property profits and exceptional charges £25.4m . Have made an encouraging start to second half of year and are alert to any change in consumer demand that may result from current economic uncertainty . Expect to deliver full-year growth in line with our previous expectations as well as further progress against our strategic plan .H1 underlying diluted eps 22.3 pence versus 19.5 pence year ago.