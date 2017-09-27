Grainger PLC (GRI.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Grainger expects to report FY adjusted earnings of approaching 70 mln STG

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Grainger Plc :EXPECT TO REPORT FY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF APPROACHING £70M.FY SALES OF VACANT PROPERTIES HAVE BEEN ACHIEVED AT C.2% AHEAD OF SEPTEMBER 2016 YEAR END VACANT POSSESSION VALUE.SEEN LIKE-FOR-LIKE RENTAL GROWTH ACROSS PORTFOLIO OF 3.7% FOR ELEVEN MONTHS TO END OF AUGUST..EXPECT TO REPORT A GROSS TO NET PROPERTY OPERATING COST FOR FULL YEAR OF AROUND 26%..ARE ALSO ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE £27.5M OVERHEADS TARGET.

Grainger to acquire Private Rented Sector, build-to-rent development at Gore Street In Salford

Aug 29 (Reuters) - GRAINGER PLC ::£80M BUILD-TO-RENT SCHEME IN SALFORD TO DELIVER 375 PRS HOMES.SITE IS ANTICIPATED TO COMPLETE IN 2020.HAS CONDITIONALLY AGREED SUBJECT TO PLANNING TO ACQUIRE A PRIVATE RENTED SECTOR (PRS), BUILD-TO-RENT DEVELOPMENT AT GORE STREET IN SALFORD.

Grainger's Grip REIT joint venture agrees to acquire 139 home build

Aug 1 (Reuters) - GRAINGER PLC ::SAYS ITS GRIP REIT JOINT VENTURE WITH APG HAS AGREED TO FORWARD FUND AND ACQUIRE 139 HOME BUILD TO RENT FROM HIGH STREET GROUP FOR £30.5M.

Grainger half-year earnings rise

May 19 (Reuters) - Grainger Plc :Half year results.HY net rental income up 11 pct to 20.0 mln stg (HY16: 18 mln stg).HY adjusted earnings* up 39 pct to 34.1 mln stg (HY16: 24.5 mln stg).HY profit before tax up 13 pct to 41.2 mln stg (HY16: 36.6 mln stg).HY dividend per share up 10 pct to 1.60p (HY16: 1.45p).HY EPRA NNNAV up 8 pence per share or 3 pct since year end to 295 pence (FY16: 287 pence).HY like-for-like rental growth across our entire portfolio of 3.5 pct in first six months.Good progress on prs pipeline with 439 mln stg of our 850 mln stg investment target secured, and a further 425 mln stg in planning or legal process."Expect a further strong trading performance in second half of year and lead indicators point to a robust performance for year as a whole"."Will retain our selective and disciplined approach and remain focused on returns as we move towards securing our 850 mln stg PRS investment target by 2020".

Grainger reports total LFL rental growth of 3.4 pct year to date

Grainger Plc : Good start to year and positive private rented sector ("PRS") market conditions . 3.4 pct total like-for-like rental growth year to date .Expect first half volumes to return to normal levels this year.

Grainger says Brexit uncertainty has not impacted its sales pipeline

Grainger Plc : Full year results for year ended Sept. 30, 2016 . Refocused and simplified business delivers strong earnings growth and a 64 pct increase in dividend . Net rental income up 15 pct to £37.4m (FY15: £32.4m) . Profit before tax up 64 pct to £84.2m (FY15: £51.4m) . EPRA NNNAV growth of 9 pct to 287p (FY15: 263p) . Total return (return on shareholder equity) of 10.6 pct (FY15: 10.0 pct) . We look forward to an exciting and profitable future ahead . Brexit vote was seen to have a negative impact on housing market but was not evidenced in our sales pipeline .PRS sector is widely regarded as one of most resilient real estate classes post EU referendum.

Grainger commits to build-to-rent scheme on Leeds Riverside

Grainger Plc : Commit to landmark build-to-rent scheme on Leeds Riverside to deliver c.250 prs homes . Agreed to forward purchase a private rented sector for c.40m stg from YP Real Estate .Scheme is expected to complete in 2019 and is anticipated to generate a gross yield on cost approaching 7 pct once fully let.

Grainger says performance in sales in line with management expectations

Grainger Plc : Update on trading for ten months to 31 July 2016 . Says 91 mln stg of revenue from sales of vacant properties over period (July 2015: 81 mln stg) . Says sales pipeline of 188 mln stg (July 2015: 172 mln stg) . Says started construction of our 100 mln stg Clippers Quay Scheme in Salford (614 homes) .Says continued high levels of demand for UK private rented sector homes (PRS), with good lettings and levels of rental growth.

Grainger sees FY recurring profit ahead of its expectations

Grainger Plc : Strong performance during a transformational period . Significant progress against strategic targets . Grainger has performed strongly in first six months of year. . Identified cost savings that will reduce our overheads by almost a quarter . Half yearly net rental income up 13% to £18.0m. . Rhalf yearly recurring profit up 13% to £25.4m. . 1.45p interim dividend and an expected full year dividend of around 4p, . Profit before tax on continuing operations of £36.6m (hy15: £21.1m), . Second half of the year has started well . Expect recurring profit for full year to be ahead of management expectations. .Actively considering, bidding on, and securing a number of compelling prs investment opportunities,.

Grainger Plc announces sale of german portfolio and business

Grainger Plc:Says it has exchanged contracts with Heitman, to sell its equity interest in the FRM German residential rented portfolio and in its German business platform for gross consideration of e124 mln (£94m).