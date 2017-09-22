Edition:
United States

Grifols SA (GRLS.MC)

GRLS.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

24.32EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.03 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
€24.28
Open
€24.39
Day's High
€24.39
Day's Low
€24.08
Volume
555,620
Avg. Vol
559,885
52-wk High
€26.97
52-wk Low
€16.48

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Grifols gets FDA approval for Prolastin-C
Friday, 22 Sep 2017 02:27am EDT 

Sept 22 (Reuters) - GRIFOLS SA ::SAYS GETS APPROVAL FROM FDA (US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION) FOR PROLASTIN-C LIQUID AS A REPLACEMENT THERAPY‍​ TO TREAT RARE GENETIC DISORDER.SAYS COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF LIQUID FORMULATION PROLASTIN-C IS SCHEDULED FOR 2018.THE APPROVAL PROCESS FOR THE PRODUCT ALSO COMMENCED IN EUROPE.  Full Article

Grifols H1 EBITDA up 16.4 pct versus last year
Friday, 28 Jul 2017 02:32am EDT 

July 28 (Reuters) - GRIFOLS SA ::H1 NET PROFIT 277.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 264.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA 644.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 553.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET REVENUE 2.19 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.95 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET INVESTMENT IN R+D UP 19 PERCENT AT 129.3 MILLION EUROS.  Full Article

Grifols reaches 90 pct stake in Kiro Grifols
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 02:30am EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - GRIFOLS ::SAYS BUYS ADDITIONAL 40 PERCENT OF KIRO GRIFOLS SL FOR 12.8 MILLION EUROS‍​.SAYS AFTER THE TRANSACTION REACHES 90 PERCENT STAKE IN KIRO GRIFOLS.THE REMAINING 10 PERCENT OF KIRO GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE TO BE HELD BY SOCIOS FUNDADORES KIRO SL.  Full Article

Grifols buys 44 pct stake in GigaGen for $35 mln
Wednesday, 5 Jul 2017 02:37am EDT 

July 5 (Reuters) - GRIFOLS SA ::SAYS BUYS 43.96 PERCENT SHAREHOLDING IN GIGAGEN INC FOR $35 MILLION.SAYS GIGAGEN TO CARRY OUT RESEARCH FOR GRIFOLS FOR A FEE OF $15 MILLION IN THERAPIES DERIVED FROM HUMAN B-CELLS.  Full Article

Grifols' unit to initiate phase II clinical trials of Alzheimer's vaccine
Tuesday, 27 Jun 2017 05:33am EDT 

June 27 (Reuters) - GRIFOLS SA ::SAYS ITS UNIT ARACLON BIOTECH RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INITIATE PHASE II CLINICAL TRIALS OF ITS ALZHEIMER'S VACCINE.  Full Article

Grifols enters into exclusive long-term distribution deal with Beckman Coulter
Monday, 12 Jun 2017 04:00am EDT 

June 12 (Reuters) - Grifols SA ::SAYS ENTERS INTO AN EXCLUSIVE LONG TERM DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BECKMAN COULTER.  Full Article

Grifols to exclusively supply plasma derived products to US Ethicon inc‍​
Wednesday, 7 Jun 2017 01:40am EDT 

June 7 (Reuters) - GRIFOLS ::SAYS SIGNS AGREEMENT TO EXCLUSIVELY MANUFACTURE AND SUPPLY PLASMA DERIVED PRODUCTS FOR THE BIOSURGERY FIELD TO ETHICON INC‍​.SAYS AGREEMENT IS FOR AN INITIAL TERM OF 10 YEARS WITH SUBSEQUENT 5-YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS.SAYS AGREEMENT CALLS FOR THE PAYMENT OF CERTAIN MILESTONES UPON REGULATORY APPROVAL AND ANNUAL SALES BASED UPON FORECASTS.  Full Article

Grifols says its physiological saline gets approval from US FDA‍​
Monday, 5 Jun 2017 05:23am EDT 

June 5 (Reuters) - GRIFOLS ::SAYS ITS PHYSIOLOGICAL SALINE RECEIVES APPROVAL FROM THE US FOOD & DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA)‍​.  Full Article

Grifols proposes dividend of 0.11 eur/shr net
Friday, 26 May 2017 08:23am EDT 

May 26 (Reuters) - GRIFOLS SA ::PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 0.11 EURO PER SHARE NET TO BE PAID ON JUNE 1.  Full Article

Grifols Q1 net profit up 7 pct YoY
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 02:27am EDT 

May 3 (Reuters) - Grifols SA ::Q1 net profit 134.0 million euros ($146.3 million) versus 125.2 million euros year ago.Q1 EBITDA 306.0 million euros versus 282.5 million euros year ago.Q1 net sales 1.06 billion euros versus 958.9 million euros year ago.  Full Article

Grifols SA News

Spain's Grifols to remain in Catalonia for now -source

MADRID, Oct 9 Spain's Grifols has no plans to leave Catalonia at the moment but, if the current situation changes in a way which could affect the company's business, the board will take appropriate steps, a company sources said on Monday. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado)

» More GRLS.MC News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials