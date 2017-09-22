Grifols SA (GRLS.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Grifols gets FDA approval for Prolastin-C

Sept 22 (Reuters) - GRIFOLS SA ::SAYS GETS APPROVAL FROM FDA (US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION) FOR PROLASTIN-C LIQUID AS A REPLACEMENT THERAPY‍​ TO TREAT RARE GENETIC DISORDER.SAYS COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF LIQUID FORMULATION PROLASTIN-C IS SCHEDULED FOR 2018.THE APPROVAL PROCESS FOR THE PRODUCT ALSO COMMENCED IN EUROPE.

Grifols H1 EBITDA up 16.4 pct versus last year

July 28 (Reuters) - GRIFOLS SA ::H1 NET PROFIT 277.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 264.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA 644.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 553.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET REVENUE 2.19 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.95 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET INVESTMENT IN R+D UP 19 PERCENT AT 129.3 MILLION EUROS.

Grifols reaches 90 pct stake in Kiro Grifols

July 25 (Reuters) - GRIFOLS ::SAYS BUYS ADDITIONAL 40 PERCENT OF KIRO GRIFOLS SL FOR 12.8 MILLION EUROS‍​.SAYS AFTER THE TRANSACTION REACHES 90 PERCENT STAKE IN KIRO GRIFOLS.THE REMAINING 10 PERCENT OF KIRO GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE TO BE HELD BY SOCIOS FUNDADORES KIRO SL.

Grifols buys 44 pct stake in GigaGen for $35 mln

July 5 (Reuters) - GRIFOLS SA ::SAYS BUYS 43.96 PERCENT SHAREHOLDING IN GIGAGEN INC FOR $35 MILLION.SAYS GIGAGEN TO CARRY OUT RESEARCH FOR GRIFOLS FOR A FEE OF $15 MILLION IN THERAPIES DERIVED FROM HUMAN B-CELLS.

Grifols' unit to initiate phase II clinical trials of Alzheimer's vaccine

June 27 (Reuters) - GRIFOLS SA ::SAYS ITS UNIT ARACLON BIOTECH RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INITIATE PHASE II CLINICAL TRIALS OF ITS ALZHEIMER'S VACCINE.

Grifols enters into exclusive long-term distribution deal with Beckman Coulter

June 12 (Reuters) - Grifols SA ::SAYS ENTERS INTO AN EXCLUSIVE LONG TERM DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BECKMAN COULTER.

Grifols to exclusively supply plasma derived products to US Ethicon inc‍​

June 7 (Reuters) - GRIFOLS ::SAYS SIGNS AGREEMENT TO EXCLUSIVELY MANUFACTURE AND SUPPLY PLASMA DERIVED PRODUCTS FOR THE BIOSURGERY FIELD TO ETHICON INC‍​.SAYS AGREEMENT IS FOR AN INITIAL TERM OF 10 YEARS WITH SUBSEQUENT 5-YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS.SAYS AGREEMENT CALLS FOR THE PAYMENT OF CERTAIN MILESTONES UPON REGULATORY APPROVAL AND ANNUAL SALES BASED UPON FORECASTS.

Grifols says its physiological saline gets approval from US FDA‍​

June 5 (Reuters) - GRIFOLS ::SAYS ITS PHYSIOLOGICAL SALINE RECEIVES APPROVAL FROM THE US FOOD & DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA)‍​.

Grifols proposes dividend of 0.11 eur/shr net

May 26 (Reuters) - GRIFOLS SA ::PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 0.11 EURO PER SHARE NET TO BE PAID ON JUNE 1.

Grifols Q1 net profit up 7 pct YoY

May 3 (Reuters) - Grifols SA ::Q1 net profit 134.0 million euros ($146.3 million) versus 125.2 million euros year ago.Q1 EBITDA 306.0 million euros versus 282.5 million euros year ago.Q1 net sales 1.06 billion euros versus 958.9 million euros year ago.